Xauusd Trend Pro

XAUUSD Trend Pro Expert Advisor

XAUUSD Trend Pro is an automated trading robot built for XAUUSD Gold.
The EA trades only in the direction of the trend and focuses on controlled risk and steady performance.

It uses simple and proven tools to avoid overtrading and protect the account.

How the EA Trades

Trend Direction
The EA uses moving averages on higher and lower timeframes to define the main market trend.
Buy trades are taken only in an uptrend.
Sell trades are taken only in a downtrend.

Entry Timing
Trades are opened during pullbacks within the trend using momentum conditions.
This helps avoid chasing price and reduces false entries.

Trade Exit
Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated using market volatility.
The EA can close part of a trade early to secure profit and let the rest run.

Risk Management

Risk is controlled on every trade.
Lot size is calculated automatically based on account balance.
Risk is reduced on larger accounts.
The EA also includes
Maximum trades limit
Daily loss limit
Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

No martingale
No grid
No hedging

Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Timeframe M5
Risk per trade 1 to 2 percent
Best used during active market sessions
Avoid major news releases

Installation

Open MetaTrader
Go to File then Open Data Folder
Open the Experts folder
Copy the EA file into the folder
Restart the platform
Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 chart
Enable AutoTrading

Important Notice

Trading Gold involves high risk.
Losses can occur.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using real money.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Prodotti consigliati
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $ 1000! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $ 1600. ForexKing è un EA che analizza i dati ed è fondamentalmente un EA che segue i trend che cerca di mungere tutte le buone configurazioni di trading in tutti i trend e negozia la coppia Forex Gbpusd e altre coppie. Questo EA avrà la migliore opzione per immettere ordini durante una condizione di mercato di tendenza. La più grande differenza di ForexKing è che l'EA può controllare il rapporto rischio/rendimento molto megli
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
Vi presento il mio nuovo Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA. Questo EA utilizza il concetto di seguire le tendenze per condurre analisi di mercato, in questo modo ottimizza l'intero setup di trading in base al trend. Analizzando le tendenze di mercato con precisione durante l'inserimento delle transazioni, questo EA considera anche la zona Orderblock e il flusso degli ordini del mercato, rendendo l'analisi più accurata ed è per questo che questo Expert Advisor è considerato uno dei migliori p
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Experts
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Experts
EUROGEDDON EA – Performance Incomparabile con Rischio Controllato EUROGEDDON EA è un robot di trading completamente automatico con INTELLIGENZA ADATTIVA , creato per la crescita costante di piccoli conti mantenendo un controllo totale sul capitale. Con un lotto di 0.01 ogni 200 $ sul conto, opera con un rischio molto basso e raggiunge un Drawdown estremamente contenuto , offrendo una performance che vale davvero la pena testare di persona. Scarica la versione demo e provala dal vivo. Non
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Little Spartan EA
Joseph Saeidian
Experts
Little Spartan EA   The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis. Recommended time frame M1 Metatrade 5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
EAalgotrading
Francesco Lippo
Experts
Questo bot di trading è basato sulla strategia di Supply and Demand (Offerta e Domanda), che è una delle strategie più popolari nell'analisi tecnica dei mercati finanziari, come il Forex, per identificare aree chiave di supporto e resistenza. Ecco i principi fondamentali e il funzionamento del bot: funziona ottimamente su nat gas TF 30 min capitale minimo 1.600 euro Principi Fondamentali della Strategia di Supply and Demand: Zone di Domanda (Demand Zones) : Queste sono aree nei grafici dei prezz
Boss MT4
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Experts
Thank you for your interest in the Boss EA, This is the MetaTrader 4 version of this popular expert advisor  EXPLANATION: The Boss EA is a 100% Fully Automated Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor. It locates the most optimal positions by detecting the relative highs and lows of the market. With a very low average holding time of trades the Boss EA makes the most of its time by squeezing as much profit it can get while protection your account from drawdown. The system is good for prop firm cha
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Experts
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Experts
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
La strategia commerciale si basa su algoritmi di scalping intelligenti che commerciano in determinati periodi del mercato. Il sistema non utilizza strategie rischiose come la griglia o la martingala. Il trading viene effettuato in base al rendimento del prezzo in brevi periodi. Tutte le operazioni vengono chiuse entro poche ore. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. CARATTERISTICHE È supportata l'opzione Multi simboli in un grafico. Nessu
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Experts
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
Experts
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Experts
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
