XAUUSD M5 Arrow Trader EA (v6.20)

XAUUSD M5 Arrow Trader EA is a rule-based scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe, using a fixed pip-to-point calculation (1 input pip = 10 points) to ensure consistent and predictable trade management across different brokers.

🔹 Core Trading Logic

The EA executes trades based on a multi-layer confirmation system:

Higher Timeframe Trend Filter (H1 EMA 100) Buy trades only when price is above the H1 EMA Sell trades only when price is below the H1 EMA

M5 Entry Logic (Arrow System)

Entries are triggered when price reacts inside a detected Order Block zone : Buy: bullish candle reaction within bullish order block Sell: bearish candle reaction within bearish order block

RSI Stability Filter (Optional)

Used to avoid entries in overextended market conditions.

🔹 Order Block (Arrow Zone) Detection

The EA automatically detects the strongest bullish and bearish candles within a configurable lookback period to form dynamic support and resistance zones, which act as the arrow trigger area for entries.

🔹 Risk Management & Lot Settings (Flexible)

The EA provides flexible lot management, allowing traders to adapt it to different account types and margin sizes:

Fixed Lot Mode

Suitable for small, cent, or testing accounts.

Risk Percentage Mode

Lot size is automatically calculated based on account balance and stop loss distance.

All lot-related inputs can be optimized or adjusted depending on: Account balance Available margin Broker conditions (standard / cent / micro accounts)



👉 Users are advised to adjust lot size and risk settings according to their margin capacity and account type.

🔹 Trade Management Features

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit (based on pip input)

Break Even system

Trailing Stop

Partial Close with automatic SL to breakeven

Pyramiding (scaling into winning trades) with configurable step distance

Maximum open positions control

🔹 Daily Protection System

Maximum daily trades limit

Maximum daily loss protection

Daily profit target lock (EA stops trading after target is reached)

🔹 Additional Safety Rules

Minimum bars delay between trades

No martingale

No grid

Fully rule-based execution

🔹 Visual Trading Dashboard

Built-in dashboard displays:

Balance & equity

Open positions

Daily trades count

Daily profit vs target

Current risk / lot configuration

🔹 Recommended Usage