DexPulse

DexPulse – High-Precision Scalping EA for DEX 1500 UP & Gold (Deriv)

DexPulse is a professional, high-speed multi-symbol scalping Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, discipline, and full risk control in fast-moving markets.

The EA is specifically designed to trade:

  • DEX 1500 UP Index

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

DexPulse capitalizes on short-term price impulses and momentum bursts, making it ideal for scalping synthetic indices and gold under volatile conditions.

Developed and tested on the Deriv broker, DexPulse is engineered to operate in harmony with Deriv’s execution model, pricing behavior, and instrument specifications.

Key Advantages of DexPulse

 Multi-Symbol Trading

Trade DEX 1500 UP Index and Gold simultaneously from a single Expert Advisor—no need to run multiple EAs or charts.

Advanced Scalping Strategy

DexPulse uses refined scalping logic to:

  • Identify short-term opportunities

  • Execute fast entries and exits

  • Reduce market exposure time

 Complete Risk Control (User Adjustable)

You stay in full control of your risk:

  • Risk percentage per trade – fully configurable

  • Maximum trades per day – adjustable to prevent overtrading

 Optimized for Deriv Broker

DexPulse is not a generic EA. It is optimized specifically for:

  • Deriv synthetic index price behavior

  • Gold (XAUUSD) execution conditions on Deriv

  • Stable performance under Deriv trading environments

 Fully Automated Execution

Once configured, DexPulse automatically:

  • Scans markets

  • Places trades

  • Manages positions

  • Executes exits

No manual trading required.

Recommended Broker for Best Performance

For optimal execution and reliable performance, DexPulse is strongly recommended for use on the Deriv broker, where it has been developed and tested.

Who DexPulse Is Designed For

  • Scalpers seeking frequent, short-term opportunities

  • Traders focused on DEX 1500 UP Index and Gold

  • Users who want automation with strict risk limits

  • Traders operating on the Deriv platform

Important Information & Disclaimer

  • Trading involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and cannot prevent losses.

  • Trading results may vary depending on broker conditions, market volatility, account size, and user settings.

  • It is strongly recommended to test DexPulse on a demo account before using it on a live account.

  • Proper configuration and risk management are the sole responsibility of the user.

  • The developer is not liable for any trading losses incurred while using this Expert Advisor.

By purchasing and using DexPulse, you acknowledge and accept all risks associated with automated trading.
