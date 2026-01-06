🎯 SIGNAL GENIUS - Professional Smart Money Confluence Indicator





Signal Genius is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines multiple Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodologies into one powerful tool. It automatically detects high-probability trade setups by analyzing market structure, liquidity sweeps, and institutional order flow.





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📊 KEY FEATURES





✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Detection

• Automatic identification of bullish and bearish imbalances

• Volumetric analysis showing buying/selling pressure

• Multiple sensitivity levels (Extreme/High/Normal/Low)

• Real-time mitigation tracking

• Visual volume bars inside FVG zones





✅ Order Blocks (OB) Detection

• Smart detection of institutional supply/demand zones

• Swing-based algorithm for accurate OB placement

• Volume profile integration

• Breaker block identification

• ATR-based size filtering





✅ Session Analysis

• Automatic session box drawing (Asia/London/NY)

• Universal EST-based timing (works with any broker)

• Session high/low tracking

• Historical session boxes display

• Customizable session times





✅ Session Sweep & Judas Swing

• Detects liquidity sweeps of previous session highs/lows

• Judas Swing pattern recognition for reversal setups

• Visual labels on chart

• Automatic sweep threshold calculation





✅ Kill Zone Integration

• Asian Kill Zone

• London Kill Zone

• New York Kill Zone

• London Close

• Background highlighting option





✅ Silver Bullet Windows

• AM Silver Bullet (10:00-11:00 EST)

• PM Silver Bullet (14:00-15:00 EST)

• ICT Macro times

• Confluence scoring integration





✅ HTF Key Levels

• Yesterday's High/Low

• Daily High/Low with lookback

• 4H High/Low

• 1H High/Low

• Automatic mitigation tracking

• Dotted lines with price labels





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





⚡ TRADING MODES





Signal Genius adapts to your trading style with 4 preset modes:





📈 SCALPING MODE

• HTF: M15/H1 | LTF: M1/M5

• Targets: 1.5R / 2.5R

• Fast entries, quick profits





📊 DAY TRADING MODE

• HTF: H4/D1 | LTF: M5/M15

• Targets: 2.0R / 3.5R

• Balanced approach





📉 SWING TRADING MODE

• HTF: D1/W1 | LTF: H1/H4

• Targets: 3.0R / 5.0R

• Larger moves, fewer trades





🔧 CUSTOM MODE

• Set your own timeframes

• Custom R:R targets

• Full flexibility





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🎚️ SIGNAL QUALITY SETTINGS





Choose your risk tolerance:





🔵 CONSERVATIVE

• Higher confluence requirement (5/8)

• Tighter sweep threshold

• Lower risk per trade (0.5%)

• Fewer but higher quality signals





🟢 BALANCED (Default)

• Standard confluence (3/8)

• Moderate sweep threshold

• Standard risk (1.0%)

• Optimal signal frequency





🟠 AGGRESSIVE

• Lower confluence requirement (2/8)

• Wider sweep threshold

• Higher risk per trade (1.5%)

• More signals, more opportunities





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📐 CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM





Each trade setup is scored out of 8 points:





+2 pts │ Liquidity Sweep (Turtle Soup)

+1 pt │ HTF Bullish/Bearish Bias

+1 pt │ LTF Structure Break (BOS)

+1 pt │ Active FVG in zone

+1 pt │ Active Order Block in zone

+1 pt │ Inside Kill Zone

+1 pt │ Silver Bullet/Macro window





Higher score = Higher probability setup





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📱 REAL-TIME DASHBOARD





Live information panel showing:

• Current trading mode

• Signal quality setting

• Active timeframes (HTF/MTF/LTF)

• Market bias direction

• Current kill zone status

• Silver bullet window status

• Liquidity sweep status

• LTF structure status

• Buy confluence score

• Sell confluence score

• Risk per trade

• Target R:R ratios

• Account size





Dashboard position: 6 customizable locations

Dashboard size: Small/Normal/Large





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT





Built-in position sizing:

• ATR-based stop loss calculation

• Automatic TP1/TP2 levels

• Risk percentage per trade

• Account size integration

• Visual trade levels on chart





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🎨 VISUAL CUSTOMIZATION





Full control over colors:

• Session box colors (Asia/London/NY)

• FVG colors (Bullish/Bearish)

• Order Block colors

• Sweep label colors

• Judas Swing colors

• Dashboard colors

• All elements can be shown/hidden





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📋 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS





For Forex Pairs:

• Mode: Day Trading

• Quality: Balanced

• Timeframe: M15 or H1

• Sweep Pips: 5-10





For Gold (XAUUSD):

• Mode: Scalping or Day Trading

• Quality: Balanced

• Timeframe: M5 or M15

• Sweep Pips: 5





For Indices:

• Mode: Day Trading

• Quality: Conservative

• Timeframe: M15 or H1

• Sweep Pips: 10-20





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES





• Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1)

• Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto)

• No repainting - signals generated on bar close only

• Requires sufficient historical data for accurate detection

• Best results during active market sessions





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





💡 HOW TO USE





1. Attach indicator to your preferred chart

2. Select Trading Mode based on your style

3. Choose Signal Quality based on risk tolerance

4. Wait for high confluence setups (4+ score)

5. Enter trades during Kill Zones for best results

6. Use provided SL/TP levels for risk management





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🔄 VERSION HISTORY





v2.00 - Current Release

• Added Session Boxes with universal EST timing

• Added Session Sweep detection

• Added Judas Swing patterns

• Added Silver Bullet windows

• Added HTF levels with mitigation tracking

• Improved FVG detection sensitivity options

• Improved Order Block algorithm

• Added real-time dashboard

• Multiple trading modes

• Signal quality presets

• Performance optimizations





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





📞 SUPPORT





For questions, feature requests, or bug reports:

• Comment on product page

• Send private message





━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━





🏷️ TAGS (for MQL5 search)





Smart Money, ICT, SMC, Order Blocks, FVG, Fair Value Gap, Liquidity Sweep,

Turtle Soup, Kill Zone, Session Trading, Silver Bullet, Confluence,

Supply Demand, Market Structure, BOS, Break of Structure, Institutional Trading,

Day Trading, Scalping, Swing Trading, Support Resistance, Volume Analysis





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════