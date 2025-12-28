Xauusd Trend Pro

XAUUSD Trend Pro Expert Advisor

XAUUSD Trend Pro is an automated trading robot built for XAUUSD Gold.
The EA trades only in the direction of the trend and focuses on controlled risk and steady performance.

It uses simple and proven tools to avoid overtrading and protect the account.

How the EA Trades

Trend Direction
The EA uses moving averages on higher and lower timeframes to define the main market trend.
Buy trades are taken only in an uptrend.
Sell trades are taken only in a downtrend.

Entry Timing
Trades are opened during pullbacks within the trend using momentum conditions.
This helps avoid chasing price and reduces false entries.

Trade Exit
Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated using market volatility.
The EA can close part of a trade early to secure profit and let the rest run.

Risk Management

Risk is controlled on every trade.
Lot size is calculated automatically based on account balance.
Risk is reduced on larger accounts.
The EA also includes
Maximum trades limit
Daily loss limit
Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

No martingale
No grid
No hedging

Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Timeframe M5
Risk per trade 1 to 2 percent
Best used during active market sessions
Avoid major news releases

Installation

Open MetaTrader
Go to File then Open Data Folder
Open the Experts folder
Copy the EA file into the folder
Restart the platform
Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 chart
Enable AutoTrading

Important Notice

Trading Gold involves high risk.
Losses can occur.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using real money.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Рекомендуем также
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
ОСТАЛОСЬ ТОЛЬКО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 ПО 1000 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 1600 ДОЛЛАРОВ. ForexKing — это советник, который анализирует данные и, по сути, является советником, следующим за трендом, который стремится извлечь выгоду из всех хороших торговых установок во всех трендах и торгует парой Gbpusd Forex и другими парами. Этот советник будет иметь наилучшую возможность для ввода ордеров во время трендового рыночного состояния. Самое большое отличие ForexKing заключается в то
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Эксперты
Представляю вам моего нового эксперта BitcoinRobotTradingEA. Этот советник использует концепцию следования тенденциям при проведении анализа рынка, таким образом, он доит всю торговую настройку по тренду. Анализируя рыночные тенденции с точностью при вводе транзакций, этот советник также учитывает зону Orderblock вместе с потоком ордеров рынка, что делает анализ более точным, поэтому этот экспертный советник считается одним из лучших продуктов на финансовом рынке. Алгоритм, используемый при раз
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Эксперты
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Forest - трендовый советник в основе которого лежит анализ по математической модели линий тренда, что позволяет определить движение тренда. Советник наиболее подходит для работы на валютной паре - "USDCHF", на периоде "H1". Советник подходит для работы на любых типах счетов и у любых брокеров. Советник использует математический анализ для открытия сделок и контроль убытка для открытых сделок. В своей основе советник не использует каких-либо рисковых систем с повышением объема или увеличением кол
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Эксперты
СОВЕТНИК"GG"-УНЕВЕРСАЛЬНЫЙ,УМЕЕ ТОРГОВАТЬСАМ И С ПОМОЩЬЮ ТРЕЙДЕРА! В ПАНЕЛЕ УКАЗЫВАЕТСЯ ВСЯ ПРОСАДКА,ЧТО ПОМОГАЕТ ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ. ПРИСУТСТВУЮТ КНОПКИ   1.ЗАКРЫТИЕ ПРИБЫЛЬНЫХ ОРДЕРОВ  2. ЗАКРЫТИЕ ВСЕХ ОРДЕРОВ  3. ЛОКИРОВАНИЕ ДАННЫХ ПОЗИЦИЙ ДЛЯ НАСТРОЙКИ СОВЕТНИКА ИСПОЛЬЗУЕТСЯ РАССТОЯНИЕ,КОТОРОЕ ЗАВИСИТ ОТ ТРЕНДА ДЛЯ ОПРИДИЛЕНИЯ ТРЕНДА , ЕСТЬ СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЙ АЛГОРИТМ! ПРИ ТОРГОВЛЕ,МОЖНО ДОБАВЛЯТЬ ОТКРЫТИЕ ОРДЕРОВВ РУЧНУЮ,ТАК ЖЕ МОЖНО ЛОКИРОВАТЬ ВСЕ ОТКРЫТЫЕ ОРДЕРА! ЕСЛИ,НЕ ТОРГОВАТЬ С ПОМОЩЬЮ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛ
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Советник Gold Angel MT4 предназначен для автоматизированной торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 4, обеспечивая трейдерам уникальные инструменты и стратегии для достижения максимальной прибыли. Используя сложные алгоритмы анализа рыночных данных, данный советник способен выявлять выгодные точки входа и выхода, что значительно снижает риски и увеличивает возможности успешной торговли. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 пр
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Эксперты
EUROGEDDON EA – Непревзойдённая стабильность с контролируемым риском EUROGEDDON EA — это полностью автоматический торговый робот с адаптивным интеллектом , созданный для устойчивого роста небольших счетов при полном контроле над капиталом. С объёмом 0.01 лота на каждые $200 на счёте, он торгует с очень низким риском, достигая минимальной просадки и демонстрируя такую эффективность, которую вы действительно должны протестировать сами. Скачайте демо-версию и проверьте вживую. Не полагайтесь
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Эксперты
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Эксперты
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Little Spartan EA
Joseph Saeidian
Эксперты
Little Spartan EA   The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis. Recommended time frame M1 Metatrade 5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
EAalgotrading
Francesco Lippo
Эксперты
Этот торговый бот основан на стратегии Предложения и Спроса , которая является одной из самых популярных стратегий технического анализа на финансовых рынках, таких как Форекс, и используется для выявления ключевых зон поддержки и сопротивления. Вот основные принципы и механизм работы бота: Конечно! Перевод будет следующим: "Отлично работает на природном газе с таймфреймом 30 минут и минимальным капиталом в 1600 евро." Основные принципы стратегии Предложения и Спроса: Зоны Спроса : Это области
Boss MT4
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
Эксперты
Thank you for your interest in the Boss EA, This is the MetaTrader 4 version of this popular expert advisor  EXPLANATION: The Boss EA is a 100% Fully Automated Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor. It locates the most optimal positions by detecting the relative highs and lows of the market. With a very low average holding time of trades the Boss EA makes the most of its time by squeezing as much profit it can get while protection your account from drawdown. The system is good for prop firm cha
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник определяет начало волнового движения и начинает работать по ходу новой волны. Используется жесткий стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Встроена защита от расширения спреда брокером. Контроль профита осуществляет функция короткого трейлинг-стопа. Расчет лота производится в зависимости от стоп-лосса. Например, при стоп-лоссе 250 пунктов и MaxRisk = 10 % размер лота будет рассчитан таким образом, что при срабатывании стоп-лосса (250 пунктов) потеря будет равняться 10% от депозита. При стоп-лоссе равн
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Эксперты
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Golden Cheetah – это не просто торговый робот, а эксперт в краткосрочной торговле, созданный для работы на волантильных рынках с низкими спредами. В его основе лежит сложный многокомпонентный алгоритм, мгновенно анализирующий рыночную информацию в реальном времени. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Следующая цена 1399 : Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий  Этот скальпер, подобно охотнику, открывает сделки п
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Infinity Gold AI — это торговый робот (советник) для терминала MetaTrader 4 (MT4), предназначенный для автоматической торговли валютной парой XAUUSD (золото). Этот советник разработан опытными трейдерами с десятилетним стажем работы на финансовых рынках и ориентирован на применение консервативных торговых методов, основанных на четких правилах управления капиталом и рисками. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Основные характеристики Infini
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Эксперты
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
Эксперты
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Эксперты
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Автоматическая торговая система разработана на основе теории "Комфортного диапазона". Согласно данной теории, график каждого торгового инструмента имеет свой динамически меняющийся диапазон движения.  Навык определения такого диапазона позволяет использовать эту информацию в качестве опережающего индикатора и прогнозировать движение цены в ближайшем будущем. Торговый эксперт Rapture определяет "Комфортный диапазон" торгового инструмента и работает в направлении предполагаемого будущего движения
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Эксперты
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
Эксперты
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Эксперты
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Эксперты
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
BreakoutGenius EA
Jan Burkhard
Эксперты
BreakoutGenius EA: Revolutionizing Trading Welcome to the BreakoutGenius EA, your reliable trading partner. This Expert Advisor uniquely combines the precision of the MACD indicator with an advanced breakout strategy to deliver consistent and stable returns in the financial markets. Innovative Trading Strategy : At the heart of our EA is the unique combination of an optimized MACD indicator with a sophisticated breakout strategy. This method has been carefully developed and perfected over years
Golden Globe
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Эксперт Golden Globe – это специализированный автоматизированный торговый инструмент для Forex, ориентированный на операциях с XAUUSD (золотом). Этот робот, созданный опытными трейдерами с десятилетним опытом, спроектирован для скальпинговых сделок на пятиминутном интервале (M5). Ключевые характеристики: Предустановленные уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit: каждая операция имеет предварительно заданные уровни защиты, ограничивая риски и обеспечивая контроль над возможными потерями. Четкий торговый р
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Эксперты
EvoTrade: Первая самообучающаяся торговая система на рынке Позвольте представить EvoTrade — уникальный торговый советник, созданный с использованием передовых технологий компьютерного зрения и анализа данных. Это первая на рынке самообучающаяся торговая система, работающая в режиме реального времени. EvoTrade анализирует рыночные условия, адаптирует стратегии и динамически подстраивается под изменения, обеспечивая исключительную точность в любых условиях. EvoTrade использует передовые нейронные
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Выкованный из потерь. Совершенный с болью. Выпущенный с целью. ️ СТРУКТУРА. НЕ СПЕКУЛЯЦИЯ. Three Little Birds EA — это не просто очередной торговый робот. Это закаленный в боях движок, созданный за годы реальных неудач и предназначенный для одной миссии:   защищать, восстанавливать и увеличивать ваш капитал — когда рынок становится жестоким. Он сочетает в себе   три мощные стратегии   в идеальной синхронизации: Сетка при убытках с Мартингейлом   : поглоща
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Эксперты
После покупки напишите мне, чтобы получить руководство в формате PDF и ссылку на подробное видео с объяснениями!!! Всегда запускайте EA с настройками!!! Скачать SETFILE и инструкцию здесь   Candle Power EA Стратегия акций на основе возврата к среднему для индекса S&P 500 Пять комбинированных стратегий в рамках портфельного подхода – разработаны для волатильных рыночных фаз, коррекций и в качестве потенциальной тактической защиты портфеля. _______________________________________________________
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
"M1 Gold Scalper" — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он работает с очень разумными объемами лота, соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Эта стратегия разработана для извлечения прибыли из небольших колебаний цены золота, используя микро-тренды и кратковременные импульсы. Алгоритм тщательно а
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Эксперты
Рождество и Новый год уже здесь — какой у вас торговый план на 2026 год ? СКИДКА 40% на Dynamic Pips EA — теперь всего $799 , включает 8 активаций . И это ещё не всё: Boring Pips EA (MT4 или MT5) бесплатно , если у вас его ещё нет. Дополнительная скидка 10% , если вы уже являетесь клиентом. Поторопитесь! Предложение действует только для первых 5 покупателей или до 7 января 2026 — что наступит раньше. Для подробностей или чтобы присоединиться к предложению, просто напишите
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Эксперты
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Эксперты
Экстракторы для XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD — это профессиональный советник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, контролируемый риск и гибкую торговую логику при работе с золотом (XAUUSD). Он объединяет две передовые встроенные стратегии и пять гибких режимов рыночного подхода, предоставляя трейдерам полный контроль над тем, как система интерпретирует, открывает и управляет сделками в различных рыночных структурах. Extractors, созданный на основе обширных исследований и разраб
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Эксперты
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Эксперты
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
GridSync Pro       это       сложный сетевой торговый советник       разработан для       МетаТрейдер 4       который сочетает в себе       полностью автоматизированное выполнение       с       Гибкость ручной торговли   . Это       интеллектуальная сеть EA       реализует       немартингейл, продвинутая стратегия сетки       с       точный контроль управления рисками   , включая       ежедневные цели по прибыли, лимиты убытков и скользящие стопы       для защиты капитала во время       нестабил
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Эксперты
MATrader QuickScalp – Точный скальпинг на базе ядра MATrader MATrader QuickScalper — это специализированный скальпинговый советник от Marc Albrecht Trading, созданный как отдельная стратегия рядом с хорошо известным MATrader AI. Если MATrader AI ориентирован на адаптивную циклическую логику и более крупные движения рынка, то MATrader QuickScalper разработан для быстрого исполнения, коротких сделок и чистых скальпинговых входов . Этот EA носит имя MATrader, потому что построен на той же базово
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия работы торгового эксперта основана на одном из самых сильных сигналов технического анализа - Пин-бара. При определении этой фигуры, торговый эксперт изучает текущую рыночную ситуацию и при наличии совокупности определенных факторов начинает работу. Рекомендуется начинать работу с маленького торгового лота . По мере знакомства с работой эксперта, торговый лот можно увеличить (задействовать манименеджмент) до психологически приемлемого размера. Внимание : формат настроек времени торго
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Gold Lady для торговли золотом в платформе MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — это автоматизированная торговая система, специально разработанная для торговли золом (XAU/USD). Такие советники обычно используют алгоритмы для выполнения сделок на основании технического анализа и других рыночных данных. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Советник для анализа рыночных данных в реальном времени, искусно адаптируясь к изменчивым условиям и выдавая высо
Другие продукты этого автора
Multipair Forex EA
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
Эксперты
Этот советник торгует основными валютными парами Forex, используя структурированную внутридневную стратегию. Он оценивает рыночные условия перед открытием сделок и применяет технические фильтры, чтобы избегать неудачных входов. Советник нацелен на стабильную ежедневную прибыль и контролирует риск в каждой позиции. Он может одновременно торговать несколькими парами. Поддерживает ручное вмешательство и включает функции стоп-лосса, тейк-профита и трейлинг-стопа. Ключевые особенности: Торгует EURUSD
Фильтр:
Alton1
15
Alton1 2025.12.28 21:50 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв