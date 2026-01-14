Ashi Engine Gold
- Experts
- Bernardo Garcia Delfa
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
ASHI ENGINE GOLD (XAUUSD) H1
Institutional-grade trading system with professional quantitative validation.
ASHI ENGINE GOLD – Official Sets
Includes two official sets:
-
Set 1 (Standard): conservative, low drawdown, risk 0.5–1% per trade.
-
Set 2 (Aggressive): higher risk, optimized for larger capital or funded accounts.
Validated with 4-year backtests, tick-by-tick modeling, institutional-grade metrics.
Exclusively for XAUUSD H1, no grid, martingale, or loss averaging.
Use the set according to your risk profile and account size.
METRICS (REAL BACKTEST)
Sharpe Ratio: 1.80
Recovery Factor: 4.92
Maximum Drawdown (Equity): 15.56%
Profit Factor: 1.39
Professional architecture with no grid, no martingale, and no averaging.
Developed for traders seeking high-probability, consistent systems.
VERIFIED METRICS
Backtest: 4 years | 598 trades | History quality: 98%
Modeling: Tick by Tick
Sharpe Ratio: 1.80
Recovery Factor: 4.92
Profit Factor: 1.39
Maximum Drawdown (Equity): 15.56%
Net Profit: +175.15% (from 100,000 to 275,153)
Linear Regression Correlation: 0.91
All metrics come from a tick-by-tick backtest, without aggressive optimization or curve fitting.
WHY ASHI ENGINE GOLD IS DIFFERENT
Most EAs on the Market rely on Grid or Martingale, producing attractive equity curves until they fail catastrophically.
ASHI ENGINE follows institutional principles:
-
One position at a time
-
Stop Loss on every trade
-
ATR-based risk control
-
No loss averaging
-
No lot size increase after losses
Result: stable equity curve with controlled drawdown.
STRATEGY
ASHI ENGINE uses advanced noise-reduction logic on H1 to detect high-probability trend states.
Each entry is confirmed across multiple candles, filtering out erratic price movements.
Exits are optimized to capture the full impulse while avoiding unnecessary retracements.
Key features:
-
Dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss
-
Configurable Risk/Reward ratio
-
Optional Break Even
-
Daily loss protection
RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION
Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD (EXCLUSIVE)
Timeframe: H1
Minimum deposit: $1,000 (fixed lot 0.01)
Recommended deposit: $2,000 – $10,000
Risk per trade: 0.5% – 1%
Broker: Any broker with low GOLD spread
VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
The EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD).
MAIN PARAMETERS
Risk Management
-
UseFixedLot
-
FixedLotSize
-
RiskPercent
-
MaxLotLimit
Stop Loss / Take Profit
-
ATR_Multiplier
-
RR_Ratio
Break Even
-
UseBreakEven
-
BreakEvenActivationRR
-
BreakEvenProfitPoints
Anti-Copy Trading
-
UseRandomDelay
-
RandomDelayMin / Max
Daily Protection
-
EnableDailyLimit
-
MaxDailyLoss
WHAT IS INCLUDED
-
ASHI ENGINE GOLD EA (.ex5)
-
Optimized .set file
-
Free updates
-
Private message support
RISK WARNING
Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Backtest results are historical simulations and may not reflect live market conditions.
This EA is not financial advice.