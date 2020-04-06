Gold Fast Trend

Christmas price.

$178.00 until December 25, 2025.

After this date, the price will return to $547.00

All updates are free for life.


This is GoldFastMoney, tested under the strictest conditions, across various brokers, with highly profitable and consistent results (images below).

In this latest version, in conservative mode, GoldFastMoney works with 10 advanced strategies, working together with impressive precision, capable of generating high and consistent profits, opening trades only when all strategies agree that it is the right time.

This EA does not use Martingale.

Easy installation and simplified use. The EA is delivered configured for optimal operating conditions.

Requirements and recommendations:

• Pair: Gold / XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M5

• Recommended brokers: TicMil, FpMarkets, IcMarkets, Fusionmarkets, or a broker with low spreads.

• Minimum initial deposit: US$100 at the lowest levels, US$200 at the middle level, and US$500 at the others, with leverage of 1:500.

• Using a VPS is highly recommended so that the EA can run 24 hours a day without interruption. The monthly cost of a VPS is approximately US$10.00 (50 reais).

After your purchase, send me a private message, and I will send you the manual with all the necessary information.


Рекомендуем также
Amazing Brain MT4
Amazing Traders
Эксперты
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
AutoSLTP for ScalpersMT4
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Эксперты
SLTPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
ForexTrendex
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Эксперты
Welcome. ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks. Please,note   that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in ever
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Работа бота Stable Pulse отображена в виде некольких ключевых ммоментов, что можно увидеть на скриншотах. Данная разработка это скальперская система. Вы можете бесплатно загрузить и протестировать бот таким образом самостоятельно убедившись в его возможностях. Бот можно тестировать на разных валютных парах и разных периодах. Главное установите настройки тестера так как показано на скриншоте, для корректного тестирования. Торговать нужно на таймфреймах M1-M15. Эксперт создан для торговли на любо
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Эксперты
Golden Scalper PRO: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы настройки: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы настройки. Цена: цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий. Доступно копий: 3 Торговля золотом — одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке — требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и чрезвычайно эффективного управления рисками. Golden Scalper PRO был разработан специально для того, чтобы объединить эти
ClockwiseTrader
Raita Miyaji
Эксперты
Product Features This EA is a product that always repeats transactions with a positive expected value. Forward testing https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1398409 Important items Time frame: M5 Minimum initial deposit: $100 Currency pair: USDJPY Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5 VPS is recommended Parameters variable Default value explanation Lot Size 0.01 Set the lot size Compound Interest Flag false Decide whether to implement compound interest Compound Interest Basic Amount 3
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Эксперты
CANADIAN TAIGA - это профессиональный портфельный советник, использующий систему торговли по тренду, основанную на принципах прорыва волатильности и прорыва уровней поддержки/сопротивления. Он работает на всех парах канадского доллара. Основной принцип Canadian Taiga заключается в захвате торговых возможностей на всех парах с канадским долларом, используя сложный модуль хеджирования. Скачайте CANADIAN TAIGA и протестируйте его на всех парах канадского доллара, как рекомендуется, и если он не д
Axel Bot MT4
Salman Metioui
Эксперты
Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive int
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Эксперты
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Homeclickfinance
Andrew Damion Davis Mcleod
Эксперты
HOMECLICKFINANCE.PRO PRODUCTS: ONLY BUY/ORDER THIS PRODUCT ON MARKET.COM for your OWN SAFETY. WARNING IF YOU NEED THE ORINGINAL PRODUCT TO BACKTEST ON A DOMO ACCOUNT, PLEASE INBOX ME FOR A DOMO ACCOUNT. HomeClickfinance.Pro (Holly Grail) Recommend PRICE €120000 HomeClickfinance.Pro (Elite Capital Manangement) - This is the best of all, it is 100% accurate. Recommend   PRICE €60000 HomeClickfinance.Pro (15 Minute) Available in MARKET for downl
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Эксперты
