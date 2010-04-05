Dragon Cloud EA

Dragon Cloud EA – Advanced Ichimoku Cloud Trading System

Note: This EA is not optimized and is designed for traders who want to fine-tune it for their own strategies. It provides a strong foundation based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, allowing users to customize and refine settings to suit their preferred market conditions.

About Dragon Cloud EA
Dragon Cloud EA is an automated trading system built around the Ichimoku Cloud, a widely used indicator for identifying trends, momentum, and key support/resistance levels. The EA detects potential breakout and reversal opportunities based on the interaction between Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and the Senkou Span B line, helping traders automate their decision-making process.

How It Works

  1. Ichimoku Cloud Logic

    • The EA calculates the Tenkan-sen (conversion line), Kijun-sen (baseline), and Senkou Span B (cloud boundary).
    • A buy signal occurs when the price moves above the cloud after previously being below it.
    • A sell signal occurs when the price drops below the Senkou Span B line.

  2. Trade Execution

    • Uses predefined stop loss and take profit levels to manage risk.
    • Incorporates a Bars Delay filter to prevent frequent trades in volatile markets.
    • Executes only one trade at a time to maintain controlled exposure.

  3. Risk Management & Broker Compatibility

    • Adapts to broker lot size requirements by normalizing volume.
    • Ensures trades meet minimum stop levels, preventing invalid orders.
    • Checks if there’s sufficient margin before opening a trade.

Visual Trading Panel
Dragon Cloud EA includes an on-chart panel displaying real-time trading status:

  • Current EA status (active or initializing)
  • Open position details (long/short)
  • Last trading signal
  • Recent signal history

Notification System
The EA supports:

  • Alerts (on-screen notifications)
  • Push notifications to your mobile
  • Sound alerts for new trade signals

Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders who understand the Ichimoku system and want an EA they can optimize.
  • Those looking for an easy-to-use, fully automated solution for cloud-based trend trading.
  • Users who prefer controlled trading frequency rather than high-frequency scalping.

Why Choose Dragon Cloud EA?

  • Uses a well-established trading strategy
  • Allows customization for different market conditions
  • Includes a visual interface for easy monitoring
  • Implements strict risk management rules


