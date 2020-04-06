AkkusInvestmentEA
- Experts
- Ibrahim Akkus
- Versione: 1.5
- Aggiornato: 21 gennaio 2026
- Attivazioni: 5
EXPERT LOGIC
!! Expert is only used on gold (XAUUSD) M1.!!
Opens simultaneous hedge positions.
Applies martingale logic to trades that remain in the negative direction after a defined price difference.
Uses EMA-based conditions for dynamic price range management.
Protects profitable trades until Friday 21:00, after which no new trades are opened.
--------------------------------------------------
PANEL FEATURES
Through the on-chart panel, you can monitor:
Balance and equity
Current drawdown (DD) and drawdown percentage
Number of buy trades with profit/loss
Number of sell trades with profit/loss
Current spread
Using the panel buttons, you can:
Enable or disable Auto Trading
Close all trades
Close only buy trades
Close only sell trades
Important:
If Auto Trade is active and you manually close a trade using the panel, a new trade may be opened if trading conditions are still valid.
If you do not want a new trade to be opened, first disable Auto Trade from the panel.
--------------------------------------------------
VISUAL TRADE TRACKING
Buy trades are displayed with blue dashed lines
Sell trades are displayed with red dashed lines
These lines help you visually track:
Entry levels
Exit levels
Active positions
--------------------------------------------------
MANUAL + AUTOMATIC TRADING
One of the main features of this expert is that it supports both manual and automatic trading.
This is not a fully "set and forget" system.
Basic trading knowledge such as trend direction, support, and resistance is required.
You decide when market conditions are suitable.
Once you enable Auto Trade, the expert manages positions according to its internal rules.
--------------------------------------------------
INPUT PARAMETERS
Lots
Initial lot size.
Recommended: 0.01 for a 1,000 balance.
LotExponent
Multiplier used to increase lot size for martingale positions.
StepBy
Minimum price movement (in dollars) required between trades in the same direction.
TpBy
Minimum profit (in dollars) required to close all trades in the same direction.
DailyTP
Daily profit target (percentage).
When reached, all trades are closed and the expert becomes inactive until the next day.
MaxTrades
Maximum number of trades allowed in the same direction.
Slip
Maximum allowed slippage when closing trades.
UseMaxDD
Enables or disables maximum drawdown protection.
MaxDD
Maximum acceptable drawdown as a percentage of account balance.
--------------------------------------------------
TRADING TIME SETTINGS
UseTradingTime
Enable trading only on selected days and hours.
TradeMonday – TradeFriday
Enable or disable trading for specific days of the week.
StartHour
Hour at which the expert is allowed to start opening new trades.
EndHour
Hour after which no new trades will be opened (existing trades remain active).
--------------------------------------------------
LICENSE SETTINGS
LicenseKey
Product key for live accounts.
LicensedAcc
Account number registered by the expert owner.
ExpiryDate
Date when the expert stops processing trades (not applicable to purchased licenses).
--------------------------------------------------
DISCLAIMER
This expert use hedging and martingale concepts.
Please test it on a demo account first and use proper risk management.
This is not a holy grail system.