BreakoutGenius EA
Jan Burkhard
Experts
BreakoutGenius EA: Revolutionizing Trading Welcome to the BreakoutGenius EA, your reliable trading partner. This Expert Advisor uniquely combines the precision of the MACD indicator with an advanced breakout strategy to deliver consistent and stable returns in the financial markets. Innovative Trading Strategy : At the heart of our EA is the unique combination of an optimized MACD indicator with a sophisticated breakout strategy. This method has been carefully developed and perfected over years
Golden Globe
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Golden Globe Expert Advisor is a specialized automated Forex trading tool focused on XAUUSD (gold). Created by seasoned traders with over a decade of experience, this robot is designed for scalping trades on a five-minute timeframe (M5). Key Features: Preset Stop Loss and Take Profit levels: Each trade has preset levels of protection, limiting risks and ensuring control over potential losses. Clear trading regulations: trading is conducted exclusively according to strict rules that exclude s
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: Il primo sistema di trading auto-apprendente sul mercato Permettetemi di presentarvi EvoTrade, un consulente esperto unico nel suo genere, sviluppato con tecnologie all'avanguardia di visione artificiale e analisi dei dati. Si tratta del primo sistema di trading auto-apprendente sul mercato, operativo in tempo reale. EvoTrade analizza le condizioni di mercato, adatta le strategie e si adegua dinamicamente ai cambiamenti, garantendo una precisione eccezionale in qualsiasi ambiente. EvoT
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
IL       Opening Range Breakout Master   è un sistema di trading algoritmico professionale progettato per capitalizzare sui concetti di trading istituzionale come       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e strategie basate sulla liquidità   . Questo consulente esperto automatizza il rilevamento e l'esecuzione di       breakout di apertura dell'intervallo (ORB)       durante le principali sessioni globali del Forex, tra cui       Londra, New York, Tokyo e Midnight Killzones   ,
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Candle Power EA Portafoglio di 5 Strategie di Mean-Reversion per l’S&P 500 Scrivimi dopo l’Acquisto per ricevere il Manuale in PDF e un link a un Video Esplicativo dettagliato!!! EA deve essere sempre messo in funzione con un'impostazione!!! Scarica qui SETFILE e le istruzioni  Hai paura del prossimo Crash? Con Candle Power EA non è necessario. L’ EA raggruppa cinque Strategie complementari di Mean-Reversion ( 5 Impostazioni con diversi Metodi di Filtro ) sull’ S&P 500 . Affronta in modo sistema
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
Natale & Capodanno sono arrivati — qual è il tuo piano di trading per il 2026 ? 40% DI SCONTO su Dynamic Pips EA — ora solo $799 con 8 attivazioni incluse. E non è tutto: Boring Pips EA (MT4 o MT5) gratis se non lo possiedi già. Sconto extra del 10% se sei già un cliente. Agisci in fretta! Questa offerta è limitata ai primi 5 acquirenti o fino al 7 gennaio 2026 — a seconda di cosa avviene prima. Per maggiori dettagli o per aderire all’offerta, lasciami semplicemente un me
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Estrattori per XAUUSD Extractors per XAUUSD è un Expert Advisor di livello professionale progettato per i trader che apprezzano la precisione, il rischio controllato e una logica di trading flessibile quando operano con l'oro (XAUUSD). Integra due strategie avanzate integrate e cinque modalità di approccio al mercato flessibili, offrendo ai trader il pieno controllo su come il sistema interpreta, inserisce e gestisce le operazioni in diverse strutture di mercato. Basato su un'ampia ricerca e s
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
GridSync Pro       è un       sofisticato EA di trading su griglia       progettato per       MetaTrader 4       che combina       esecuzione completamente automatizzata       con       flessibilità di trading manuale   . Questo       EA della rete intelligente       implementa un       strategia di griglia avanzata non-martingala       con       controlli precisi di gestione del rischio   , inclusi       obiettivi di profitto giornalieri, limiti di perdita e trailing stop       per proteggere i
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Experts
MATrader QuickScalper – Scalping di precisione alimentato dal core MATrader MATrader QuickScalper è un Expert Advisor di scalping di Marc Albrecht Trading, sviluppato come strategia separata accanto al noto MATrader AI. Mentre MATrader AI si concentra su logiche cicliche adattive e movimenti di mercato più ampi, MATrader QuickScalper è progettato per esecuzione veloce, trade brevi e ingressi puliti da scalping . Questo EA porta il nome MATrader perché è costruito sulla stessa filosofia di bas
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Altri dall’autore
Multipair Forex EA
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
Experts
This EA trades the top Forex pairs using a structured intraday strategy. It checks market conditions before placing trades and uses technical filters to avoid bad entries. It targets steady daily profit while managing risk on every position. The EA can trade Multipairs at once. It supports manual overrides and includes stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop functions. Key Features:   Trades XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY and other pairs. Avoids major news periods. Risks 5–10%
Filtro:
Alton1
15
Alton1 2025.12.28 21:50 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione