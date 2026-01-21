London Structure Trader – MT5 Expert Advisor

London Structure Trader is a structured, session-based MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD during the London session using VWAP directional bias, market structure breaks, and order block execution with controlled risk.

The EA prioritizes precision and capital protection. Trades are taken only after confirmed structure alignment and are protected by predefined stop loss, take profit, and multiple safety filters. Overtrading, grid systems, and martingale techniques are strictly avoided.

Trading Specifications

Symbol: EURUSD only

Timeframe: Current chart timeframe (designed for M1)

Session: London session (fully configurable)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

The EA will not open new trades outside the defined session window when the session filter is enabled.

Strategy Overview

London Structure Trader follows a multi-layered execution model:

Session control VWAP trend bias Market structure break (BOS) Order block retracement Risk-defined execution

Trades are evaluated only on closed candles. No repainting logic is used.

Session Logic

Trading is restricted to a configurable London session window using broker server time.

VWAP calculation resets at the start of each new session.

Optional restriction to: One trade per BOS One trade per session



When the session ends, all internal session variables are reset.

Trend Filter (VWAP)

A session VWAP is calculated using real market volume.

Trade direction is strictly filtered: Buy setups are allowed only when price is above VWAP. Sell setups are allowed only when price is below VWAP.

Counter-trend setups are ignored entirely.

This ensures all trades follow the dominant intraday bias.

Market Structure (Break of Structure)

Market structure is detected using swing highs and lows based on a configurable lookback.

A Break of Structure (BOS) occurs when price closes beyond a valid swing level.

Only BOS events that align with the VWAP direction are considered.

Optional restriction allows only one trade per BOS.

No trades are taken without a confirmed structure break.

Order Block Logic

After a valid BOS, the EA identifies the last opposite candle before the break : Buy setup: last bearish candle before bullish BOS Sell setup: last bullish candle before bearish BOS

This candle defines the order block zone.

Wick penetration into the order block is allowed.

A full candle body break invalidates the order block.

The EA waits for price to retrace into the order block before evaluating an entry.

Entry Execution

Entries are evaluated only after: A valid BOS A valid order block Price retracement into the order block

Trades are executed only when all conditions are met.

Maximum open trades are limited by user input (default: one).

Risk Management

Fixed lot size or percentage-based risk per trade.

If fixed lot size is set to zero, percentage risk is used automatically.

Buy: below the order block low plus a configurable buffer.

Sell: above the order block high plus a configurable buffer.

Take profit is calculated as: Risk-based target using a configurable risk-to-reward ratio Capped by a maximum pip target

The EA automatically selects the smaller of the two.

Safety Filters and Protections

Position SizingStop LossTake Profit

London Structure Trader includes multiple protection mechanisms:

No grid trading

No martingale

Maximum open trades limit

Spread filter (skips trades when spread exceeds limit)

Spike filter (skips trades during abnormal candle ranges)

Daily loss limit measured in R

Optional cooldown period after losses

Minimum bars requirement before trading begins

Uses closed candles only

All protections can be configured or disabled via inputs.

Daily Loss Control

The EA tracks daily performance in R multiples.

Trading automatically stops for the day once the configured daily loss limit is reached.

Daily tracking resets at the start of a new trading day.

Validation Mode

A built-in Validation Mode is included for MQL5 Market compliance.

When enabled, the EA executes simplified logic to pass automated validation.

Validation Mode must be disabled before live trading.

This setting exists strictly for marketplace approval purposes.

Logging and Transparency

Optional detailed logging is available for: Session changes BOS detection Order block validation Trade execution Risk protection triggers



Logs are written to the Experts and Journal tabs.

Who This EA Is For

This EA is suitable for traders who:

Prefer rule-based, structure-driven systems

Want London session–only automation

Value risk control over trade frequency

This EA is not suitable for:

High-frequency scalping expectations

Grid or martingale strategies

Users expecting constant daily trades

Important Notes

Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use.

Results depend on broker conditions, spread, and execution quality.

Proper configuration of risk parameters is essential.

London Structure Trader is designed to execute only when market structure and trend align, with capital protection as the primary objective.