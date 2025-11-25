ASHI ENGINE - USDJPY H1

Institutional system with professional quantitative validation

Over 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations confirm its robustness

Sharpe Ratio 2.18 | Recovery Factor 6,75 | Drawdown 9,12% | Profit Factor 1.37

Professional architecture without martingale grid or averaging

Developed for traders seeking high-probability systems

Institutional-grade system validated with 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations. Developed for traders who prioritise consistency over unrealistic promises.

Description

Ashi Engine is a professional trading system for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe

Designed from scratch with a quantitative approach prioritizing stability and robustness under real market conditions

Unlike many Market systems that rely on over-optimization unnecessary filters or unrealistic backtest curves this system is built on clear replicable rules that eliminate the noise typical of low-timeframe charts

It does not use martingale grid hedging or hidden-risk techniques

Risk management is based on real volatility using ATR and exits are designed to protect positions without artificial mechanisms

The system has undergone advanced statistical validation through over 15,000 Monte Carlo simulations evaluating variations in trade sequences spread changes slippage and complete reordering of profits and losses

These tests demonstrate the system remains stable even under random scenarios

Key Metrics Backtest 3 years 11 months 100% tick modeling

Sharpe Ratio 2.18

Recovery Factor 7.59

Maximum Drawdown 11.94%

Profit Factor 1.37

Net Profit +160.46%

Trades 988

Timeframe H1

These metrics do not come from aggressive optimization or multiple parameter adjustments

The system is based on a clear logic with values set according to real price behavior aiming for precise entries and optimal exits

Monte Carlo Validation 15,000 simulations

The system has passed an extensive Monte Carlo validation process including tests with variation of trade order spread changes slippage and complete reordering of results

64.2% of simulations showed a drawdown higher than the original backtest

This confirms the system is not over-optimized and the presented metrics are conservative

This type of validation differentiates a robust system from an overfitted one

System Architecture

Main asset USDJPY

Timeframe H1

Dynamic Stop Loss based on ATR

Take Profit with RR 3:1

No partial closes Prop Firm compatible

Optional Trailing Stop

Automatic protection against high spreads

Designed to operate in institutional environments

Recommended Users

Advanced and professional traders

Users seeking high-probability systems

Investors prioritizing consistency and low drawdown

Traders who prefer higher timeframes without overtrading

Not Recommended For

Traders seeking to double accounts quickly

Users requiring multiple trades per day

Systems using martingale or aggressive techniques

Traders unwilling to accept natural market risk

Technical Requirements

Recommended deposit USD 10,000 any account size valid

ECN-type broker

Leverage 1:50 or higher

VPS recommended

One instance per chart

Main Parameters

Risk Management

UseFixedLot

FixedLotSize

RiskPercent

Spread & Orders

MaxSpreadPips

OrderComment

MagicNumber

TP/SL Management

ATR_Multiplier

RR_Ratio

Trailing Stop optional

UseTrailingStop

TrailingActivationPips

TrailingDistancePips

Anti-CopyTrading

UseRandomDelay

RandomDelayMin

RandomDelayMax

Debug & Monitoring

DebugMode

UseTimer

TimerSeconds

Conclusion

ASHI Engine is a professional system aimed at traders seeking clarity control and consistency

It does not rely on hidden-risk techniques or unrealistic promises

Its strength comes from a robust architecture advanced statistical validation and risk management designed for real-market conditions

It is suitable for traders seeking stable and sustainable results over the long term





RISK WARNING Trading involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The results shown are from historical backtests and simulations, which do not guarantee that they will be replicated in real market conditions. Before trading, ensure you understand the risks involved and never invest money you cannot afford to lose. This EA is a trading aid, not a guaranteed profit system. The purchaser is solely responsible for their investment decisions.