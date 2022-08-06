MTF Order Blocks
- Indicatori
- Muhammad Arslan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 6
Cheap Rate limited COPIES HURRY UP! 5 LEFT COPIES
Very precise patterns to detect High Accurate Order Blocks: It Draw zone after market Structure Breakout with a high Accuracy, institutional orders with the potential to change the price’s direction and keep moving towards it, have been placed.
Features
- Auto Order Blocks Draw
- MTF Order Blocks
- Double Signal One Alert Signal Second Long Wick Rejection Signal
- Market Structure BOS LINE
This Indicator is limited features if you want full Feature indicator click this
link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74449
How to show MTF order Block
Go on indicator setting at the end of scroll you see OTF Setting change Timeframe current to other timeframe.
Some Tips:
- Indicator will be display two signal first signal is alert signal and second signal is long wick rejection, I suggest you follow 2nd signal first signal may be risky for you.
- Follow Trend. Trend is your Friend.
- Use William Percent Range indicator for extra confirmation
- When candle touch zone after make sure the WPR indicator is overbought or oversold. -10 level is overbought and -75 level is oversold.
Easy to use indicator.