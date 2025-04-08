Hunter Scalperr

Hunter Scalper XAU
Overview
Hunter Scalper XAU is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines multiple technical indicators with a sophisticated grid strategy to capture micro-movements in the gold market.

Trading Strategy
Multi-Indicator Approach
The Expert Advisor (EA) employs a dual-system architecture:

System 1: RSI + Stochastic Filters

Identifies overbought/oversold conditions using the RSI (period 14)
Confirms signals with the Stochastic Oscillator (5,3,3)
Places pending orders when both indicators align
Default buy threshold: RSI ≤ 40, Stochastic ≤ 30
Default sell threshold: RSI ≥ 60, Stochastic ≥ 70
System 2: Parabolic SAR

Independent trend-following system with separate magic number
Detects SAR crossovers for momentum entries
Set with a Step of 0.02 and a Maximum of 0.2 for optimal gold volatility
Grid Management
Delta: 3 pips between current price and pending order
Maximum Distance: 15 pips from price Current
Stop Loss: 20 pips per trade
Trailing Stop: Triggered at 5 pips profit, trails every 2 pips
Maximum Pending Orders: 2 per direction per system (total 4 potential buys + 4 potential sells)
Account Requirements
Minimum Capital
$1,000 USD minimum - Recommended for lots of 0.20-0.50

Recommended Capital per Lot Size
$1,000 - $1,500: 0.20 lots (conservative)
$1,500 - $2,500: 0.30 lots (moderate)
$2,500 - $3,500: 0.40 lots (balanced)
$3,500+: 0.50 lots (aggressive)
Leverage Requirements
Minimum 1:100 leverage recommended
Optimal 1:200 or 1:500 for better margin management
Maximum spread: 30 pips (configurable)
Optimized M5 XAUUSD Setup
Main Parameters
Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)
Pair: XAUUSD exclusively
Fixed Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 (depending on capital)
Magic Number RSI+Stoch: 123456
Magic Number SAR: 123457
Trading Hours
Start: 1:00 AM
Close: 11:00 PM
Coveres Asian, European, and American sessions
Avoids low-volume periods (midnight)
Risk Management
Stop Loss: 20 pips ($20-$50 per trade depending on lot size)
Risk per Trade: 1-2.5% of capital
Maximum Expected Drawdown: 15-25%
Risk/Reward Ratio: Variable According to market conditions
Technical Features
Integrated Protections
✓ Margin verification before each trade ✓ Maximum spread control (30 pips default) ✓ Automatic adjustment of minimum stop distance ✓ Lot normalization according to broker ✓ Time filter to avoid high-impact events

Dynamic Trailing Stop
Automatically protects profits
Activates when the trade reaches +5 pips
Drags stop loss every 2 pips in your favor
Maximizes captures on strong moves
Dual Entry System
RSI+Stoch: Counter-trend entries in extreme zones
SAR: Momentum entries following the trend
Independent systems that do not interfere with each other
Allows up to 8 simultaneous orders (4 buy + 4 sell)
Competitive Advantages
✓ Dual System: Greater signal diversification ✓ Aggressive Trailing: Maximizes profits on strong trends ✓ Controlled Grid: Maximum 2 orders per direction prevents overexposure ✓ Filters Robust: RSI+Stoch reduce false signals ✓ Professional Management: Stop loss and margin verification on all trades
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
