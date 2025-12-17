Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert MT4

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor MetaTrader 4

The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor is an automated trading system developed based on spike detection, Unicorn trading methodology, and Poursamadi’s proprietary rules, designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

By combining advanced price action analysis, Breaker Block structures, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG), this robot identifies low-risk, high-probability trade opportunities and executes them automatically or semi-automatically according to the trader’s preferences.

In addition to trade execution, the EA visually marks key market zones and provides precise buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Specifications (MT4)



Category Details Expert Advisor Type Price Action EA Trading Concepts Spike Detection, Unicorn Style, Breaker Block, FVG Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Skill Level Intermediate Market Behavior Reversal & Breakout Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Supported Markets Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, Indices

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot at a Glance



The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot analyzes market structure by detecting:

Sudden price spikes

Breaker Block breakouts

Presence of Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

When these conditions align with Poursamadi’s exclusive rules and the Unicorn trading framework, the robot generates high-confidence trade entries.

Core Features:

Highlights spike zones with fast price movements

Identifies Breaker Block breakouts combined with FVG

Displays buy signals (green arrows) and sell signals (red arrows)

Can automatically open trades or only provide signals

Bullish Market Behavior

In an uptrend, the EA performs the following steps:

Detects bullish spikes aligned with a Breaker Block breakout Confirms the presence of a Fair Value Gap Marks the pivot area with colored zones Draws a yellow support line at a key reaction level When bullish confirmation occurs, a green arrow appears, indicating a buy entry

This process allows traders to enter long positions at structurally strong and low-risk levels.

Bearish Market Behavior

In a downtrend, the Pro BTB Robot:

Identifies bearish spikes with Breaker Block breakdowns Confirms Fair Value Gap formation Highlights resistance zones with colored boxes Draws a yellow resistance line in the pivot area Triggers a red arrow when bearish confirmation is detected

These signals indicate optimal sell opportunities aligned with liquidity movement.

Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Settings (MT4)



Parameter Description Depth Number of candles analyzed Deviation Price deviation value Backstep Backward calculation step Averaging Candles Number of candles used for averaging Top Percent Upper candle range percentage Break Candles Number of breakout candles Send Alert Enable platform alerts Send Notification Enable mobile notifications Auto Trade Enable automatic trade execution Lot Size Trade volume Take Profit (Points) Take Profit value Stop Loss (Points) Stop Loss value

Conclusion



The Pro BTB Poursamadi Robot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful algorithmic trading solution designed to identify precise, low-risk trade entries through advanced spike detection and structural market analysis.

By integrating Unicorn trading principles, Breaker Block logic, and Fair Value Gap confirmation, this EA offers traders a reliable and disciplined approach to automated trading while maintaining strong alignment with real market liquidity and price behavior.