Считается, что валютный рынок большую часть времени является флэтовым. Поэтому Neon Bot был разработан, опираясь на этот принцип, а именно на логику возврата цены к среднему значению с фильтрацией входов по пользовательскому индикатору. Советник использует стратегию мартингейла, поэтому стоп-лосс выставляется отдельно для каждой позиции, а количество ордеров строго ограничено. Не нарушайте рекомендуемый ММ, чтобы избежать большой просадки. Сигналы:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/sell
Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
Sirinya Pakkaman
Утилиты
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
R Factor Essential
Raphael Minato
Эксперты
R FACTOR Essential Strategies with Proprietary Dynamic Portfolio Management System After many years of the first R Factor release and its continue portfolio growth with several strategies added every year and hundreds of possible parameters to be explored, it was time to bring some of its essential strategies back to the game. This version contains some of the oldest and time proven strategies: The Night Mean Reversal, The Breakout and The Weekend Trading strategies. All of them with years of l
UniTradeXpert
Tsz Fung Wong
Эксперты
Представляем UniTradeXpert: Ваш конечный программный продукт для форекса! Откройте необыкновенные возможности UniTradeXpert, передового советника, тщательно созданного для улучшения вашего опыта торговли на форекс. Благодаря почти 7 годам комплексной поддержки анализа данных, этот советник предоставляет решающее преимущество в жестко конкурентном рынке с потрясающей точностью 99,9%. UniTradeXpert отличается в торговле осцилляциями в одномчасовом временном интервале валютной пары AUDCAD. Этот про
EUR 1 of 8 MT4
Tomas Michalek
Эксперты
Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. This EA alone can bring you great profits, but for the best results check also rest of the  EUR portfolio . Strategy is using CCI indicator for finding suitable trade and then sets the pending order according to daily extremes. No grid, no martingale, no tuned backtest, no fairytales, but   real results. This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating good strategy quality. Benefits for you Plug & Play
British Bulldog EA
Orieny Owuor
Эксперты
This trading system uses the bollinger band indicator as one of its signal providers and in combination with other proprietary indicators, the system can quickly identify the direction of trade. The system strives to trade in the trend direction. Only one trade is opened at a time, so the system waits for the open trade to close in profit then opens the next trade. This EA does not use martingale to try and recover losing trades but instead will use Stop Loss. You can set this according to yo
Turbo Scalp
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
Turbo Scalp - скальпер, основанный на математическом анализе состояния рынка, для работы при любом состоянии рынка. Скальпер двигается вдоль предполагаемой линии тренда, и закрывает позиции при развороте тренда. Для определения предполагаемой линии тренда, советник использует математический алгоритм, основанный на грубой математике. Советник не использует какие-либо индикаторы. Скальпер торгует круглосуточно, и при закрытии сделок в одном направлении открывает сделки в противоположном. Советник
BigBrosers
Aleksandr Nadein
Эксперты
СОВЕТНИК ПОМОЩНИК,МОЖЕТ ТОРГОВАТЬ САМ ПО АЛГОРИТМУ ОТКРЫТИЯ ОТЛОЖЕННЫХ ОРДЕРОВ. 1.ОТКРЫТИЕ ОТЛОЖЕННЫХ ОРДЕРОВ ДВУХ ТИПОВ В СТОРОНУ ПОКУПКИ(BUYLIMIT BUYSTOP)   ОРДЕРА ОТКРЫВАЮТСЯ ПО ЗАДАННОЙ ДИСТАНЦИИ С МОДИФИКАЦИЕЙ ПО ЗАДАННОМУ РАССТОЯНИЮ 2.ОТКРЫТИЕ ОТЛОЖЕННЫХ ОРДЕРОВ В СТОРОНУ ПРОДАЖИ(SELLLIMIT SELLSTOP) ПРИ НЕ ОБХОДИМОСТИ ВЫВЕСТИ УБЫТОЧНЫЕ ОРДЕРА В ПЛЮС,СУЩЕСТВУЕТ РЯД АЛГОРИТМОВ 1.ПЕРЕКРЫТЬ ВСЕ ОТКРЫТЫЕ ОРДЕРА ПРОТИВОПОЛОЖНЫМИ ОРДЕРАМИ 2.ПОСЛЕ ПЕРЕКРЫТИЯ ОРДЕРОВ ,ЗАКРЫВАТЬ ОРДЕРА С ПОЛОЖИТЕЛЬ
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Эксперты
«Smart Golden» — это продукт, специально разработанный для золотого рынка, использующий стратегию скальпинга. При этом не используются методы управления, такие как мартингейл, сетка и хеджирование. Мы используем инструменты ИИ (машинное обучение) для извлечения устойчивых признаков из исторических данных по золоту, которые затем непосредственно закодированы в «Smart Golden». Поскольку мы не проводим постоянное обучение на конкретных исторических данных (переобучение) или прогнозах ChatGPT, мы м
Sonic MT4
Jalaluddin Raheemi
1 (1)
Эксперты
only 3 copies will be sold at the current price and then the price will increase to $399. Sonic EA is the result of studying and testing our best trading strategies and combining them with Artificial Intelligence technology. This EA is a perfect combination of quality, technology, intelligence, safety, and experience. This is just the start of this project, Every week our team works hard to improve this trading algorithm and add the best features to it.   Monitoring : Sonic MT5 1 Signal new (M
NebulaTrade Genesis MT4
Nick Schueder
Эксперты
