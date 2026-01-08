Stamina Account Scanner
- Indicatori
- Michele Todesco
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
📊 Stamina Account Scanner
Stamina Account Scanner is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide a clear, structured, and immediate overview of the trading account, aggregating all open market positions by symbol into a single, easy-to-read table displayed directly on the chart.
The indicator analyzes open positions only (pending orders are excluded) and delivers a complete snapshot of exposure, risk, and performance in real time.
🔍 Displayed Information
For each symbol with open positions, the indicator shows:
-
Symbol – Traded instrument
-
P/L (account currency) – Total profit or loss per symbol
-
Trades – Number of open positions
-
Lots – Total traded volume
-
Buy Lots / Sell Lots – Long and short exposure
-
Equity – Current account equity
-
Profit TP – Potential profit at Take Profit
-
Loss SL – Potential loss at Stop Loss
-
Buy BE / Sell BE – Break-even price levels
-
Value 1 Pip – Monetary value of one pip
At the bottom of the table, the indicator also displays the overall Total P/L of the account.
🖥️ Display Recommendations
To achieve a clean and correct visualization, as shown in the reference image:
-
✅ Remove price candles from the chart
(by minimizing visible bars or using an empty chart layout)
-
✅ Set the chart background color to black
-
✅ Disable grids, price indicators, and unnecessary chart objects
👉 Stamina Account Scanner is designed as an account dashboard, not as a traditional technical indicator.
⚠️ Important Operational Note
For best usability and clarity:
It is recommended to attach Stamina Account Scanner to a chart with no active trades on that symbol, using it as a dedicated monitoring chart.
This setup improves:
-
readability
-
workspace organization
-
multi-symbol and multi-strategy management
🎯 Ideal For
-
Discretionary and systematic traders
-
Multi-pair portfolio monitoring
-
Real-time risk control
-
VPS and professional trading environments