MSX Unified Hybrid PRO

Advanced hybrid EA combining Heiken-Ashi Smoothed + Hull MA Smoothed filters with ATR-driven stops, breakeven, trailing, and capital protection. Fully automated and MQL5 Market compliant.

MSX Unified Hybrid PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor that merges precision trend detection with intelligent capital management.

It uses Heiken-Ashi candle smoothing and Hull Moving Average smoothing confirmation to identify clean directional moves, while its ATR-driven risk engine dynamically adjusts stop loss, take profit, and trailing distance.

This EA is built for traders seeking a robust, low-maintenance system that respects capital protection and adapts to volatility — suitable for both manual assistance and fully automated trading.

Core Features

✅ Hybrid Trend Logic:

Combines Heiken-Ashi smoothed structure and Hull MA smoothed direction for reliable entries.

✅ Adaptive ATR Engine:

Automatically calculates SL/TP and trailing levels based on current volatility.

✅ Capital Protection Suite:

Per-trade loss control

Daily profit/loss stop

Optional breakeven and partial close

✅ Smart Execution Controls:

Spread and slippage filters

Safe order modification (freeze level aware)

Fully netting & hedging compatible

✅ Professional-Grade Build:

Clean compile, zero warnings

No DLL, no WebRequests, no dependencies

Designed for MQL5 Market compliance

Input Parameters

Category Parameter Description Trade Settings Inp_FixedLot Fixed trade volume per position Inp_MagicNumber , Inp_TradeComment Unique identifiers for trade tracking ATR Engine Inp_ATR_Period , Inp_ATR_SL_Mult , Inp_ATR_TP_Mult Controls dynamic SL/TP scaling Risk Management Inp_Use_PerTrade_Loss , Inp_MaxLoss_Percent Per-trade equity risk cap Inp_Use_Daily_Loss , Inp_Use_Daily_Profit Daily protection limits Trade Management Inp_Use_Breakeven , Inp_Use_Trailing , Inp_Use_PartialClose Smart position maintenance Execution Filters Inp_Use_MaxSpread , Inp_MaxSlippagePts Prevent trades during unstable conditions Utilities Inp_DebugMode Developer log mode (disabled by default)

Recommended Usage

Symbol: Major FX pairs or XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5 to H1

Account Type: Hedging or Netting

Broker: ECN or low-spread brokers

Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (500 - 1000)

Spread Filter: 30 points recommended for EURUSD

Notes

No martingale, grid, or arbitrage logic.

No external libraries or DLLs used.

Designed for stability, not hype — trades less frequently but with purpose.

Works equally well on demo and live accounts.

⚙️ Backtesting

Use “Every tick based on real ticks” for best accuracy.

The EA automatically detects new bars and applies internal ATR normalization, ensuring consistent test and live performance.

Changelog

v1.12 – Market-ready build

Full safe trade engine

ATR-adaptive SL/TP

Daily risk guard

Debug-mode toggle

Validation-compliant logging

Support

For inquiries, strategy guides, or performance setup tips, via Comment.

⚠ Important Note About Strategy Tester vs Real-Market Testing

Many traders rely on the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to evaluate an Expert Advisor before purchase. While the Strategy Tester is useful for basic validation, it has significant limitations when applied to advanced, protection-heavy trading systems like MSX AI Scalper Pro.

❌ Limitations of Strategy Tester (CONS)

The Strategy Tester does not accurately simulate:

Real-time spread fluctuations

News and volatility filters

Session-based trading logic (London / New York timing)

Equity-based protections and peak-capital drawdown logic

Dynamic trade management (break-even, trailing, partial logic reacting to live price flow)

Broker execution behavior (requotes, slippage, liquidity gaps)

Because of these limitations, backtest results may not reflect the EA’s true behavior in live or demo market conditions. This can make a robust EA appear underperforming or inconsistent in historical tests, even though it performs correctly in forward trading.

✅ Why Rental / Demo Forward Testing Is Recommended (PROS)

MSX Plug And Play Scalper is designed to operate with real-market inputs:

Live spreads and execution

Real volatility behavior

Dynamic risk and capital protection logic

Session awareness and trade-frequency control

For this reason, forward testing on a demo account (via short-term rental) provides a far more realistic and meaningful evaluation than Strategy Tester results.

We strongly recommend traders who want a fair assessment to use the 1-month rental option on a demo account with broker conditions similar to their intended trading environment.

This EA is not a “fixed SL/TP” or curve-fitted system — it is a live-adaptive trading engine.

Forward testing shows its true strengths.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (Forex), commodities, indices, or cryptocurrencies on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown in backtests or examples. Market conditions can change rapidly, and automated strategies may perform differently in live trading than in testing environments.

The developer of this Expert Advisor accepts no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on the information or trading software provided.

Use this product at your own discretion and responsibility. Always test on a demo account before using it on live funds.