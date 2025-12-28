Xauusd Trend Pro

XAUUSD Trend Pro Expert Advisor

XAUUSD Trend Pro is an automated trading robot built for XAUUSD Gold.
The EA trades only in the direction of the trend and focuses on controlled risk and steady performance.

It uses simple and proven tools to avoid overtrading and protect the account.

How the EA Trades

Trend Direction
The EA uses moving averages on higher and lower timeframes to define the main market trend.
Buy trades are taken only in an uptrend.
Sell trades are taken only in a downtrend.

Entry Timing
Trades are opened during pullbacks within the trend using momentum conditions.
This helps avoid chasing price and reduces false entries.

Trade Exit
Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated using market volatility.
The EA can close part of a trade early to secure profit and let the rest run.

Risk Management

Risk is controlled on every trade.
Lot size is calculated automatically based on account balance.
Risk is reduced on larger accounts.
The EA also includes
Maximum trades limit
Daily loss limit
Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

No martingale
No grid
No hedging

Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Timeframe M5
Risk per trade 1 to 2 percent
Best used during active market sessions
Avoid major news releases

Installation

Open MetaTrader
Go to File then Open Data Folder
Open the Experts folder
Copy the EA file into the folder
Restart the platform
Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 chart
Enable AutoTrading

Important Notice

Trading Gold involves high risk.
Losses can occur.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using real money.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


おすすめのプロダクト
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
エキスパート
10 部中 3 部のみ、価格は 1000 ドルです! その後、価格は 1600 ドルに引き上げられます。 ForexKing は、データを分析する EA で、基本的にすべてのトレンドですべての良い取引設定を搾り取ろうとするトレンド フォロー EA であり、Gbpusd Forex ペアとその他のペアを取引します。この EA は、トレンド市場状況で注文を入力するための最良のオプションを備えています。ForexKing の最大の違いは、EA が他の EA よりもはるかに優れたリスク: リワード比率を制御できることです。これは、エントリ ポイントを制御し、オープン注文を正確かつ正確に管理するための一連のツールのおかげで可能です。 通貨ペアと相関資産全体でモデルの市場間依存関係とスピルオーバー効果を削減するメカニズムを導入しました。 - この EA は、リスク調整後のリターン (シャープ レシオ) を最大化し、ドローダウンを最小限に抑えるために、シミュレートされた Forex 環境でトレーニングされた適応型エージェントを使用して構築されています。 EA はすべての注文にストップロスを使
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
エキスパート
新しいエキスパートアドバイザー「BitcoinRobotTradingEA」をご紹介します。このEAは、市場分析においてトレンド追従のコンセプトを採用し、トレンドに基づいてトレード全体を最適化します。取引エントリー時に市場トレンドを正確に分析するだけでなく、市場のオーダーフローに加え、オーダーブロックゾーンも考慮することで分析精度を高めています。そのため、このEAは金融市場における最高の製品の一つとされています。このEAの開発に使用されているアルゴリズムは、エントリーとフローティングマイナスの管理の両方において信頼性の高いアルゴリズムです。 このEAは、M15時間枠で使用されるビットコイン仮想通貨ペアでの使用を想定して設計されています。 BitcoinRobotTradingEAは、短期間で大きな利益獲得の可能性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された高性能なトレーディングロボットです。適応型の利益確定と損切りメカニズムを採用し、優れたトレーリングストップ機能を備えているため、利益の管理と確保が容易で、市場の状況に動的に対応します。 長年にわたる過去の最適化に基づいて構築されたこの戦
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
エキスパート
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
エキスパート
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
エキスパート
EUROGEDDON EA – 卓越した安定性とリスク管理 EUROGEDDON EA は、 自動適応型インテリジェンス を搭載した全自動のトレーディングロボットで、小規模なアカウントでも安定的に成長できるよう設計されています。 資金の管理とリスクの制御に焦点を当て、あなたの口座をしっかりと守ります。 0.01ロットあたり200ドルという極めて低いリスク設定により、 低ドローダウンでの運用 を実現し、 試してみる価値のあるパフォーマンス を発揮します。 ぜひデモ版をダウンロードして、ご自身で体験してみてください。 バックテストだけに頼らず、私のチャンネルにあるデモアカウントで実際の動きをご確認ください。 経済指標発表中も安定稼働 高インパクトのファンダメンタル要因があっても、EAのロジックは動じません。 重要なニュース中でも、安定して稼働し続けます。 自動適応型インテリジェンス （これがニュース時にも強い理由です） あらかじめ設定されたエントリー間隔やTP（利確ポイント）は、通常時にはそのまま使用されますが、 ボラティリティの急変 を検知すると、リアルタイ
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
エキスパート
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
エキスパート
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Little Spartan EA
Joseph Saeidian
エキスパート
Little Spartan EA   The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis. Recommended time frame M1 Metatrade 5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
EAalgotrading
Francesco Lippo
エキスパート
このトレーディングボットは、金融市場（例えば、外国為替市場）におけるテクニカル分析で最も人気のある戦略の一つである 需要と供給 戦略に基づいています。この戦略は、サポートとレジスタンスの重要なゾーンを特定するために使用されます。以下に、その基本原則とボットの動作について説明します。もちろんです！翻訳は以下の通りです： 「ナチュラルガスの30分足で優れたパフォーマンスを発揮し、最低資金は1600ユーロです。」 需要と供給戦略の基本原則： 需要ゾーン ：これは、資産（例えば、通貨ペア）の需要が供給を上回り、価格が上昇する価格チャート上の領域です。チャート上では、これらのゾーンは通常、最近の安値付近に位置しています。 供給ゾーン ：これは、資産の供給が需要を上回り、価格が下落する価格チャート上の領域です。チャート上では、これらのゾーンは通常、最近の高値付近に位置しています。 ゾーンの認識 ：ボットは、過去の価格を特定のバー数（ LookBackBars パラメータで定義）にわたって分析し、それぞれ需要ゾーンと供給ゾーンを表す最低および最高の価格レベルを特定します。 ボットの動作： ゾーン
Boss MT4
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
エキスパート
Thank you for your interest in the Boss EA, This is the MetaTrader 4 version of this popular expert advisor  EXPLANATION: The Boss EA is a 100% Fully Automated Breakout Scalping Expert Advisor. It locates the most optimal positions by detecting the relative highs and lows of the market. With a very low average holding time of trades the Boss EA makes the most of its time by squeezing as much profit it can get while protection your account from drawdown. The system is good for prop firm cha
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
エキスパート
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
エキスパート
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
エキスパート
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
エキスパート
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
エキスパート
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
エキスパート
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
エキスパート
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
エキスパート
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
BreakoutGenius EA
Jan Burkhard
エキスパート
BreakoutGenius EA: Revolutionizing Trading Welcome to the BreakoutGenius EA, your reliable trading partner. This Expert Advisor uniquely combines the precision of the MACD indicator with an advanced breakout strategy to deliver consistent and stable returns in the financial markets. Innovative Trading Strategy : At the heart of our EA is the unique combination of an optimized MACD indicator with a sophisticated breakout strategy. This method has been carefully developed and perfected over years
Golden Globe
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
The Golden Globe Expert Advisor is a specialized automated Forex trading tool focused on XAUUSD (gold). Created by seasoned traders with over a decade of experience, this robot is designed for scalping trades on a five-minute timeframe (M5). Key Features: Preset Stop Loss and Take Profit levels: Each trade has preset levels of protection, limiting risks and ensuring control over potential losses. Clear trading regulations: trading is conducted exclusively according to strict rules that exclude s
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA 損失から鍛え上げられ、痛みを伴い完成させ、目的を持ってリリースされました。️ 構造。投機 ではありません。Three Little Birds EAは、ありきたりのトレーディングロボットではありません。長年の失敗を乗り越えて鍛え上げられたエンジンであり、 市場が過酷な状況に陥った際に、資産を守り、回復し、成長させることを唯一の使命として設計されています。3 つの強力な戦略 を完璧に同期さ せています。 マーチンゲール法による損失グリッド : 損失を吸収し、完全な回復に向けて構築します。 マーチンゲール法で勝利に近づくグリッド ：勢いに乗ってスマートな利益を積み重ねます。 ロット乗算によるヘッジ ：反転を捉え、収益性の高い出口を強制します。 時間枠:   H4 プラットフォーム:   MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 最低残高:   $10,000 ブローカー: 任意のブローカー ペア: 任意のペア (デフォルト設定:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
エキスパート
Candle Power EA S&P 500向け 平均回帰型 5戦略ポートフォリオ 購入後 にご連絡ください。 マニュアル の PDF と、詳細な 解説動画 へのリンクをお送りします!!! EAは常に設定を有効にして使用してください!!! SETFILE と説明書はこちらからダウンロードしてください。 次のクラッシュが怖いですか？ Candle Power EA があれば心配は要りません。 EA は 相補的な平均回帰戦略5つ （ 5つの設定 と異なる フィルタ手法 ）を S&P 500 に対して束ねます。特に ストレス局面 での 行き過ぎ を体系的に捉え、急激な 調整 を伴う ボラティリティの高い相場局面 でその 強み を発揮します。通常の 相場局面 では EA は 市場全体 に概ね沿って稼働し、 戦術的なポートフォリオ・ヘッジ や追加の 収益源 を提供します。 マーチンゲールなし 、 グリッドなし 。 明確なドキュメント、堅牢、実用的。 15年 超の ティックデータ による長期 バックテスト実績 、 2008年 以降の S&P先物 との比較を備えています。 なぜこのEAなのか？ ク
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
エキスパート
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
エキスパート
クリスマス＆新年 がやってきました — 2026年のトレード計画 は決まっていますか？ Dynamic Pips EA が40%OFF — $799 （ 8回のアクティベーション 込み）になりました。 さらに： まだお持ちでない方には Boring Pips EA（MT4 または MT5）を無料提供 。 既存のお客様は 追加で10%割引 。 お早めに！ 本オファーは 先着5名 、または 2026年1月7日 まで（いずれか早い方）です。 詳細や参加をご希望の方は、お気軽にメッセージください。 トランプ氏の2期目 によって、グローバル市場を揺るがす大規模な関税の復活から始まる、攻撃的な貿易政策の波が再燃しています。 中東の緊張 が高まり、最近では イスラエルとイラン の間での対立が注目され、原油価格の上昇要因となっている可能性があります。 ロシアとウクライナの戦争 は解決の兆しがなく続いており、地政学的な不安定さを助長しています。 経済的ナショナリズム が広がる一方で、国際的な協調関係は崩壊しつつあります。 サプライチェーン は依然として脆弱
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
エキスパート
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
エキスパート
XAUUSDの抽出器 Extractors for XAUUSDは、金（XAUUSD）取引において、精度、リスク管理、そして柔軟な取引ロジックを重視するトレーダー向けに設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。2つの高度な組み込み戦略と5つの柔軟な市場アプローチモードを統合し、トレーダーはシステムがどのように取引を解釈、エントリー、そして管理するかを、様々な市場構造において完全に制御できます。 広範な研究開発に基づいて構築された Extractors は、以前のプロジェクトである   Gold Throne   の進化形であり、より広いグリッド間隔、強化されたリスク制限、攻撃性の低減と安全性の向上を実現するよりスマートな取引管理ロジックによって改良されています。 グリッド モードを非アクティブ化またはオフにするには、入力 EA_Deactivation_Key でこれらのキーを挿入し、1、2、3、4、5、6、11、12、13、14 を入力します。非グリッド モード (Prop Firm) を非アクティブ化またはオフにするには、7、8、9、10、11、12、
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
エキスパート
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
エキスパート
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
エキスパート
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
グリッドシンクプロ   は   洗練されたグリッド取引EA     のために設計   メタトレーダー4     組み合わせる   完全に自動化された実行   と   手動取引の柔軟性 。これは   スマートグリッドEA     実装する   非マーチンゲール、高度なグリッド戦略   と   正確なリスク管理コントロール 、以下を含む   日々の利益目標、損失制限、トレーリングストップ   資本を保護するために   不安定な市場状況 。システムは   事前に間隔をあけた保留注文の連続グリッド     （停止または制限）両方向   境界なく 、体系的に埋める   価格差   両方の間   範囲と傾向の状況 。 EAは、     カスタマイズ可能なグリッドネットワーク   と   調整可能なステップサイズ（3ピップ以上）     そして   注文密度（片側2件以上の注文） により、トレーダーは以下のいずれかを選択できます。     ストップ注文、指値注文、またはハイブリッドアプローチ 。     高度なリスク管理   価格がちょうど反転すると、損失ポジションを利益で自動的にクローズします  
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
エキスパート
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
エキスパート
MATrader QuickScalper – MATraderコアで動く精密スキャルピング MATrader QuickScalper は Marc Albrecht Trading による専用スキャルピングEAで、 よく知られている MATrader AI とは別の独立した戦略として開発されています。 MATrader AI が適応型サイクルロジックと大きめの値動きを重視するのに対し、 MATrader QuickScalper は 高速な執行、短い保有時間、きれいなスキャルピングエントリー を目的に設計されています。 このEAが MATrader の名前を冠しているのは、同じ中核思想に基づいているからです： 検証されたロジック、実運用を前提にした条件、そして近道はしない 。 （私たちは MATrader のシステムを MQL5 に公開する前に、長い期間テストと改善を続けてきました。 元の MATrader 掲載は #1 に到達しましたが、削除→再アップロードとなり、レビューとランキングがリセットされました。 しっかりテストした上でレビューを書いてもらえたら、とても助かります
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
エキスパート
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
エキスパート
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
作者のその他のプロダクト
Multipair Forex EA
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
エキスパート
This EA trades the top Forex pairs using a structured intraday strategy. It checks market conditions before placing trades and uses technical filters to avoid bad entries. It targets steady daily profit while managing risk on every position. The EA can trade Multipairs at once. It supports manual overrides and includes stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop functions. Key Features:   Trades XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY and other pairs. Avoids major news periods. Risks 5–10%
フィルタ:
Alton1
15
Alton1 2025.12.28 21:50 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

レビューに返信