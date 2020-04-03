PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5

PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for automated trading on Forex pairs and precious metals.

Important: Trading involves risk. This product does not guarantee profits. Backtest/forward-test results depend on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution, and the quality of historical data.

Overview

PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5 is a multi‑asset automated trading system designed for diversified symbol sets (major FX pairs and popular metals). It generates trade setups using technical market data and applies optional safety checks and trade management rules.

Preset Configuration Support

If you want additional ready-to-use input presets, contact me via MQL5 Market chat.

I can provide recommended input settings based on your request.

Core capabilities:

  • Multi‑asset support (Forex + Metals)
  • Configurable risk management (SL/TP, trailing, break-even)
  • Optional filters to reduce low-quality trading conditions
  • Automatic position and pending-order management
  • One position per symbol at a time (to reduce overexposure)

Risk Management

The EA uses a fixed lot-size input.

Suggested approach:

  • Risk per trade: 1% to 5% of account balance (depending on your risk tolerance)
  • Always forward test on a demo account before live trading

The EA respects broker volume constraints and will clamp the effective lot size to the symbol minimum when needed.

Recommended Symbols and Timeframe

The EA is designed for Forex currency pairs and precious metals.

Typical symbols used during testing:

Forex pairs:

  • EURUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • EURCAD

Metals:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • XAGUSD (Silver)

Timeframe: most testing was performed on M5, but the EA can be tested on other timeframes depending on your broker’s trading conditions.

Backtest Results (Example)

Example historical Strategy Tester results were produced on a specific date range and dataset.

These results are historical and do not guarantee future performance.

Tip: when comparing results between brokers, ensure the following match your real trading environment:

  • spread profile
  • commission
  • swap
  • execution model and slippage
  • symbol specifications (tick size, contract size, stop levels)

Features

  • Configurable stop loss and take profit
  • Break-even and trailing stop options
  • Partial profit lock functionality
  • Optional filter modules
  • Signal protection mechanisms
  • Chart status display
  • Alert notifications

Backtested & Recommended Input Settings

The following settings are example presets based on historical tests.

Testing Workflow

Step 1: Backtest with your broker data

  • Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader
  • Select the EA, symbol and timeframe
  • Use “Every tick based on real ticks” when possible
  • Verify spreads and commissions match your broker

Step 2: Forward test on demo account

  • Attach the EA to the same symbol and timeframe
  • Run long enough to cover different market regimes
  • Verify order execution and behavior

Step 3: Start live trading with conservative risk

  • Start with smaller lot size
  • Monitor broker trading conditions and margin level

Notes

  • No profit guarantees
  • No account restrictions

