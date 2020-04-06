Gold Fast Trend

All updates are free for life.


This is GoldFastMoney, tested under the strictest conditions, across various brokers, with highly profitable and consistent results (images below).

In this latest version, in conservative mode, GoldFastMoney works with 10 advanced strategies, working together with impressive precision, capable of generating high and consistent profits, opening trades only when all strategies agree that it is the right time.

This EA does not use Martingale.

Easy installation and simplified use. The EA is delivered configured for optimal operating conditions.

Requirements and recommendations:

• Pair: Gold / XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M5

• Recommended brokers: TicMil, FpMarkets, IcMarkets, Fusionmarkets, or a broker with low spreads.

• Minimum initial deposit: US$100 at the lowest levels, US$200 at the middle level, and US$500 at the others, with leverage of 1:500.

• Using a VPS is highly recommended so that the EA can run 24 hours a day without interruption. The monthly cost of a VPS is approximately US$10.00 (50 reais).

After your purchase, send me a private message, and I will send you the manual with all the necessary information.


