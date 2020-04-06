AkkusInvestmentEA

EXPERT LOGIC

!! Expert is only used on gold (XAUUSD) M1.!!

Opens simultaneous hedge positions.

Applies martingale logic to trades that remain in the negative direction after a defined price difference.

Uses EMA-based conditions for dynamic price range management.

Protects profitable trades until Friday 21:00, after which no new trades are opened.









--------------------------------------------------





PANEL FEATURES





Through the on-chart panel, you can monitor:





Balance and equity

Current drawdown (DD) and drawdown percentage

Number of buy trades with profit/loss

Number of sell trades with profit/loss

Current spread









Using the panel buttons, you can:





Enable or disable Auto Trading

Close all trades

Close only buy trades

Close only sell trades









Important:

If Auto Trade is active and you manually close a trade using the panel, a new trade may be opened if trading conditions are still valid.

If you do not want a new trade to be opened, first disable Auto Trade from the panel.





--------------------------------------------------





VISUAL TRADE TRACKING





Buy trades are displayed with blue dashed lines

Sell trades are displayed with red dashed lines









These lines help you visually track:

Entry levels

Exit levels

Active positions









--------------------------------------------------





MANUAL + AUTOMATIC TRADING





One of the main features of this expert is that it supports both manual and automatic trading.





This is not a fully "set and forget" system.

Basic trading knowledge such as trend direction, support, and resistance is required.





You decide when market conditions are suitable.

Once you enable Auto Trade, the expert manages positions according to its internal rules.





--------------------------------------------------





INPUT PARAMETERS





Lots

Initial lot size.

Recommended: 0.01 for a 1,000 balance.





LotExponent

Multiplier used to increase lot size for martingale positions.





StepBy

Minimum price movement (in dollars) required between trades in the same direction.





TpBy

Minimum profit (in dollars) required to close all trades in the same direction.





DailyTP

Daily profit target (percentage).

When reached, all trades are closed and the expert becomes inactive until the next day.





MaxTrades

Maximum number of trades allowed in the same direction.





Slip

Maximum allowed slippage when closing trades.





UseMaxDD

Enables or disables maximum drawdown protection.





MaxDD

Maximum acceptable drawdown as a percentage of account balance.





--------------------------------------------------





TRADING TIME SETTINGS





UseTradingTime

Enable trading only on selected days and hours.





TradeMonday – TradeFriday

Enable or disable trading for specific days of the week.





StartHour

Hour at which the expert is allowed to start opening new trades.





EndHour

Hour after which no new trades will be opened (existing trades remain active).





--------------------------------------------------





LICENSE SETTINGS





LicenseKey

Product key for live accounts.





LicensedAcc

Account number registered by the expert owner.





ExpiryDate

Date when the expert stops processing trades (not applicable to purchased licenses).





--------------------------------------------------





DISCLAIMER





This expert use hedging and martingale concepts.

Please test it on a demo account first and use proper risk management.

This is not a holy grail system.