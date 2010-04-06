Session Shade

Session Shade (MT4) – Non-Trading Hours Background Shading

Overview

Session Shade is a lightweight MT4 chart utility indicator that visually highlights non-trading hours by shading the chart background.
It is designed to help you confirm your daily time-filter window at a glance.

This is a visualization tool only. It does not generate trading signals and it does not place, modify, or close any orders.

Key features

  • Shades non-trading hours (NG) on the chart background

  • Keeps trading hours (OK) clean and unshaded

  • Optional start/end vertical lines for the trading window

  • Optional info panel showing:

    • server time

    • TRADING OK / NG status

    • countdown to the next switch

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe (server-time based)

How it works

You define a daily trading window:

  • Trading Start (hour / minute)

  • Trading End (hour / minute)

The indicator shades the time outside that window as non-trading hours.

Main inputs (summary)

  • Enable_Shade

  • Shade_NonTrading_Hours

  • Shade_Trading_Hours (optional)

  • TradingStart_Hour / TradingStart_Minute

  • TradingEnd_Hour / TradingEnd_Minute

  • DaysToDraw_Back

  • Draw_StartEnd_VLines

  • Show_Panel (and panel settings)

  • Colors for shading and lines

Notes

  • Time calculations are based on your broker server time.

  • If your trading window crosses midnight, configure Start/End accordingly and verify on the chart.

  • This indicator is a visual utility tool only and does not provide trading signals.

Support

If you have questions or suggestions, please leave a comment on the product page.


