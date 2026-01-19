Trend Analizer Ex
- Experts
- Damian Pacanowski
- Versione: 2.10
- Attivazioni: 20
📘 Trend Analyzer — Expert Advisor (EA) Description
Overview
Trend Analyzer is a modular, logic‑driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to analyze market structure, detect directional shifts, visualize trend dynamics, and execute trades based on predefined algorithmic rules.
It combines real‑time data processing, visual diagnostics, and automated execution, making it a versatile tool for traders who rely on structured, data‑driven decision‑making.
The EA operates as a hybrid system:
analytical engine + visual interface + autonomous trading module.
🔍 Core Functionalities
1. Market Data Logging
The EA continuously records key market metrics for research and strategy development:
- Open, High, Low, Close prices
- Volume and volatility markers
- Symbol and timeframe metadata
This creates a clean, structured dataset ideal for statistical analysis, machine learning, or long‑term strategy refinement.
2. Visual Trend Diagnostics
Trend Analyzer provides real‑time visual feedback directly on the chart:
- Bullish and bearish arrows
- Dynamic average lines
- Deviation markers
- Trend‑shift indicators
- Modular wave‑based visualizations
These elements update automatically with each tick or candle, giving the trader immediate insight into market direction and structure.
3. Algorithmic Trading Engine
The EA includes a fully automated execution module capable of:
- Opening BUY/SELL positions
- Closing or reversing existing trades
- Reacting to trend shifts, breakouts, or reversals
- Adjusting orders based on real‑time conditions
- Enforcing predefined rules without emotional bias
The logic is modular, allowing the trader to define or extend strategy components without rewriting the entire system.
4. Customizable Parameters
Trend Analyzer offers a wide range of inputs to adapt the EA to different trading styles:
- Logging intervals
- Arrow size, color, and visibility
- Thresholds for trend detection
- Sensitivity of reversal logic
- Trading rules and filters
- Risk and volume settings
This flexibility allows the EA to function as a scalper, swing tool, or long‑term trend system depending on configuration.
⚙️ System Architecture
Modular Logic
The EA is built around independent modules:
- Trend detection
- Reversal analysis
- Wave structure evaluation
- Position management
- Visual rendering
- Data logging
Each module can operate alone or in combination, ensuring stability and clarity in execution.
Real‑Time Adaptation
The system continuously evaluates:
- Directional momentum
- Price deviation from averages
- Local maxima/minima
- Volatility shifts
- Breakout conditions
This allows the EA to react instantly to changing market conditions.
🎯 Intended Use
Trend Analyzer is ideal for traders who:
- want to combine manual insight with automated precision
- prefer structured, data‑driven decision‑making
- need continuous monitoring without constant screen time
- build modular strategies based on trend and reversal logic
- want to eliminate emotional trading and rely on rules
It works equally well as:
- a fully automated EA
- a visual analysis tool
- a data‑collection engine
- or a hybrid of all three
💡 Summary
Trend Analyzer is a comprehensive Expert Advisor that unifies:
- trend analysis
- visual diagnostics
- data logging
- algorithmic execution
It empowers traders to make informed decisions, automate repetitive tasks, and maintain consistent logic in every market condition.