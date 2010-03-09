AstroBot is an Expert Advisor designed for the 10-minute timeframe on EURUSD, EURJPY, and USDJPY. It automatically looks for “overextended” price areas and potential pullbacks, then manages trades based on predefined rules.

How it works

Entry logic:

The EA uses Bollinger Bands (price range boundaries) and MACD (momentum confirmation). If price approaches the lower Bollinger area and MACD confirms, it opens a BUY . If price approaches the upper Bollinger area and MACD confirms, it opens a SELL .

Grid add-ons:

If price moves against the position, the EA can add trades using a GridStepPips distance, increasing volume via Fibonacci or Multiplier (your choice), up to MaxOrders .

Profit locking:

Once the basket reaches profit relative to the average price by TrailStartPips, the EA activates a trailing stop and moves the stop level by TrailStopPips to lock profits on pullbacks.

Key benefits

Fully automated trading with clear rules.

Suits range / mean-reversion pullback scenarios.

Flexible risk controls: MaxOrders, GridStepPips, lot scaling (Fibo/Multiplier).

Built-in anti-duplicate protection to avoid repeated entries on the same level.

⚠️ Note: grid + lot scaling is a high-risk approach (there is no hard initial SL in the code; profit is mainly protected via trailing). Use small lot sizes, backtest first, and keep MaxOrders under control.

Recommended balance: $1000