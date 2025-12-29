PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for automated trading on Forex pairs and precious metals.

Important: Trading involves risk. This product does not guarantee profits. Backtest/forward-test results depend on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, slippage, execution, and the quality of historical data.

Overview

PrimeMarket Auto Trader MT5 is a multi‑asset automated trading system designed for diversified symbol sets (major FX pairs and popular metals). It generates trade setups using technical market data and applies optional safety checks and trade management rules.

Preset Configuration Support

If you want additional ready-to-use input presets, contact me via MQL5 Market chat.

I can provide recommended input settings based on your request.

Core capabilities:

Multi‑asset support (Forex + Metals)

Configurable risk management (SL/TP, trailing, break-even)

Optional filters to reduce low-quality trading conditions

Automatic position and pending-order management

One position per symbol at a time (to reduce overexposure)

Risk Management

The EA uses a fixed lot-size input.

Suggested approach:

Risk per trade: 1% to 5% of account balance (depending on your risk tolerance)

Always forward test on a demo account before live trading

The EA respects broker volume constraints and will clamp the effective lot size to the symbol minimum when needed.

Recommended Symbols and Timeframe

The EA is designed for Forex currency pairs and precious metals.

Typical symbols used during testing:

Forex pairs:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

EURCAD

Metals:

XAUUSD (Gold)

XAGUSD (Silver)

Timeframe: most testing was performed on M5, but the EA can be tested on other timeframes depending on your broker’s trading conditions.

Backtest Results (Example)

Example historical Strategy Tester results were produced on a specific date range and dataset.

These results are historical and do not guarantee future performance.

Tip: when comparing results between brokers, ensure the following match your real trading environment:

spread profile

commission

swap

execution model and slippage

symbol specifications (tick size, contract size, stop levels)

Features

Configurable stop loss and take profit

Break-even and trailing stop options

Partial profit lock functionality

Optional filter modules

Signal protection mechanisms

Chart status display

Alert notifications

Backtested & Recommended Input Settings

The following settings are example presets based on historical tests.

Testing Workflow

Step 1: Backtest with your broker data

Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader

Select the EA, symbol and timeframe

Use “Every tick based on real ticks” when possible

Verify spreads and commissions match your broker

Step 2: Forward test on demo account

Attach the EA to the same symbol and timeframe

Run long enough to cover different market regimes

Verify order execution and behavior

Step 3: Start live trading with conservative risk

Start with smaller lot size

Monitor broker trading conditions and margin level

Notes