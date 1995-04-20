OneLineAdx

3in1. A simple and understandable ADX indicator instead of a complex indicator display.

We're setting aside the confusion caused by three lines and enjoying the ease of trend following with a special formula that reduces it to a single line. Wishing you abundant profits already.


3in1. Ein einfacher und verständlicher ADX-Indikator anstelle einer komplexen Indikatoranzeige.

Wir lassen die Verwirrung durch drei Linien beiseite und genießen die Einfachheit der Trendverfolgung mit einer speziellen Formel, die sie auf eine einzige Linie reduziert. Wir wünschen Ihnen schon jetzt reichlich Gewinne.


3in1. Простой и понятный индикатор ADX вместо сложного индикатора.

Мы отбрасываем путаницу, вызванную тремя линиями, и наслаждаемся легкостью следования за трендом с помощью специальной формулы, которая сводит его к одной линии. Желаем вам уже сейчас обильных прибылей.

3 en 1. Un indicador ADX sencillo y comprensible en lugar de una compleja pantalla de indicadores.

Dejamos a un lado la confusión que causan las tres líneas y disfrutamos de la facilidad de seguir la tendencia con una fórmula especial que lo reduce a una sola línea. Le deseamos abundantes ganancias desde ya.

Prodotti consigliati
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore funziona con la teoria delle onde di Elliott in due modi: Modalità automatica: In questa modalità, l'indicatore rileverà automaticamente le cinque onde motrici sul grafico in conformità alla teoria delle onde di Elliott. Fornirà previsioni e individuerà potenziali zone di inversione. Inoltre, avrà la capacità di generare avvisi e messaggi push per informare i trader sugli sviluppi importanti. Questa funzionalità automatica semplifica il processo di identificazione e analisi dei
Trend Beads
Harun Celik
Indicatori
The trend beads indicator is software that does not include trend indicators such as moving average, Bollinger bands. This indicator works entirely with price and bar movements. The purpose of the indicator is to calculate the most likely trends. To assist the user in determining trend trends. The user determines the trend direction with the colors on the screen. You can use this indicator alone as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy. Trade Rules Rising trend
Non Repaint Arrow indicator and EA
Hakan Gule
Indicatori
My indicator is 1000%, it never repaints, it works in every time period, there is only 1 variable, it sends notifications to your phone even if you are on vacation instead of at work, in a meeting, and there is also a robot version of this indicator With a single indicator you can get rid of indicator garbage It is especially suitable for scalping in the m1 and m5 time frames on the gold chart, and you can see long trends in the h1 time frame.
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
Market Swing Index MSI
Elias Mtwenge
5 (1)
Indicatori
Septermber OFFER 85% OFF next price for unlimited version will be 2500$. This is the only time you can get this institutional and professional indicator at this price for unlimited version. Don't dare to miss this. The tool I am about to introduce to you you can't compare it with other tools due to its strategy and accuracy level in predicting the next price directional movement. This tool is designed for serious traders who have decided to make a difference through trading. Be the next person t
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Super MA Trend
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Super MA Trend indicator is an indicator designed to find trends. It uses a moving average, a set of candle combinations and High/Low levels to find trends. This indicator is a complete trading system. You can trade with this indicator as you like. Features and Recommendations You can use this indicator on all pairs except for the volatile pairs. It is recommended to use it on M15 and over graphics. The most important element in this indicator are alerts. Do not open orders unless you receive a
BSA Indicator
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicatori
BSA indicator is a ZigZag based indicator. This indicator is used to find the reversal level of the price. You can use the existing risk ratio and calculation timeframe in the entries by optimizing them according to your usage preference.  In lower time frames, the indicator can repaint. For healthier results, you can detect the least repainting by observing for a while according to the graphic you will apply.
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicatori
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Relative Trend Index
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicatori
L'indicatore viene tradotto da un altro linguaggio di programmazione a MQL. RTI è un potente pedaggio per identificare la tendenza del grafico in modo oscillatorio. Ecco alcune note del programmatore originale: Panoramica Il Relative Trend Index (RTI) sviluppato da Zeiierman è un innovativo strumento di analisi tecnica progettato per misurare la forza e la direzione della tendenza del mercato. A differenza di alcuni indicatori tradizionali, l'RTI vanta una capacità distintiva di adattarsi e r
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
ML adaptive superTrend for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicatori
