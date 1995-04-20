OneLineAdx
- インディケータ
- Osman Faruk Gokbulut
- バージョン: 1.2
- アクティベーション: 5
3in1. A simple and understandable ADX indicator instead of a complex indicator display.
We're setting aside the confusion caused by three lines and enjoying the ease of trend following with a special formula that reduces it to a single line. Wishing you abundant profits already.
3in1. Ein einfacher und verständlicher ADX-Indikator anstelle einer komplexen Indikatoranzeige.
Wir lassen die Verwirrung durch drei Linien beiseite und genießen die Einfachheit der Trendverfolgung mit einer speziellen Formel, die sie auf eine einzige Linie reduziert. Wir wünschen Ihnen schon jetzt reichlich Gewinne.
3in1. Простой и понятный индикатор ADX вместо сложного индикатора.
Мы отбрасываем путаницу, вызванную тремя линиями, и наслаждаемся легкостью следования за трендом с помощью специальной формулы, которая сводит его к одной линии. Желаем вам уже сейчас обильных прибылей.
3 en 1. Un indicador ADX sencillo y comprensible en lugar de una compleja pantalla de indicadores.
Dejamos a un lado la confusión que causan las tres líneas y disfrutamos de la facilidad de seguir la tendencia con una fórmula especial que lo reduce a una sola línea. Le deseamos abundantes ganancias desde ya.