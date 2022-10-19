Divergence for Many Indicators MT4

Divergence indicator 10 different indicators. Finding and displaying classic and hidden divergences.

Indicators in which divergences are searched:
  1. MACD
  2. MACD Histogram;
  3. RSI;
  4. Stochastic;
  5. CCI;
  6. momentum;
  7. OBV;
  8. VWmacd;
  9. Chaikin Money Flow;
  10. Money Flow Index.
This is a replica of the indicator from the tradingview resource, adapted for the MT4 terminal.

MT5 version available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87879

Settings:

  • Bars in history for analysis - number of bars for analysis;
  • Divergence Type - divergence type;
  • Show Indicator Names - display mode of the indicator name on the chart;
  • Show Divergence Number - show the number of divergences on one candle;
  • Show Only Last Divergence - show only the last divergence;
  • Show Divergence Lines - display of lines;
  • MACD yes/no - MACD indicator divergence;
  • MACD Histogram yes/no - divergence according to the histogram of the MACD indicator;
  • RSI yes/no - divergence of the RSI indicator;
  • Stochastic yes/no - RSI indicator divergence;
  • CCI yes/no - divergence of the CCI indicator;
  • Momentum yes/no - divergence of the Momentum indicator;
  • OBV yes/no - OBV indicator divergence;
  • VWmacd yes/no - divergence of the Volume weighted MACD indicator;
  • Chaikin Money Flow yes/no - divergence of the Chaikin Money Flow indicator;
  • Money Flow Index yes/no - divergence of the Money Flow Index indicator;
  • Positive Regular Divergence - Color for displaying classic upward divergence;
  • Negative Regular Divergence - Color for displaying the classic downward divergence;
  • Positive Hidden Divergence - Display color for hidden upward divergence;
  • Negative Hidden Divergence - Display color for hidden downward divergence;
  • Regular Divergence Line Style - style of classic divergence lines;
  • Hidden Divergence Line Style - style of hidden divergence lines;
  • Regular Divergence Line Width - thickness of classical divergence lines;
  • Hidden Divergence Line Width - Hidden Divergence Line Style.
strazzy
197
strazzy 2024.04.23 14:00 
 

Very good indicator. It fully reflects the tradingview version used in the various strategies. Excellent support from the developer.

