Xauusd Trend Pro

XAUUSD Trend Pro Expert Advisor

XAUUSD Trend Pro is an automated trading robot built for XAUUSD Gold.
The EA trades only in the direction of the trend and focuses on controlled risk and steady performance.

It uses simple and proven tools to avoid overtrading and protect the account.

How the EA Trades

Trend Direction
The EA uses moving averages on higher and lower timeframes to define the main market trend.
Buy trades are taken only in an uptrend.
Sell trades are taken only in a downtrend.

Entry Timing
Trades are opened during pullbacks within the trend using momentum conditions.
This helps avoid chasing price and reduces false entries.

Trade Exit
Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated using market volatility.
The EA can close part of a trade early to secure profit and let the rest run.

Risk Management

Risk is controlled on every trade.
Lot size is calculated automatically based on account balance.
Risk is reduced on larger accounts.
The EA also includes
Maximum trades limit
Daily loss limit
Spread filter to avoid bad market conditions

No martingale
No grid
No hedging

Recommended Settings for XAUUSD

Timeframe M5
Risk per trade 1 to 2 percent
Best used during active market sessions
Avoid major news releases

Installation

Open MetaTrader
Go to File then Open Data Folder
Open the Experts folder
Copy the EA file into the folder
Restart the platform
Attach the EA to a XAUUSD M5 chart
Enable AutoTrading

Important Notice

Trading Gold involves high risk.
Losses can occur.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using real money.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


筛选:
回复评论