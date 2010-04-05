MagiCandleEA
This expert advisor uses price action and time trading analysis. Use settings SL=1000, TP=3000 are suitable for the gold/xauusd market Timeframe H4 will only open 1 fixed lot position with a risk reward of 1:3 your account will grow safely. Does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, hedging or layering etc. The minimum capital to use it is $100 for lot 0.01 low spread/zero spread account type is better
Technical Specs:
- Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: H4
- Platform: MT4
- Minimum Deposit: $100
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
- Account Type: Any
