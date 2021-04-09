Trading Sessions Timer

Active Session Timer — Key Features

  • 🕒 Real-Time Session Status
    Instantly see which global trading sessions (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney) are active or inactive at any given time.

  • Start & End Countdown Timers
    Displays exact start and end times for each session, along with live countdowns to help you plan trades in advance.

  • 🌍 Local Time Zone Support
    Requires users to set their local time zone during installation for accurate and personalized session tracking across all broker servers.

  • 🔍 Size Multiplier (Zoom Control)
    Easily scale the panel up or down using a single Size Multiplier input—no need to adjust multiple settings individually.

  • 📅 Market Close Notification
    Notifies when the market is closed, helping you avoid placing trades during low liquidity or inactive hours.

  • 🎯 Built for All Traders
    Whether you're scalping, day trading, or swing trading, the Active Session Timer keeps you in perfect sync with the market's rhythm.