Рекомендуем также
Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
Ely Alsedy
Индикаторы
Гармонические паттерны наилучшим образом используются для прогнозирования точек разворота рынка. Они обеспечивают высокую вероятность успешных сделок и множество возможностей для торговли в течение одного торгового дня. Наш индикатор идентифицирует наиболее популярные гармонические паттерны, основываясь на книгах о Гармоническом трейдинге. ВАЖНЫЕ ЗАМЕЧАНИЯ: Индикатор не перерисовывается, не отстает (он обнаруживает паттерн в точке D) и не изменяется (паттерн либо действителен, либо отменен). КАК
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор создан для поиска предполагаемых разворотных точек цены символа. В его работе используется небольшой разворотный свечной паттерн в совокупности с фильтром экстремумов. Индикатор не перерисовывается! В случае отключения фильтра экстремумов, индикатор показывает все точки, в которых есть паттерн. В случае включения фильтра экстремумов, работает условие – если в истории на Previous bars 1 свечей назад, были более высокие свечки и они дальше чем свеча Previous bars 2 – то тогда тако
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
"Ppr PA" – это уникальный технический индикатор, созданный для выявления паттернов " PPR " на валютных графиках торговой платформы МТ4. Эти паттерны могут указывать на возможные развороты или продолжения тренда, предоставляя трейдерам ценные сигналы для входа в рынок. Особенности: Автоматическое Обнаружение PPR: Индикатор автоматически идентифицирует и отмечает паттерны PPR стрелками на графике. Визуальные Сигналы: Зеленые и красные стрелки обозначают оптимальные точки для покупки и продажи соот
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Индикаторы
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Индикаторы
FlatBreakout (Бесплатная версия) Детектор флэта и пробоев для MT4 — только для GBPUSD FlatBreakout — это бесплатная версия профессионального индикатора FlatBreakoutPro, специально предназначенная для анализа флэта и поиска точек пробоя только по паре GBPUSD . Идеально для трейдеров, которые хотят познакомиться с уникальной фрактальной логикой FlatBreakout и протестировать сигналы пробоя диапазона на реальном рынке. Для кого этот продукт Для трейдеров, предпочитающих торговать на пробой флэта (br
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Индикаторы
Ищете качественный индикатор точек разворота? Значит, PZ Pivot Points - это то, что вам нужно! Он строит уровни не только за текущий день. Он строит исторические уровни для проведения тестирования на истории Вы сами выбираете таймфрейм Цвета и размеры настраиваются Что такое "точки разворота"? Анализ точек разворота зачастую применяется совместно с расчетом уровней поддержки и сопротивления, как и в случае с анализом трендовых линий. При анализе точек разворота первые уровни поддержки и сопроти
FREE
PPR and Engulfing
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
PPR and Engulfing – это уникальный технический индикатор, разработанный для выявления паттернов "PPR" и "Поглощение" на валютных графиках торговой платформы MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Эти паттерны могут указывать на возможные развороты или продолжения тренда, предоставляя трейдерам ценные сигналы для входа и выхода из рынка. Основные особенности: Автоматическое обнаружение паттернов : Индикатор автоматически идентифицирует и отмечает паттерны PPR и Поглощение стрелками на графике. Визуальные сигналы :
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Эта система поможет найти высоковероятностные сделки в направлении сильных трендов. Возможность заработать прибыль появляется с помощью поиска завершения движения в одну сторону. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала сканера прочитайте полное описание (на английском языке): www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Использование индикатора описано в записи в логе (на английском): Professional Trading With Strong Momentum Бесплатная версия индикатора работает только на парах EURUS
FREE
Trading Sessions Indicator 4test
Andrei Sviatlichny
Индикаторы
Выделяет торговые сессии на графике Демо-версия работает только на графике AUDNZD !!! Полная версия продукта доступна по адресу: (*** будет добавлено ***) Trading Sessions Indicator (Индикатор торговых сессий) отображает начала и окончания четырех торговых сессий: тихоокеанской, азиатской, европейской и американской. возможностью пользовательской настройки начала/окончания сессий; возможность отображения только выбранных сессий; работает на M1-H2 таймфреймах; В индикаторе можно настроить следую
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Основное назначение: "Pin Bars" предназначен для автоматического обнаружения пин-баров на графиках финансовых рынках. Пин-бар – это свеча с характерным телом и длинным хвостом, которая может сигнализировать о развороте тренда или коррекции. Принцип работы: Индикатор анализирует каждую свечу на графике, определяя размер тела, хвоста и носа свечи. При обнаружении пин-бара, соответствующего заранее определенным параметрам, индикатор отмечает его на графике стрелкой вверх или вниз, в зависимости от
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Индикаторы
Профиль рынка Форекс (сокращенно FMP) Чем это не является: FMP не является классическим отображением TPO с буквенным кодом, не отображает общий расчет профиля данных диаграммы и не сегментирует диаграмму на периоды и не вычисляет их. Что оно делает : Что наиболее важно, индикатор FMP будет обрабатывать данные, которые находятся между левым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем, и правым краем спектра, определяемого пользователем. Пользователь может определить спектр, просто потянув мышь
FREE
Sm Ichimoku Scanner
Steeve Christian Martol
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System. The outcome is displayed on a board. This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart. Up to 10 Currencies can be watched. Scanned elements And Legend "KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish. "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.  "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Индикаторы
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Indicator FREE
FXsolutions
3.92 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор предназначен для обнаружения высоковероятностных моделей разворота: двойная вершина/дно с ложными прорывами . Это бесплатная версия индикатора: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/26371 Бесплатная версия работает только на EURUSD и GBPUSD! Концепция индикатора Ultimate Double Top/Bottom и профессиональный способ его применения подробно описаны в блоге (на английском языке): Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! Представленное видео показывает максимальную пр
FREE
New Bar Alarm Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Индикаторы
This indicator alerts you when/before new 1 or 5 minute bar candle formed. In other words,this indicator alerts you every 1/5 minutes. This indicator is especially useful for traders who trade when new bars formed. *This indicator don't work propery in strategy tester.Use this in live trading to check functionality. There is more powerful Pro version .In Pro version,you can choose more timeframe and so on. Input Parameters Alert_Or_Sound =Sound ----- Choose alert or sound or both to notify y
