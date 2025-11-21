PipVenom
- Indicatori
- Rizwan Akram
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Professional Visual Trading System with Real-Time Dashboard
🎯 OVERVIEW
PipVenom™ is a sophisticated visual trading indicator designed for MT5 that combines ATR Trailing Stop methodology with EMA crossover signals to identify high-probability trade entries. Built with precision and clarity in mind, this indicator provides crystal-clear visual signals with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on your chart.
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders across all timeframes and instruments including Forex pairs, Metals (Gold/Silver), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies.
⚡ KEY FEATURES
Visual Signal System
- Clear Buy/Sell Arrow Signals - Green arrows for BUY, Red arrows for SELL
- Automatic SL/TP Lines - Instantly displayed on every signal with exact pip distances
- Entry Price Line - Shows precise entry level with yellow dotted line
- ATR Trailing Stop Line - Dynamic yellow trend-following line
- Smart Labels - All levels labeled with prices and pip distances
Professional Dashboard
- Last 4 Trades Display - Track recent signal performance
- Live Statistics - Win Rate, Total Trades, Winners/Losers count
- Current Signal Info - Entry, SL, TP levels for active signal
- Real-Time Updates - Dashboard refreshes automatically
Trading Logic
- Uses ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic stop placement
- EMA Crossover Detection for precise entry timing
- Price Action Based SL - Uses previous candle wicks (customizable)
- Fixed Pip TP - Clear profit targets (default 20 pips)
- Multi-Timeframe Support - Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN)
🔧 TRADING STRATEGY EXPLAINED
How It Works:
- ATR Trailing Stop Calculation
- Dynamically adjusts based on market volatility
- Trails price in trending markets
- Flips direction on trend reversals
- Signal Generation
- BUY Signal: When EMA crosses above ATR Stop + Price above ATR Stop
- SELL Signal: When EMA crosses below ATR Stop + Price below ATR Stop
- Signals only trigger on closed bars (no repainting)
- Risk Management
- Stop Loss: Placed at lowest/highest wick of previous N candles
- Take Profit: Fixed pip distance from entry (customizable)
- Exact pip distances displayed on chart labels
🎨 WHAT YOU SEE ON CHART
Visual Elements:
When a BUY signal appears:
- Green arrow pointing UP below the candle
- Yellow dotted line showing ENTRY price
- Red solid line showing STOP LOSS level with pip distance
- Green solid line showing TAKE PROFIT level with pip distance
- Bold text label "BUY SIGNAL" near the arrow
- Yellow ATR Trailing Stop line running across chart
When a SELL signal appears:
- Red arrow pointing DOWN above the candle
- Yellow dotted line showing ENTRY price
- Red solid line showing STOP LOSS level with pip distance
- Green solid line showing TAKE PROFIT level with pip distance
- Bold text label "SELL SIGNAL" near the arrow
- Yellow ATR Trailing Stop line running across chart
All lines stay visible on chart and show exact prices with pip calculations.
Dashboard Information:
The dashboard appears in top-left corner showing:
Header:
- Indicator name: PipVenom Indicator
Current Signal Section:
- Direction: Shows FLAT, BUY, or SELL
- Entry: Exact entry price
- SL: Stop Loss price
- TP: Take Profit price
Last 4 Trades Section:
- Shows most recent 4 signals with results
- Each trade shows: Number, Result (TP HIT/SL HIT/REVERSED), Profit/Loss
- Example: "1. TP HIT +25.30"
Statistics Section:
- Win Rate: Percentage of winning trades
- Total: Total number of signals
- Winners: Number of profitable signals
- Losers: Number of losing signals
Dashboard updates automatically with each new signal.
⚙️ CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
ATR Settings:
- ATR_Multiplier (default: 1.0) - Adjust ATR sensitivity
- ATR_Period (default: 10) - ATR calculation period
- Use_Heikin_Ashi - Option to use Heikin Ashi candles
EMA Settings:
- EMA_Length (default: 1) - EMA period for crossover detection
Risk Management:
- SL_Candle_Count (default: 2) - Number of previous candles for SL
- Take_Profit_Pips (default: 20) - Fixed TP distance in pips
Pip Multiplier:
- Auto_Pip_Multiplier (default: true) - Auto-detects symbol digits
- Manual_Pip_Multiplier (default: 0.0001) - Manual override option
Display Settings:
- Show_Dashboard - Toggle dashboard on/off
- Show_SL_TP_Lines - Toggle line display
- Show_Labels - Toggle price labels
- SL_Line_Color (default: Red) - Customizable colors
- TP_Line_Color (default: Green)
- Entry_Line_Color (default: Yellow)
- Label_Font_Size (default: 9) - Adjustable text size
📊 SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS
Forex Pairs - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc. (All majors, minors, exotics)
Metals - XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver)
Indices - US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40, etc.