Введение: NebulaTrade Genesis MT4 выделяется как новаторский советник, уникально спроектированный для торговли US30 исключительно во время открытия рынка в Нью-Йорке. Этот искусно созданный инструмент разработан для навигации по волатильности и возможностям рыночного открытия, выполняя 1-4 тщательно спланированных сделок ежедневно для оптимальной производительности. То, что отличает NebulaTrade Genesis, это его двойная эффективность: он оптимизирован не только для прохождения испытаний Prop Trad
Straddle Trader Pro MT4
NICHOLAS GRANT CARTER
Эксперты
Краткое описание стратегии: Этот советник предназначен для того, чтобы использовать в своих интересах большие ценовые движения, которые происходят на открытом рынке 3 основных рынков (Нью-Йорк, Лондон и Токио). Советник "Straddles" (разместите ордер на покупку выше и ордер на продажу ниже) - цена открытия рынка или диапазон цен до открытия рынка. Многие входные / выходные фильтры операций используются в течение нескольких периодов времени, чтобы гарантировать, что операции проводятся в направле
Murasame
Akihiro Tanaka
Эксперты
обзор «Мурасаме» — это система следования за трендом, которая занимает в среднем около 25 часов на сделку. Без сетки, без мартингейла, без двусторонней торговли, 1 позиция. Стоп-лосс перемещается трейлингом. Монтаж валютная пара GBPJPY Ось времени 30  минут   (ver.4.0~) время по Гринвичу +2/+3   (   только за   5   дневных баров   ) Номер строки отображения настроек   MT4 1000   или больше параметры Магический номер. магическое число Лето 0: Нет / 1: Американский стиль / 2: Британский стиль
MagicSignals EA
Ola Said Abd Elghafar
Эксперты
MagicSignals - полностью автоматический советник для торговли GBPUSD. Он использует интеллектуальные алгоритмы для открытия сделок. Также система содержит небольшой код мани-менеджмента и в отличие от других экспертов позволяет торговать фиксированным лотом. Благодаря использованию интеллектуальной системы мани-менеджмента в советнике, для открытия сделки вам нужно лишь указать значение риска, а система сделает все остальное. Если указать значение риска равное нулю, система будет открывать сделк
Fortune Long b4
Sabina Fik
Эксперты
Бота " Fortune Long " работает с помощью отложенных ордеров и реагирует на пробой канала с направлением работы в канал, необходимо правильно вычислить уровни входа, стоп-лосса, тейк-профита, и уровень отступления отложенного ордера от цены. Бот необходимо оптимизировать 2 года с форвардом периодом 1/2. После завершения оптимизации выберите наилучшие параметры и сохраните их. Работать 6 месяцев. Бот автоматически высчитывает все уровни и уровень входа и стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, а также уровень о
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Эксперты
Forex Workstation   – мощный и эффективный бот для торговли на рынке Форекс, разработанный для использования паттернов, уровней задержки цен, анализа волатильности и масштабирования рынка. Этот бот предлагает уникальные возможности для автоматизированной торговли и оптимизации стратегий на различных валютных парах. Давайте рассмотрим основные функции и настройки Forex Workstation: Основные функции: •   Мультивалютность: Forex Workstation поддерживает широкий спектр валютных пар, что позволяет ди
Nagara Experts
Tatiana Savkevych
Эксперты
Представляю вам настройки и параметры бота   Nagara , ультрасовременного инструмента для работы на рынке Форекс. Этот бот использует передовые технологии управления капиталом и анализа рынка для определения трендов и принятия обоснованных торговых решений. Кроме того, он оснащен гибкой системой управления и защиты для каждой позиции. Валютные пары для торговли: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD
IT ADX Momentum EA
Quentin Gilbert Roger Dacheville
5 (1)
Эксперты
Discover our latest addition, IT ADX Momentum , a major breakthrough in the world of automated trading. Our EA redefines the rules of the game by fully harnessing the ADX indicator to offer you exceptional performance. Using ADX in IT ADX Momentum EA The IT ADX Momentum EA relies on a sophisticated strategy that leverages ADX analysis to make informed trading decisions while implementing a grid strategy to maximize profits in the event of unfavorable market movements, always closing positions
FREE
BG Night Line
Boris Gulikov
Эксперты
BG Night Line - советник для торговли в азиатскую торговую сессию. В основе торговой стратегии лежит классический подход возврата цены к среднему её значению. В работе используются стандартные встроенные в терминал торговые индикаторы. Благодаря относительно большим стоп-лоссам и использованию нескольких усредняющих ордеров, для советника не критично расширение спредов при низкой ликвидности, а также нет высоких требований к быстрому исполнению ордеров. Советник предназначен для торговли на тайм
Diamond Hedge MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
2 (1)
Эксперты
Реализация стабильной стратегии часто оказывается сложной задачей. Мы понимаем, что ваше время ценно, и поэтому представляем " Diamond Hedge ". Это революционное решение предлагает выигрышную стратегию, позволяя вам наслаждаться успехом, не тратя часы на мониторинг графиков. Важно! Свяжитесь со мной немедленно после покупки, и я предоставлю вам параметры, которые я использую! Как это работает? Настройте свой торговый канал и выберите желаемый множитель. Когда рынок достигает пределов канала, E
