Gold Fast Trend

Christmas launch price.

$178.00 until December 25, 2025.

After this date, the price will return to $547.00





This is GoldFastMoney, tested under the hardest conditions on various brokers, with highly profitable and consistent results (images below).

GoldFastMoney is a robot developed to generate high returns safely.

Using several advanced strategies working together, GoldFastMoney is able to generate high and consistent profits, as it only enters trades when all strategies coincide, without the use of Martingale or grid.

Easy installation and simplified use. The EA is delivered configured for optimal operating conditions.

Requirements and recommendations:



• Pair: Gold / XAUUSD • Timeframe: M5

• Recommended brokers: TicMil, FpMarkets, IcMarkets, Fusionmarkets, IcMarkets, or a broker with low spreads. • Minimum initial deposit: US$100 at the lowest levels, US$200 at the middle level, and US$500 at the others, with leverage of 1:500. • Using a VPS is highly recommended so that the EA can run 24 hours a day without interruption.





After your purchase, send me a private message, and I will send you the manual with all the necessary information.