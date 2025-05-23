Lbarrows no repaint

To get a signal, the indicator uses the linear break formula, the signal is not redrawn, since no indicators based on the moving average are used to get the signal, only price values ​​and chart candles


Indicator settings

1 Line for signal - number of lines for forming a signal breakthrough

2 Up arrow colore - color of the up arrow

3 Down arrow colore - color of the down arrow

4 MTF period in minutes - selection of the period for multi-timeframe display (in minutes)

5 UpArrowCode - code of the up arrow

DownArrowCode - code of the down arrow

7 Offset arrow - arrow offset

