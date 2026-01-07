📈 STAMINA – Trend Probability Indicator

STAMINA Trend Probability is a professional indicator designed to display, in a clear and quantitative way, the directional probability of the market, clearly distinguishing between bullish and bearish pressure.

It does not generate random signals: it shows who is in control of the market and with what strength.





🎯 Purpose

STAMINA Trend Probability is designed to:

Evaluate bullish or bearish dominance

Measure trend strength in probabilistic terms

Filter counter-trend trades

Support more disciplined trading decisions

It is ideal as a primary directional filter or confirmation tool.





🎨 Clean & intuitive visualization

Probability histogram centered on zero

🟢 Green → bullish pressure / LONG probability

🔴 Red → bearish pressure / SHORT probability

Instant readability: the stronger the bar, the stronger the directional bias

No unnecessary colors, no ambiguity:

green or red, long or short.





📊 Operational reading

Persistent green zones → structurally bullish market

Persistent red zones → structurally bearish market

Rapid alternation → ranging / indecisive market

Bar compression → possible regime change





🧠 Who it’s for

✔ Discretionary traders

✔ Scalpers and intraday traders

✔ Swing traders

✔ Automated systems (as a directional bias filter)





💎 Why STAMINA Trend Probability

Probability-based approach, not emotional

approach, not emotional Reduces market noise

Improves timing and trade selection

Extremely readable even under high-pressure trading conditions





⚠️ Disclaimer

STAMINA Trend Probability is not an automatic signal generator.

It is a professional market-reading tool, designed for traders who want to operate only when conditions are favorable.