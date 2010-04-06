Aegis Strike
- Experts
- Tatsuya Wakatuki
- Versione: 1.9
- Aggiornato: 18 gennaio 2026
- Attivazioni: 5
GOLD Specialized Adaptive Trend Follower
AEGIS STRIKE is a high-precision trading algorithm specifically engineered for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a multi-layered analysis engine to extract high-probability entry points from the extreme volatility of the gold market.
■ Core Features
- GOLD-Specific Engine: An entry logic optimized through rigorous analysis of gold-specific volatility and price action patterns.
- 4-Tier Risk Management: Select from 4 pre-set risk profiles: LOW / MIDDLE / HIGH / EX-HIGH. Professional money management made simple.
- Intelligence Dashboard: Real-time on-chart monitoring of daily profit, total performance, and current risk status.
- Dual-Scan Engine Modes:
- STABLE: Analyzes long-term trends to filter out market noise and ensure reliable growth.
- REACTIVE: High-sensitivity mode designed to capture rapid price shifts and maximize opportunities.
- Momentum & Overheat Filter: Internal monitoring of market velocity to prevent "Buying the Top" or "Selling the Bottom."
- Precision "8-3" Trailing Stop: Locks in profits at 8 Pips and follows the trend with a tight 3 Pips step to maximize gains.
- "Safety Pause" Mechanism: Enforces a cooling-off period after a loss to prevent emotional revenge trading.
■ Recommended Trading Styles
|Trading Style
|Timeframe
|Engine Mode
|Risk Level
|Active Trading
|5-Minute (M5)
|REACTIVE
|MID to EX-HIGH
|Standard Trading
|15-Minute (M15)
|STABLE
|LOW to MID
■ Specifications & Requirements
● Currency: XAUUSD (GOLD)
● Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended for 0.01 lot)
● Money Management: 4 Risk Presets / Fixed Lot selection
[IMPORTANT: Trading Environment]
To achieve maximum performance, you MUST use a "Low Spread Environment" (ECN, Raw, or Pro accounts).
*Higher spreads may prevent the logic from executing T/P correctly and significantly degrade performance.
■ Disclaimer- This EA does not guarantee profits. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss.
- Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
- Final investment decisions and risk management are the sole responsibility of the user.