Cryptocurrencies - BTCUSD, ETHUSD, etc.
Commodities - Oil, Natural Gas, etc.
Auto Pip Detection intelligently adjusts for:
- 2-3 digit symbols (JPY pairs) uses 0.01 multiplier
- 4-5 digit symbols (Standard Forex) uses 0.0001 multiplier
- 0-1 digit symbols (Indices) uses 1.0 multiplier
- Metals (Gold/Silver) uses 1.0 multiplier
🚀 INSTALLATION & USAGE
Installation:
- Download PipVenom_Indicator.ex5 file
- Copy to: MQL5/Indicators/ folder
- Restart MT5 terminal
- Drag indicator from Navigator to chart
Usage:
- Attach indicator to any chart
- Adjust settings in Input Parameters (optional)
- Watch for Green arrows (BUY) or Red arrows (SELL)
- Use displayed SL/TP levels for manual trading
- Monitor dashboard for performance tracking
Trading Tips:
- Trade in direction of ATR Trailing Stop (yellow line)
- Wait for arrow signals on closed bars
- Use displayed SL/TP levels for order placement
- Consider higher timeframes for trend confirmation
- Avoid trading during low liquidity periods
📈 STRATEGY EXAMPLES
Scalping (M1-M5):
- Quick entries on EMA crossovers
- Tight ATR stops
- Fast TP targets (10-20 pips)
Day Trading (M15-H1):
- Balanced risk/reward
- Standard ATR stops
- Medium TP targets (20-50 pips)
Swing Trading (H4-D1):
- Trend following entries
- Wider ATR stops
- Larger TP targets (50-100+ pips)
🎯 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000+)
- Coding Language: MQL5
- Indicator Type: Chart Window Overlay
- Buffers Used: 3 (ATR Stop, Buy Signals, Sell Signals)
- Repainting: NO - Signals only on closed bars
- Alerts: Visual on-chart alerts
- Multi-Timeframe: YES - All timeframes supported
- Multi-Symbol: YES - All instruments supported
🔍 WHAT MAKES PIPVENOM™ UNIQUE?
- No Repainting - Signals only appear on closed bars
- Complete Visual System - Everything displayed on chart
- Exact Pip Distances - No guesswork on SL/TP placement
- Performance Dashboard - Track results in real-time
- Universal Compatibility - Works on all symbols and timeframes
- Professional Grade - Clean code, optimized performance
- Beginner Friendly - Simple visual interface
- Experienced Trader Approved - Advanced ATR methodology
📝 NOTES & RECOMMENDATIONS
Important:
- This is a signal indicator, not an automated EA
- Requires manual trade execution
- Always practice proper risk management
- Test on demo account before live trading
- Use in combination with fundamental analysis for best results
Pro Tips:
- Combine with support/resistance levels for confirmation
- Use multiple timeframe analysis for better accuracy
- Adjust ATR multiplier based on market volatility
- Monitor dashboard statistics to refine strategy
- Consider trading only in trending markets
📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES
- Free Updates - All future improvements included
- Documentation - Complete user guide included
- Responsive Support - Questions answered promptly
🏆 PERFECT FOR:
- Day Traders - Clear entry/exit signals
- Scalpers - Fast visual confirmations
- Swing Traders - Trend following entries
- Beginners - Easy to understand visuals
- Professionals - Advanced ATR methodology
- System Builders - Signals for EA development
⭐ START TRADING WITH CONFIDENCE
Download PipVenom™ today and experience professional-grade visual trading signals with complete transparency. Every signal shows you exactly where to enter, where to place your stop loss, and where to take profit - all displayed clearly on your chart with precise pip calculations.
No indicators clutter. No confusion. Just clear, actionable trading signals.
📜 DISCLAIMER
Trading foreign exchange, metals, indices, and other leveraged products carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is a tool to assist in trading decisions and does not guarantee profits. Always trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
Version: 2.00 Rizi: PipVenom Copyright: PipVenom - All Rights Reserved
Transform your chart into a professional trading command center with PipVenom