Hunter Scalperr

Hunter Scalper XAU

Overview

Hunter Scalper XAU is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines multiple technical indicators with a sophisticated grid strategy to capture micro-movements in the gold market.





Trading Strategy

Multi-Indicator Approach

The Expert Advisor (EA) employs a dual-system architecture:





System 1: RSI + Stochastic Filters





Identifies overbought/oversold conditions using the RSI (period 14)

Confirms signals with the Stochastic Oscillator (5,3,3)

Places pending orders when both indicators align

Default buy threshold: RSI ≤ 40, Stochastic ≤ 30

Default sell threshold: RSI ≥ 60, Stochastic ≥ 70

System 2: Parabolic SAR





Independent trend-following system with separate magic number

Detects SAR crossovers for momentum entries

Set with a Step of 0.02 and a Maximum of 0.2 for optimal gold volatility

Grid Management

Delta: 3 pips between current price and pending order

Maximum Distance: 15 pips from price Current

Stop Loss: 20 pips per trade

Trailing Stop: Triggered at 5 pips profit, trails every 2 pips

Maximum Pending Orders: 2 per direction per system (total 4 potential buys + 4 potential sells)

Account Requirements

Minimum Capital

$1,000 USD minimum - Recommended for lots of 0.20-0.50





Recommended Capital per Lot Size

$1,000 - $1,500: 0.20 lots (conservative)

$1,500 - $2,500: 0.30 lots (moderate)

$2,500 - $3,500: 0.40 lots (balanced)

$3,500+: 0.50 lots (aggressive)

Leverage Requirements

Minimum 1:100 leverage recommended

Optimal 1:200 or 1:500 for better margin management

Maximum spread: 30 pips (configurable)

Optimized M5 XAUUSD Setup

Main Parameters

Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Pair: XAUUSD exclusively

Fixed Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 (depending on capital)

Magic Number RSI+Stoch: 123456

Magic Number SAR: 123457

Trading Hours

Start: 1:00 AM

Close: 11:00 PM

Coveres Asian, European, and American sessions

Avoids low-volume periods (midnight)

Risk Management

Stop Loss: 20 pips ($20-$50 per trade depending on lot size)

Risk per Trade: 1-2.5% of capital

Maximum Expected Drawdown: 15-25%

Risk/Reward Ratio: Variable According to market conditions

Technical Features

Integrated Protections

✓ Margin verification before each trade ✓ Maximum spread control (30 pips default) ✓ Automatic adjustment of minimum stop distance ✓ Lot normalization according to broker ✓ Time filter to avoid high-impact events





Dynamic Trailing Stop

Automatically protects profits

Activates when the trade reaches +5 pips

Drags stop loss every 2 pips in your favor

Maximizes captures on strong moves

Dual Entry System

RSI+Stoch: Counter-trend entries in extreme zones

SAR: Momentum entries following the trend

Independent systems that do not interfere with each other

Allows up to 8 simultaneous orders (4 buy + 4 sell)

Competitive Advantages