Machine Learning Adaptive SuperTrend - Take Your Trading to the Next Level! Introducing the   Machine Learning Adaptive SuperTrend , an advanced trading indicator designed to adapt to market volatility dynamically using machine learning techniques. This indicator employs k-means clustering to categorize market volatility into high, medium, and low levels, enhancing the traditional SuperTrend strategy. Perfect for traders who want an edge in identifying trend shifts and market conditio
Sweeper PRO Advanced Candle Sweep Detector MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
Indicatori
Sweeper PRO – Advanced Candle Sweep Detector (3-in-1) For any questions, technical issues, or support requests, feel free to contact us through any of the following channels: WhatsApp Support: Contact1 Contact2 Email: Money.transporter@gmail.com Overview Sweeper PRO is a powerful and fully customizable indicator designed to detect three unique types of candle sweeps — smart entry and reversal patterns commonly used by professional price action traders. It automatically identifies po
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Indicatori
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicatori
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Yesterdays High Low Scanner
Berkay Yildiz
5 (2)
Indicatori
No idea why demo is not working. you can check the GIF to see how it works. Features With this scanner you can detect Candles which are below/above yesterday high/low lines. A pair's rectangle turns RED in dashboard if it is above the yesterday high, and rectangle turns GREEN in dashboard if it is below the yesterday low. It gives alerts in every 15m candle close. Contains a Dashboard which will help you to see all market pair's. It is possible to disable this sorting through to make it easier
Over Trend MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Indicatori
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Stronger Trend
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Stronger Trend is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives. Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Indicatori
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
Colored Levels and Boxes
Faran Ataeiraveshti
Indicatori
Questo strumento software è progettato per semplificare il processo di creazione di linee di tendenza orizzontali e rettangoli nella scelta di cinque colori personalizzabili. Disegnare linee di tendenza orizzontali precise in MT5 può essere impegnativo, ma con questo indicatore puoi crearle senza sforzo nei colori che si adattano alle tue preferenze. Inoltre, il nostro strumento fornisce una chiara visualizzazione dei livelli di prezzo associati alle linee orizzontali tracciate. Apprezziamo
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand per MetaTrader 4 (ti invitiamo a condividere la tua recensione o il tuo feedback, positivo o negativo, in modo che altri trader possano trarre vantaggio dalla tua esperienza.) : Benvenuti nell'indicatore Koala Supply Demand. Questo indicatore è progettato per identificare le zone di offerta e domanda ininterrotte. Questo indicatore può aiutare il trader a visualizzare il mercato come zone; è possibile vedere come il prezzo rispetti alcune potent
FREE
XOatrline
Ainur Sharipov
5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator is based on crosses of zeros, but their period is equated to the indicator ATR. An alternative to the XOATRHIST indicator with the channel display on the chart. More informative.  Closing a bar outside the channel forms an x or O. The indicator turns on the Alert option. Options: ATRPeriod  - period ATR for the calculation of steps. XOPips    - manual pips XOalert  - output of the signal to the terminal. XOnotification  - sending a signal to the mobile terminal. XOmail  -  send a s
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Apollo SR Master è un indicatore di Supporto/Resistenza con caratteristiche speciali che rendono il trading con le zone di Supporto/Resistenza più semplice e affidabile. L'indicatore calcola le zone di Supporto/Resistenza in tempo reale senza alcun ritardo, rilevando i massimi e i minimi dei prezzi locali. Quindi, per confermare la nuova area SR formata, l'indicatore mostra un segnale speciale che segnala che la zona SR può essere presa in considerazione e utilizzata come un vero e proprio segna
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicatori
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicatori
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! Questo cruscotto è un software molto potente che lavora su più simboli e fino a 9 timeframe. Si basa sul nostro indicatore principale (migliori recensioni: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Il cruscotto offre un'ottima panoramica. Mostra:    Valori filtrati di domanda e offerta, compresa la valutazione della forza delle zone, distanze dei pip da/all'interno delle zone, Evidenzia le zone annidate, Fornisce 4 tipi di allarmi per i simboli scelti in tutti i (9) time-frames.
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicatori
Disponibile per   MT4   e   MT5 . Unisciti al canale Market Structure Patterns per scaricare materiale di studio e/o informazioni aggiuntive. Pubblicazioni correlate: Market Structure Patterns - Introduzione Acquistalo ora con 50% di sconto | Prezzo precedente $90 | Offerta valida fino al 31 dicembre | Un importante aggiornamento è in arrivo e il prezzo originale verrà adeguato. Market Structure Patterns   è un indicatore basato sui   Smart Money Concepts   che mostra gli   elementi SMC/ICT  
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicatori
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicatori
Indicatore in anticipo   determina i livelli e le zone di inversione del mercato , consente di attendere che il prezzo ritorni al livello ed entrare all'inizio di un nuovo trend, e non alla sua fine. Lui mostra   livelli di inversione   dove il mercato conferma un cambio di direzione e forma un ulteriore movimento. L'indicatore funziona senza ridisegnare, è ottimizzato per qualsiasi strumento e rivela il suo massimo potenziale quando abbinato al   LINEE DI TENDENZA PRO   indicatore. Scanner st
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore analizza il volume da ogni punto e calcola i livelli di esaurimento del mercato per quel volume. È composto da tre linee: Linea di esaurimento del volume rialzista Linea di esaurimento del volume ribassista Una linea che indica la tendenza del mercato. Questa linea cambia colore per riflettere se il mercato è rialzista o ribassista. Puoi analizzare il mercato da qualsiasi punto di partenza tu scelga. Una volta che una linea di esaurimento del volume è raggiunta, identifica un nuovo
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indic
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicatori
Scalper Vault è un sistema di scalping professionale che ti fornisce tutto il necessario per scalping di successo. Questo indicatore è un sistema di trading completo che può essere utilizzato dai trader di forex e opzioni binarie. L'intervallo di tempo consigliato è M5. Il sistema fornisce segnali di freccia accurati nella direzione della tendenza. Ti fornisce anche i segnali più alti e più bassi e i livelli di mercato di Gann. Gli indicatori forniscono tutti i tipi di avvisi, comprese le notifi
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicatori
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicatori
Smetti di indovinare. Inizia a fare trading con un vantaggio statistico. Gli indici azionari non si negoziano come il forex. Hanno sessioni definite, gap notturni e seguono pattern statistici prevedibili. Questo indicatore ti fornisce i dati di probabilità di cui hai bisogno per fare trading su indici come DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones con fiducia. Cosa lo rende diverso La maggior parte degli indicatori ti mostra cosa è successo. Questo ti mostra cosa probabilmente succederà dopo. Ogni giorno di trad
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
Altri dall’autore
SupDemKey
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicatori
E: This Sup-Dem indicator is a combination of many similar indicators I have used before. It is very successful in finding definite turning points. It is a piece of work that you will enjoy using, and you may even want to send a thank-you message for it. I wish you good luck. I hope it helps. R: Этот индикатор Sup-Dem представляет собой комбинацию многих похожих индикаторов, которые я использовал ранее. Он очень успешно находит точные точки разворота. Вам понравится работать с ним, и, возможно,
Smart Hybrid Predictor
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicatori
Our indicator consists of 3 main components: 1. Capturing sudden trend changes, 2. Anticipating breakouts in advance, 3. Checking whether we are in a buying or selling zone. By evaluating these 3 main components, it guides us on where to enter and exit trades. No indicator can predict the future; it only assists you in trading. Please keep this in mind when using my software, or anyone else’s.
OneLineBullBear
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicatori
English Our indicator blends the bull and bear indicators into a more accessible and understandable form.   Thanks to our indicator, we can easily see the direction of the trend in the market and the balance between buyers and sellers.   No indicator can predict the future; it only assists you during your trades. Deutsch Unser Indikator vereint Bullen- und Bären-Indikatoren in einer zugänglicheren und verständlicheren Form.   Dank unseres Indikators können wir die Trendrichtung auf dem Markt u
OneLineBullBearMTF
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicatori
English Our indicator blends the bull and bear indicators into a more accessible and understandable form.   Thanks to our indicator, we can easily see the direction of the trend in the market and the balance between buyers and sellers.   No indicator can predict the future; it only assists you during your trades. Deutsch Unser Indikator vereint Bullen- und Bären-Indikatoren in einer zugänglicheren und verständlicheren Form.   Dank unseres Indikators können wir die Trendrichtung auf dem Markt u
OneLineMultiIndicatorMTF
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicatori
English** Our indicator is created by formulating a total of 6 different indicators under a common framework, reducing them to a single unit. You can observe three different timeframes simultaneously. I believe it will be of great assistance to you in determining entry and exit points.   Never forget this: no indicator can predict the future; it only helps you with your trades. Wishing you profitable trades. German (Deutsch)** Unser Indikator wurde entwickelt, indem insgesamt 6 verschiedene In
OneLineRsiAdx
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicatori
English Our indicator is created by formulating a total of 6 different indicators under a common framework, reducing them to a single unit. You can observe three different timeframes simultaneously. I believe it will be of great assistance to you in determining entry and exit points. Never forget this: no indicator can predict the future; it only helps you with your trades. Wishing you profitable trades. German (Deutsch) Unser Indikator wurde entwickelt, indem insgesamt 6 verschiedene Indikator
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione