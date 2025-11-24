══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator

Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

KEY FEATURES

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 SMART VWAP CALCULATION 】

• Multiple anchor periods: Session, Week, Month, Quarter, Year

• Automatic period reset detection

• Standard deviation bands (2 levels with customizable multipliers)

• Dynamic trend coloring (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish)

• Works with any price source (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, Median, Weighted)





【 8-TYPE DIVERGENCE DETECTION 】

The indicator detects all major divergence types:





► REGULAR DIVERGENCES (Reversal Signals)

• Bullish Divergence: Price makes lower low, VWAP makes higher low

• Bearish Divergence: Price makes higher high, VWAP makes lower high





► HIDDEN DIVERGENCES (Continuation Signals)

• Hidden Bullish: Price makes higher low, VWAP makes lower low

• Hidden Bearish: Price makes lower high, VWAP makes higher high





► HTF DIVERGENCES (Higher Timeframe Confirmation)

• HTF Bullish & Bearish (Regular)

• HTF Hidden Bullish & Hidden Bearish





【 INTELLIGENT SIGNAL FILTERING 】

• ATR-based threshold filtering eliminates weak signals

• Gap detection prevents false signals during price gaps

• Cooldown periods prevent signal clustering

• Strength classification: WEAK / MEDIUM / STRONG





【 MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS 】

• Current timeframe VWAP with bands

• Higher timeframe VWAP overlay

• HTF divergence detection

• Automatic timeframe validation





【 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD 】

• Real-time divergence counters

• Current TF and HTF statistics

• VWAP trend status display

• Clean, non-intrusive design (positioned on left)





【 VISUAL ELEMENTS 】

• Color-coded VWAP line (trend direction)

• Standard deviation bands with fill

• Divergence markers (circles for regular, crosses for hidden)

• On-chart labels with strength indicators

• Optional background coloring for trend zones





【 COMPREHENSIVE ALERTS 】

• Bullish divergence alerts

• Bearish divergence alerts

• Hidden bullish alerts

• Hidden bearish alerts

• HTF divergence alerts





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

HOW TO USE

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 REVERSAL TRADING 】

1. Wait for Regular Bullish/Bearish divergence signal

2. Confirm with STRONG or MEDIUM strength label

3. Look for price action confirmation at VWAP bands

4. Enter on band rejection with stop beyond recent swing





【 TREND CONTINUATION 】

1. Identify the current trend using VWAP color

2. Wait for Hidden divergence in trend direction

3. Hidden Bullish in uptrend = Buy opportunity

4. Hidden Bearish in downtrend = Sell opportunity





【 MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION 】

1. Enable HTF VWAP and HTF Divergences

2. Current TF signal + HTF signal = Higher probability

3. Use HTF divergence for swing trade entries

4. Use current TF for precise entry timing





【 BAND TRADING 】

• Band 2 touch + Divergence = Strong reversal zone

• Price between bands = Trend continuation likely

• VWAP cross = Potential trend change





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

INPUT PARAMETERS

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 VWAP SETTINGS 】

• Hide VWAP on D1 or Above: Hide indicator on daily+ charts

• Anchor Period: Session/Week/Month/Quarter/Year

• Source Price: Price type for VWAP calculation





【 DIVERGENCE SETTINGS 】

• Lookback Period: Bars to analyze for divergence (default: 5)

• ATR Multiplier: Sensitivity threshold (default: 3.0)

• Show Hidden Divergences: Enable/disable hidden divergences





【 VISUAL SETTINGS 】

• VWAP Colors: Customize bullish/bearish colors

• Hidden Divergence Colors: Separate colors for hidden signals

• Trend Coloring: Enable/disable dynamic VWAP coloring

• Divergence Plot Size: Small/Normal/Large markers





【 HTF SETTINGS 】

• Show HTF VWAP: Enable higher timeframe VWAP

• HTF Timeframe: Select higher timeframe

• Show HTF Bands: Display HTF standard deviation bands

• Show HTF Divergences: Enable HTF divergence detection





【 VWAP BANDS 】

• Show VWAP Bands: Enable/disable bands

• Band 1 Multiplier: First band distance (default: 1.0 StdDev)

• Band 2 Multiplier: Second band distance (default: 2.0 StdDev)

• Band Colors: Customize band colors





【 LABELS & DASHBOARD 】

• Show Divergence Labels: On-chart text labels

• Label Size: Tiny/Small/Normal/Large

• Show Dashboard: Statistics panel

• Dashboard Position: X/Y coordinates (Left side)





【 BACKGROUND 】

• Show Background Coloring: Trend zone highlighting

• Bullish/Bearish BG Colors: Customize zone colors





【 ALERTS 】

• Individual toggles for each alert type

• Alerts trigger on bar close for confirmed signals





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





【 SCALPING (M1-M5) 】

• Anchor Period: Session

• Lookback: 5

• ATR Multiplier: 2.5

• Show Hidden Div: Yes





【 INTRADAY (M15-H1) 】

• Anchor Period: Session

• Lookback: 5

• ATR Multiplier: 3.0

• HTF: H4 or D1





【 SWING TRADING (H4-D1) 】

• Anchor Period: Week or Month

• Lookback: 5

• ATR Multiplier: 3.5

• Show Hidden Div: Yes





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

BEST PRACTICES

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





✓ Always wait for bar close before acting on signals

✓ Use STRONG signals for higher probability trades

✓ Combine with support/resistance levels

✓ HTF divergence + Current TF divergence = Best setups

✓ Avoid trading during high-impact news events

✓ Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

TECHNICAL NOTES

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





• Works on all symbols with volume data

• Uses tick volume if real volume unavailable

• Optimized for performance with large datasets

• No repainting - signals confirmed on bar close

• Compatible with MT5 Build 2500+





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

CHANGELOG

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Version 1.00

• Initial release

• Full VWAP calculation with multiple anchors

• 8-type divergence detection system

• HTF support with validation

• Professional dashboard

• Comprehensive alert system





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





For support or feature requests, please leave a comment.





Trade Smart. Trade with VWAP Wave.





══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════