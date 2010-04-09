SK Buy On Dip EA
- Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
- Versione: 1.0
The trade of this EA is based on Trend Following Strategy which doesn't wanna get a high price. This Ea helps us to get a lower price. Increase the opportunity of a Winning chance.
EA with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels.
Easy to use and Simple
Recommended Timeframe M30,H1 others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
A low latency vps is always recommended and An low spread broker is always recommended.
How its work ?
When the trend up (MA Cross Up), Price failing down lower MA Threshold and CCI cross above CCI thresholds ------> BUY.
When the downtrend (MA Cross down), prices rise higher MA Threshold and CCI cross above CCI thresholds ------> SELL.
EA Setting
- Lots Setting - you can set the lot size for the first trade, use martingale or not.
- Safe Mode - Allow only one entry signal after MA Crossing(Reset every crossing).
- MA Setting - Select the threshold values for setup trend, Allow buy or sell.
- CCI Setting - Select period CCI and threshold to entry signal.
Note for a better result
- Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.
- Backtest in 90% or 99% data quality.
- Use more extended periods or higher thresholds to reduce a drawdown.
- In general, CCI uses Typical pricesome pairs work some pairs use another applied price.
Easy/Ready to use
I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.
Author
Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.