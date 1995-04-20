OneLineAdx

3in1. A simple and understandable ADX indicator instead of a complex indicator display.

We're setting aside the confusion caused by three lines and enjoying the ease of trend following with a special formula that reduces it to a single line. Wishing you abundant profits already.


3in1. Ein einfacher und verständlicher ADX-Indikator anstelle einer komplexen Indikatoranzeige.

Wir lassen die Verwirrung durch drei Linien beiseite und genießen die Einfachheit der Trendverfolgung mit einer speziellen Formel, die sie auf eine einzige Linie reduziert. Wir wünschen Ihnen schon jetzt reichlich Gewinne.


3in1. Простой и понятный индикатор ADX вместо сложного индикатора.

Мы отбрасываем путаницу, вызванную тремя линиями, и наслаждаемся легкостью следования за трендом с помощью специальной формулы, которая сводит его к одной линии. Желаем вам уже сейчас обильных прибылей.

3 en 1. Un indicador ADX sencillo y comprensible en lugar de una compleja pantalla de indicadores.

Dejamos a un lado la confusión que causan las tres líneas y disfrutamos de la facilidad de seguir la tendencia con una fórmula especial que lo reduce a una sola línea. Le deseamos abundantes ganancias desde ya.

SupDemKey
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicadores
E: This Sup-Dem indicator is a combination of many similar indicators I have used before. It is very successful in finding definite turning points. It is a piece of work that you will enjoy using, and you may even want to send a thank-you message for it. I wish you good luck. I hope it helps. R: Этот индикатор Sup-Dem представляет собой комбинацию многих похожих индикаторов, которые я использовал ранее. Он очень успешно находит точные точки разворота. Вам понравится работать с ним, и, возможно,
Smart Hybrid Predictor
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicadores
Our indicator consists of 3 main components: 1. Capturing sudden trend changes, 2. Anticipating breakouts in advance, 3. Checking whether we are in a buying or selling zone. By evaluating these 3 main components, it guides us on where to enter and exit trades. No indicator can predict the future; it only assists you in trading. Please keep this in mind when using my software, or anyone else’s.
OneLineBullBear
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicadores
English Our indicator blends the bull and bear indicators into a more accessible and understandable form.   Thanks to our indicator, we can easily see the direction of the trend in the market and the balance between buyers and sellers.   No indicator can predict the future; it only assists you during your trades. Deutsch Unser Indikator vereint Bullen- und Bären-Indikatoren in einer zugänglicheren und verständlicheren Form.   Dank unseres Indikators können wir die Trendrichtung auf dem Markt u
OneLineBullBearMTF
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicadores
English Our indicator blends the bull and bear indicators into a more accessible and understandable form.   Thanks to our indicator, we can easily see the direction of the trend in the market and the balance between buyers and sellers.   No indicator can predict the future; it only assists you during your trades. Deutsch Unser Indikator vereint Bullen- und Bären-Indikatoren in einer zugänglicheren und verständlicheren Form.   Dank unseres Indikators können wir die Trendrichtung auf dem Markt u
OneLineMultiIndicatorMTF
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicadores
English** Our indicator is created by formulating a total of 6 different indicators under a common framework, reducing them to a single unit. You can observe three different timeframes simultaneously. I believe it will be of great assistance to you in determining entry and exit points.   Never forget this: no indicator can predict the future; it only helps you with your trades. Wishing you profitable trades. German (Deutsch)** Unser Indikator wurde entwickelt, indem insgesamt 6 verschiedene In
OneLineRsiAdx
Osman Faruk Gokbulut
Indicadores
English Our indicator is created by formulating a total of 6 different indicators under a common framework, reducing them to a single unit. You can observe three different timeframes simultaneously. I believe it will be of great assistance to you in determining entry and exit points. Never forget this: no indicator can predict the future; it only helps you with your trades. Wishing you profitable trades. German (Deutsch) Unser Indikator wurde entwickelt, indem insgesamt 6 verschiedene Indikator
