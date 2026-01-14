Liquidity Sweeper

Liquidity Sweeper EA

Liquidity Sweeper EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a clean, widely used Smart Money Concepts workflow:

  1. Detect market structure swings (HH/HL or LL/LH)
  2. Confirm a Break of Structure (BOS) using a candle close beyond the previous swing
  3. Wait for a liquidity sweep of the opposite swing level (SSL/BSL)
  4. Enter only after price sweeps and closes back inside, aligning with the BOS direction

The EA is built with a performance-oriented engine (cached rates, bar-based processing), risk controls, and broker constraint checks to reduce rejected orders.

Strategy Logic

Swing & Structure Detection

  • Uses a configurable SwingLength (bars left/right) to label swing points:
    • Highs: H / HH / LH
    • Lows: L / LL / HL
  • Confirms BOS only after a close breaks the prior structure level.

Liquidity Sweep Entry

After BOS is confirmed, the EA targets the opposite liquidity pool:

  • Bullish BOS → SSL Sweep Buy
    • Price wicks below last swing low (liquidity), then closes back above
    • Candle must be bullish (close > open)
  • Bearish BOS → BSL Sweep Sell
    • Price wicks above last swing high (liquidity), then closes back below
    • Candle must be bearish (close < open)

The signal is “consumed” after entry to prevent repeated trades on the same setup.

Risk & Trade Execution

Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • SL is placed beyond the sweep extremum with a configurable buffer (points).
  • TP uses a fixed Risk:Reward ratio (RRR), default 2.0.

Position Sizing

Choose between:

  • Fixed lot size, or
  • Risk % per trade (lot size calculated from SL distance using tick size/value)

Broker & Safety Filters

  • Max spread filter (in points)
  • Stops / freeze level distance checks
  • Compatible filling mode (FOK/IOC/RETURN)
  • Configurable market order deviation

Trade Frequency Control

  • Limits maximum open positions per symbol/magic number
  • Cooldown bars after each trade
  • Optional close opposite positions before opening a new one

Trade Management (RR-Based)

Optional advanced management features based on the initial “1R” distance:

  • Break-even move after +X R (with BE offset)
  • Partial close after +X R (one-time per position)
  • RR-based trailing stop after +X R, keeping SL a set fraction of R behind price

Visualization (Optional)

If enabled, the EA draws:

  • Swing point markers and labels (H/HH/LH, L/LL/HL)
  • BOS levels (dashed structure break line)
  • Liquidity sweep zones (SSL/BSL rectangles + level line)
  • Entry arrows

Also includes automatic pruning of older objects to keep charts clean.

Optimizer Toolkit (Included)

Built-in professional optimization scoring:

  • Outputs one CSV per optimization run
  • Composite score based on MT5 tester stats (PF, Recovery, DD%, Expected Payoff, Win↔RRR harmony, Smoothness)
  • Optional strict gating to reject brittle parameter sets (min trades, max DD%, min PF)

Inputs Overview

Key inputs include:

  • SwingLength, RiskRewardRatio, SL buffer
  • Spread filter, deviation, max trades, cooldown
  • Risk% sizing or fixed lots
  • Break-even / trailing / partial close toggles
  • Visual toggles and object pruning
  • Optimization CSV + scoring parameters

Recommended Usage

  • Best used on liquid FX majors, gold, and major indices (depending on broker conditions).
  • Perform Strategy Tester optimizations per symbol + timeframe, and validate with forward testing.
  • Keep spread filter enabled for cleaner executions during volatile sessions.

Important Notes / Disclaimer

This EA is a systematic trading tool. Results depend on symbol, broker execution, spread, and market regime. Always test on a demo account before live trading. No strategy guarantees profits.

Altri dall’autore
FingerprintCaptureScript
Filip Dockal
Utilità
Fingerprint Capture Script (CSV) This script creates a   pattern “fingerprint” CSV   from chart window by exporting the OHLC values of candles between   two vertical lines . What it does Reads   exactly two   vertical line objects (VLINE) on the current chart Uses them as   start/end markers   of the candle range Exports the selected candles to a   semicolon-separated CSV   file in: Terminal → Common → Files How to use Open any chart and timeframe with the pattern visible in history. Place   tw
FREE
Manual Trading in Strategy Tester
Filip Dockal
Utilità
Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 Strategy Tester This utility adds a clean on-chart dashboard  that lets you manually trade inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester  — ideal for discretionary backtesting, replay-style practice, and validating execution rules under realistic conditions. Instead of relying on the standard interface, you get a fast workflow to place and manage orders directly from the panel .   Features • Place Market orders  and Pending orders  from the dashboard   • Quickly
Fingerprint Pattern Recognition
Filip Dockal
Utilità
Fingerprint Pattern Recognition Non‑trading utility for MetaTrader 5.    Load a “fingerprint” CSV template (OHLC), scan historical charts for similar price action, and export every match to a results CSV for later analysis and labeling. Includes a secondary formation detector (classic chart patterns) as a bonus feature. What this utility does Fingerprint Pattern Recognition helps you build datasets of recurring price action: - Fingerprint mode (primary) :     Compares recent closed candles
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione