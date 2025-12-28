XAUUSD Trend Pro Expert Advisor

XAUUSD Trend Pro is an automated trading robot built for XAUUSD Gold.

The EA trades only in the direction of the trend and focuses on controlled risk and steady performance.

It uses simple and proven tools to avoid overtrading and protect the account.

How the EA Trades

Trend Direction

The EA uses moving averages on higher and lower timeframes to define the main market trend.

Buy trades are taken only in an uptrend.

Sell trades are taken only in a downtrend.

Entry Timing

Trades are opened during pullbacks within the trend using momentum conditions.

This helps avoid chasing price and reduces false entries.

Trade Exit

Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated using market volatility.

The EA can close part of a trade early to secure profit and let the rest run.

Risk Management

Risk is controlled on every trade.

Lot size is calculated automatically based on account balance.

Risk is reduced on larger accounts.

The EA also includes

Maximum trades limit

Daily loss limit

Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

No martingale

No grid

No hedging

Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Timeframe M5

Risk per trade 1 to 2 percent

Best used during active market sessions

Avoid major news releases

Installation

Open MetaTrader

Go to File then Open Data Folder

Open the Experts folder

Copy the EA file into the folder

Restart the platform

Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 chart

Enable AutoTrading

Important Notice

Trading Gold involves high risk.

Losses can occur.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using real money.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.