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Эксперты
The Golden Way — это автоматическое торговое программное обеспечение для платформы MT4. Оно использует комплексную гибридную стратегию, которая работает благодаря совместному действию нескольких субстратегий. Это позволяет точно выявлять возможности для покупки (лонгов) и продажи (шортов) на рынке золота (XAUUSD), помогая вам своевременно воспользоваться торговыми моментами при различных рыночных условиях. Основываясь на продуманной торговой логике, The Golden Way обеспечивает профессиональные
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Эксперты
Ziwox Fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental trader — это торговый помощник, который помогает трейдерам финансовых рынков принимать взвешенные решения на основе информационных данных советника. Этот советник использует онлайн-источники для сбора всей необходимой информации, такой как фундаментальное смещение валют, отношение розничных трейдеров в реальном времени к паре, прогноз банка и института, данные отчета COT и другие данные в сложной панели советника. Вкратце, это интегрированный источник
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Эксперты
HFT Prop Firm EA, также известный как Green Man из-за своего отличительного логотипа, является экспертом-советником (EA), специально созданным для преодоления проблем или оценок со стороны проприетарных торговых компаний (prop firms), которые разрешают стратегии высокочастотной торговли (HFT). На ограниченный период: бесплатные утилиты стоимостью $198 при покупке HFT Prop Firm EA Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Мониторинг производительности при прохождении HFT Ch
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Эксперты
KonokaSystemNEO - одна из трех сестер ( NEO, JOY, FUN ), основанных на KonokaSystem, с новой индивидуальностью и является оригинальным советником. Торговый стиль - дневная торговля с полуночи до середины дня по японскому времени. Валютная пара - "USDJPY", вход осуществляется по цене открытия M5. Каждая из трех сестер имеет свою логику и оснащена двумя типами входов и двумя типами выходов. Никакой логики сетки или мартингейла не используется. Внутренняя логика повторяет прибыль и убыток, проглат
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.6 (5)
Эксперты
ThraeX – скальпирование на M1. (DAX, XAU, etc) Вдохновлённый дисциплиной и точностью римской эпохи, ThraeX — это специализированный экспертный советник для MetaTrader 4, разработанный специально для высокочастотной торговли с использованием 1-минутного графика. Он предназначен для обработки быстрых колебаний рынка, стремясь выявлять и реагировать на краткосрочные ценовые движения с высокой скоростью и адаптивностью. Ключевые характеристики: ️ Логика скальпинга для M 1 – Предназначен для высокоч
Gold Zenith mt4
Marina Arkhipova
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — премиальный советник для золота (XAUUSD) Gold Zenith — мощный и дисциплинированный алгоритм для XAUUSD (золото). Он не использует опасные методы (сетка, мартингейл и т. п.), а каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Логика: поиск трендового движения и работа на откатах, при этом открывается только одна сделка по сигналу. Никаких сложных настроек — по умолчанию всё готово к работе: добавьте советник на график и торгуйте. Почему это
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена премиальная
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Эксперты
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Bee Sting
Faisal Ammari
Эксперты
Bee Sting – Продвинутая трендовая грид-система Bee Sting — это торговый советник нового поколения, разработанный специально для волатильных инструментов, таких как XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Он объединяет контролируемый грид-механизм, определение тренда по наклону EMA, адаптивный ATR-шаг и многоуровневую защиту, обеспечивая более стабильный и структурированный подход к грид-трейдингу. В отличие от типичных мартингейл-систем, Bee Sting не использует увеличение лота. Все уровни грида работают с фиксированн
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Другие продукты этого автора
SafeGold EA
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Эксперты
Christmas launch price. $178.00 until December 25, 2025. After this date, the price will return to $520.00 Trend  Gold Safe Trading This is SafeGold EA, tested under the hardest conditions with profitable and consistent results (please see the images). Using advanced strategies, SafeGold is capable of generating consistent profits across 8 risk levels, entering only when all strategies intersect. No Martingale or grid usage, with fixed or automatic money management. Easy installation and simp
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв