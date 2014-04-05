Signal Genius

🎯 SIGNAL GENIUS - Professional Smart Money Confluence Indicator

Signal Genius is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines multiple Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodologies into one powerful tool. It automatically detects high-probability trade setups by analyzing market structure, liquidity sweeps, and institutional order flow.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 KEY FEATURES

✅ Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Detection
   • Automatic identification of bullish and bearish imbalances
   • Volumetric analysis showing buying/selling pressure
   • Multiple sensitivity levels (Extreme/High/Normal/Low)
   • Real-time mitigation tracking
   • Visual volume bars inside FVG zones

✅ Order Blocks (OB) Detection  
   • Smart detection of institutional supply/demand zones
   • Swing-based algorithm for accurate OB placement
   • Volume profile integration
   • Breaker block identification
   • ATR-based size filtering

✅ Session Analysis
   • Automatic session box drawing (Asia/London/NY)
   • Universal EST-based timing (works with any broker)
   • Session high/low tracking
   • Historical session boxes display
   • Customizable session times

✅ Session Sweep & Judas Swing
   • Detects liquidity sweeps of previous session highs/lows
   • Judas Swing pattern recognition for reversal setups
   • Visual labels on chart
   • Automatic sweep threshold calculation

✅ Kill Zone Integration
   • Asian Kill Zone
   • London Kill Zone  
   • New York Kill Zone
   • London Close
   • Background highlighting option

✅ Silver Bullet Windows
   • AM Silver Bullet (10:00-11:00 EST)
   • PM Silver Bullet (14:00-15:00 EST)
   • ICT Macro times
   • Confluence scoring integration

✅ HTF Key Levels
   • Yesterday's High/Low
   • Daily High/Low with lookback
   • 4H High/Low
   • 1H High/Low
   • Automatic mitigation tracking
   • Dotted lines with price labels

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚡ TRADING MODES

Signal Genius adapts to your trading style with 4 preset modes:

📈 SCALPING MODE
   • HTF: M15/H1 | LTF: M1/M5
   • Targets: 1.5R / 2.5R
   • Fast entries, quick profits

📊 DAY TRADING MODE  
   • HTF: H4/D1 | LTF: M5/M15
   • Targets: 2.0R / 3.5R
   • Balanced approach

📉 SWING TRADING MODE
   • HTF: D1/W1 | LTF: H1/H4
   • Targets: 3.0R / 5.0R
   • Larger moves, fewer trades

🔧 CUSTOM MODE
   • Set your own timeframes
   • Custom R:R targets
   • Full flexibility

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🎚️ SIGNAL QUALITY SETTINGS

Choose your risk tolerance:

🔵 CONSERVATIVE
   • Higher confluence requirement (5/8)
   • Tighter sweep threshold
   • Lower risk per trade (0.5%)
   • Fewer but higher quality signals

🟢 BALANCED (Default)
   • Standard confluence (3/8)
   • Moderate sweep threshold
   • Standard risk (1.0%)
   • Optimal signal frequency

🟠 AGGRESSIVE  
   • Lower confluence requirement (2/8)
   • Wider sweep threshold
   • Higher risk per trade (1.5%)
   • More signals, more opportunities

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📐 CONFLUENCE SCORING SYSTEM

Each trade setup is scored out of 8 points:

   +2 pts │ Liquidity Sweep (Turtle Soup)
   +1 pt  │ HTF Bullish/Bearish Bias
   +1 pt  │ LTF Structure Break (BOS)
   +1 pt  │ Active FVG in zone
   +1 pt  │ Active Order Block in zone
   +1 pt  │ Inside Kill Zone
   +1 pt  │ Silver Bullet/Macro window

Higher score = Higher probability setup

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📱 REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

Live information panel showing:
   • Current trading mode
   • Signal quality setting
   • Active timeframes (HTF/MTF/LTF)
   • Market bias direction
   • Current kill zone status
   • Silver bullet window status
   • Liquidity sweep status
   • LTF structure status
   • Buy confluence score
   • Sell confluence score
   • Risk per trade
   • Target R:R ratios
   • Account size

Dashboard position: 6 customizable locations
Dashboard size: Small/Normal/Large

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT

Built-in position sizing:
   • ATR-based stop loss calculation
   • Automatic TP1/TP2 levels
   • Risk percentage per trade
   • Account size integration
   • Visual trade levels on chart

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🎨 VISUAL CUSTOMIZATION

Full control over colors:
   • Session box colors (Asia/London/NY)
   • FVG colors (Bullish/Bearish)
   • Order Block colors
   • Sweep label colors
   • Judas Swing colors
   • Dashboard colors
   • All elements can be shown/hidden

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📋 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

For Forex Pairs:
   • Mode: Day Trading
   • Quality: Balanced
   • Timeframe: M15 or H1
   • Sweep Pips: 5-10

For Gold (XAUUSD):
   • Mode: Scalping or Day Trading
   • Quality: Balanced
   • Timeframe: M5 or M15
   • Sweep Pips: 5

For Indices:
   • Mode: Day Trading
   • Quality: Conservative
   • Timeframe: M15 or H1
   • Sweep Pips: 10-20

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

• Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1)
• Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto)
• No repainting - signals generated on bar close only
• Requires sufficient historical data for accurate detection
• Best results during active market sessions

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💡 HOW TO USE

1. Attach indicator to your preferred chart
2. Select Trading Mode based on your style
3. Choose Signal Quality based on risk tolerance
4. Wait for high confluence setups (4+ score)
5. Enter trades during Kill Zones for best results
6. Use provided SL/TP levels for risk management

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🔄 VERSION HISTORY

v2.00 - Current Release
   • Added Session Boxes with universal EST timing
   • Added Session Sweep detection
   • Added Judas Swing patterns
   • Added Silver Bullet windows
   • Added HTF levels with mitigation tracking
   • Improved FVG detection sensitivity options
   • Improved Order Block algorithm
   • Added real-time dashboard
   • Multiple trading modes
   • Signal quality presets
   • Performance optimizations

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📞 SUPPORT

For questions, feature requests, or bug reports:
   • Comment on product page
   • Send private message

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🏷️ TAGS (for MQL5 search)

Smart Money, ICT, SMC, Order Blocks, FVG, Fair Value Gap, Liquidity Sweep, 
Turtle Soup, Kill Zone, Session Trading, Silver Bullet, Confluence, 
Supply Demand, Market Structure, BOS, Break of Structure, Institutional Trading,
Day Trading, Scalping, Swing Trading, Support Resistance, Volume Analysis

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Mais do autor
ICT Turtle Soup
Rizwan Akram
5 (2)
Indicadores
ICT Turtle Soup Complete System - MT5 Indicator Overview The ICT Turtle Soup Complete System is an advanced MT5 indicator that combines Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts with the classic Turtle Soup trading pattern. This sophisticated tool identifies liquidity sweep reversals at key levels, providing high-probability trade setups with complete risk management calculations. Key Features 1. Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Detection Tracks Daily, 4H, 1H, and Yesterday's High/Low levels Identifies
FREE
Volumized Order Blocks
Rizwan Akram
5 (1)
Indicadores
VOLUMIZED ORDER BLOCKS [Riz] - MT5 Indicator             Smart Money Order Block Detection with Volume Analysis Volumized Order Blocks is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that automatically detects institutional order blocks with integrated volume analysis. It identifies high-probability supply and demand zones where banks and institutions
FREE
Liquidity Sweeps
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
LIQUIDITY SWEEPS INDICATOR - MT5                           Advanced Smart Money Concept Tool OVERVIEW The Liquidity Sweeps Indicator is a professional-grade MT5 tool designed  to identify institutional liquidity grabs and stop-hunt patterns. Based  on ICT (Inne
FREE
Hull Suite by Riz
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
Hull Suite by Riz | MT5 Indicator Overview: Hull Suite is a premium trend-following indicator that combines three powerful Hull Moving Average variations (HMA, EHMA, THMA) into one versatile tool. Designed for traders who demand clarity and precision, this indicator helps identify trend direction with minimal lag while filtering out market noise. Key Features: Three Hull Variations – Switch between HMA (classic), EHMA (exponential smoothing), and THMA (triple weighted) to match your trading styl
FREE
Divergence Hunter
Rizwan Akram
5 (2)
Indicadores
Divergence Hunter - Professional Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System Overview Divergence Hunter is a professional-grade technical indicator designed to automatically detect and visualize price-oscillator divergences across multiple timeframes. Built for serious traders who understand the power of divergence trading, this indicator combines precision detection algorithms with an intuitive visual interface. Key Features Multiple Oscillator Support: RSI (Relative Strength Index) MACD (Mo
FREE
VWAP Wave
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator               Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.
FREE
Volumized OrderBlocks MTF
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
Volumized OrderBlocks MTF - Multi-Timeframe Volumetric Order Block Indicator OVERVIEW Volumized OrderBlocks MTF is an advanced Multi-Timeframe Order Block indicator that automatically detects, displays, and merges Order Blocks from up to 3 different timeframes on a single chart. Built with institutional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) method
FREE
PipVenom
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
PipVenom - Advanced ATR Trailing Stop Signal Indicator for MT5 Professional Visual Trading System with Real-Time Dashboard OVERVIEW PipVenom is a sophisticated visual trading indicator designed for MT5 that combines ATR Trailing Stop methodology with EMA crossover signals to identify high-probability trade entries. Built with precision and clarity in mind, this indicator provides crystal-clear visual signals with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on your chart. P
FREE
Divergence Hunter Pro
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
==============================================================================                     DIVERGENCE HUNTER PRO v2.01          Advanced Multi-Oscillator Divergence Detection System ============================================================================== OVERVIEW Divergence Hunter Pro is a professional-grade divergence detection indicator  that automatically identifies high-probability trading oppor
ICT Turtle Soup Pro
Rizwan Akram
Indicadores
ICT TURTLE SOUP PRO         Advanced Smart Money Concepts Trading System ICT Turtle Soup Pro is a comprehensive trading indicator built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, designed to identify high-probability trade setups through liquidity sweep detection and multi-timeframe confluence analysis.
