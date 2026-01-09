Arrow Trader EA v6
- Experts
- Muchamad Sadam Madjid
- Versione: 6.21
- Attivazioni: 5
XAUUSD M5 Arrow Trader EA (v6.20)
XAUUSD M5 Arrow Trader EA is a rule-based scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, using a fixed pip-to-point calculation (1 input pip = 10 points) to ensure consistent and predictable trade management across different brokers.
🔹 Core Trading Logic
The EA executes trades based on a multi-layer confirmation system:
-
Higher Timeframe Trend Filter (H1 EMA 100)
-
Buy trades only when price is above the H1 EMA
-
Sell trades only when price is below the H1 EMA
-
-
M5 Entry Logic (Arrow System)
Entries are triggered when price reacts inside a detected Order Block zone:
-
Buy: bullish candle reaction within bullish order block
-
Sell: bearish candle reaction within bearish order block
-
-
RSI Stability Filter (Optional)
Used to avoid entries in overextended market conditions.
🔹 Order Block (Arrow Zone) Detection
The EA automatically detects the strongest bullish and bearish candles within a configurable lookback period to form dynamic support and resistance zones, which act as the arrow trigger area for entries.
🔹 Risk Management & Lot Settings (Flexible)
The EA provides flexible lot management, allowing traders to adapt it to different account types and margin sizes:
-
Fixed Lot Mode
Suitable for small, cent, or testing accounts.
-
Risk Percentage Mode
Lot size is automatically calculated based on account balance and stop loss distance.
-
All lot-related inputs can be optimized or adjusted depending on:
-
Account balance
-
Available margin
-
Broker conditions (standard / cent / micro accounts)
-
👉 Users are advised to adjust lot size and risk settings according to their margin capacity and account type.
🔹 Trade Management Features
-
Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit (based on pip input)
-
Break Even system
-
Trailing Stop
-
Partial Close with automatic SL to breakeven
-
Pyramiding (scaling into winning trades) with configurable step distance
-
Maximum open positions control
🔹 Daily Protection System
-
Maximum daily trades limit
-
Maximum daily loss protection
-
Daily profit target lock (EA stops trading after target is reached)
🔹 Additional Safety Rules
-
Minimum bars delay between trades
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
Fully rule-based execution
🔹 Visual Trading Dashboard
Built-in dashboard displays:
-
Balance & equity
-
Open positions
-
Daily trades count
-
Daily profit vs target
-
Current risk / lot configuration
🔹 Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDm
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Broker: Low-spread, fast execution (ECN recommended)
-
Lot & risk settings: Adjust according to your margin and account type