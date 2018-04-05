Aegis Strike

AEGIS STRIKE

GOLD Specialized Adaptive Trend Follower

AEGIS STRIKE is a high-precision trading algorithm specifically engineered for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a multi-layered analysis engine to extract high-probability entry points from the extreme volatility of the gold market.

■ Core Features

  • GOLD-Specific Engine: An entry logic optimized through rigorous analysis of gold-specific volatility and price action patterns.
  • 4-Tier Risk Management: Select from 4 pre-set risk profiles: LOW / MIDDLE / HIGH / EX-HIGH. Professional money management made simple.
  • Intelligence Dashboard: Real-time on-chart monitoring of daily profit, total performance, and current risk status.
  • Dual-Scan Engine Modes:
    • STABLE: Analyzes long-term trends to filter out market noise and ensure reliable growth.
    • REACTIVE: High-sensitivity mode designed to capture rapid price shifts and maximize opportunities.
  • Momentum & Overheat Filter: Internal monitoring of market velocity to prevent "Buying the Top" or "Selling the Bottom."
  • Precision "8-3" Trailing Stop: Locks in profits at 8 Pips and follows the trend with a tight 3 Pips step to maximize gains.
  • "Safety Pause" Mechanism: Enforces a cooling-off period after a loss to prevent emotional revenge trading.

■ Recommended Trading Styles

Trading Style Timeframe Engine Mode Risk Level
Active Trading 5-Minute (M5) REACTIVE MID to EX-HIGH
Standard Trading 15-Minute (M15) STABLE LOW to MID

■ Specifications & Requirements

● Currency: XAUUSD (GOLD)

● Minimum Deposit: $500 (recommended for 0.01 lot)

● Money Management: 4 Risk Presets / Fixed Lot selection

[IMPORTANT: Trading Environment]

To achieve maximum performance, you MUST use a "Low Spread Environment" (ECN, Raw, or Pro accounts).

*Higher spreads may prevent the logic from executing T/P correctly and significantly degrade performance.

■ Disclaimer

- This EA does not guarantee profits. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss.
- Past backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
- Final investment decisions and risk management are the sole responsibility of the user.