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике сигналы согласно стратегии Билла Вильямса. Демо версия индикатора имеет такие же функции, как и платная, за исключением того, что может работать только на демо-счете. Сигнал "Первый мудрец" формируется, когда появляется разворотный бар с ангуляцией. Бычий разворотный бар - у которого более низкий минимум и цена закрытия в верхней его половине. Медвежий разворотный бар - более высокий максимум и цена закрытия в нижней его половине. Ангуляция образуется, когда все
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Power Trend Free - индикатор, показывающий "силу" тренда на выбранном периоде. Входные параметры Индикатор имеет три входных параметра: Period - положительное число больше единицы, показывающее, по какому количеству свечей строятся показания. Если ввести единицу или ноль, ошибки не будет, но отрисовываться индикатор не будет. Applied Price - стандартный набор "Применить к:", обозначающий, по каким данным будет рассчитываться индикатор: Close - по ценам закрытия; Open - по ценам открытия; High -
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Toby Strategy Indicator
Ahmd Sbhy Mhmd Ahmd ʿYshh
Индикаторы
The indicator rely on The Toby strategy >> The mother candle which is bigger in range than the previous six candles. A vertical line shows the last Toby Candle with the targets shown up and down. The strategy is about the closing price out of the range of the toby candle to reach the 3 targets..The most probable to be hit is target1 so ensure reserving your profits and managing your stop lose.
FREE
Support and resistance levels
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.29 (17)
Индикаторы
Скачайте индикатор уровней поддержки и сопротивления( Support and resistance ). Индикатор рисует горизонтальные и трендовые уровни поддержки и сопротивления. Настройки индикатора: Trends - Установка режима отображения трендовых или горизонтальных уровней поддержки сопротивления Yes - отображает только трендовые уровни No - отображает только горизонтальные уровни UseResource - Установка режима использования встроенных в индикатор ресурсов. Yes - использовать индикатор ZigZag из ресурсов продукта.
FREE
Supp and Resist Every Trader Need
Hassane Zibara
Индикаторы
Supp & Resist Every Trader Need that an Indicator will show you zones for weak, Untested, Verified, Proven and Reversal Support and Resistance with smart calculation. take a look for the Screenshots there some explanations. i don't want to talk a lot :) try it by yourself for FREE because everything is clear in the inputs parameters. If you have any question feel free to ask me.
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
QualifiedEngulfing - это бесплатная версия индикатора ProEngulfing ProEngulfing - это платная версия индикатора Advance Engulf, загрузите ее здесь. В чем разница между бесплатной и платной версией ProEngulfing ? Бесплатная версия имеет ограничение в один сигнал в день. Представляем QualifiedEngulfing - ваш профессиональный индикатор для распознавания паттернов Engulf для MT4. Разблокируйте мощь точности с QualifiedEngulfing, передовым индикатором, разработанным для выявления и выделения квалиф
FREE
PZ Chart Overlay
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Chart Overlay отображает ценовое действие нескольких инструментов на одном и том же графике, позволяя вам оценить, как по-разному колеблются валютные пары относительно друг друга. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко находите перекупленные или перепроданные валютные пары Нарисуйте до шести валютных пар на одном графике При необходимости отобразите перевернутые символы Адаптировать к размеру графика, масштабировани
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает последние нетронутые уровни поддержки и сопротивления в виде горизонтальных линий. Индикатор может показывать уровни поддержки/сопротивления с более высоких таймфреймов. С помощью данного индикатора вы легко можете увидеть уровни поддержки/сопротивления с таймфреймов H4, D1 и W1 на графике H1, что может быть большим преимуществом при поиске возможностей входа на H1. Это бесплатная версия индикатора: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame Бесплатная версия работает только на EUR
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Индикаторы
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Индикаторы
Индикатор Стрелки (Сигналы на Покупку/Продажу) – простой, но мощный инструмент! Версия продукта : 1.01 Тип индикатора : Сигналы разворота тренда Поддерживаемые таймфреймы : Все (Рекомендуется: H1, H4, D1) Ключевые особенности : Сигнал на покупку : Зелёная стрелка вверх () под свечой Сигнал на продажу : Красная стрелка вниз () над свечой Точное определение разворотов тренда – основано на проверенной стратегии SMA. ️ Чистый график – минималистичный, ненавязчивый стиль ото
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Индикаторы
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Three Bar Reversal
Yury Emeliyanov
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Three Bar Reversal (MT4) — бесплатный индикатор Three Bar Reversal — это простой и эффективный индикатор для MetaTrader 4, распознающий классическую разворотную свечную формацию из трёх баров с дополнительной фильтрацией по ATR и размерам тел свечей. Стрелки отображаются на последней закрытой свече паттерна, а также отправляются push-уведомления. На основе этого индикатора разработан автоматический советник Three Bar Reversal EA . Индикатор работает на всех валютных парах и таймфреймах, н
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scanner FREE
FXsolutions
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор сканирует до 30 торговых инструментов и до 8 таймфреймов на наличие высоковероятностных моделей паттерна Двойная вершина/дно с ложными прорывами . Концепция индикатора Ultimate Double Top/Bottom и профессиональный способ его применения подробно описаны в блоге (на английском языке): Professional Trading With Double Tops/Bottoms And Divergences! Эта бесплатная версия работает только на EURUSD и GBPUSD. Полная версия индикатора доступна по ссылке: Ultimate Double Top Bottom Reversal Scan
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Индикаторы
Доступна версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ в V.I.P группу: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Мощный индикатор для выявления разворотов и пробоев на MT4 Универсальная система без перерисовки для выявления разворотов рынка и пробоев — подходит как новичкам, так и опытным трейдерам. Индикатор BlueDigi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Индикаторы
СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 26% !!! Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией обоих наших основных индикаторов ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ) . Он показывает значения силы валюты для TICK-единиц и предупреждающие сигналы для 28 пар Форекс. Можно использовать 11 различных тик-единиц. Это 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 и 30 секунд. Полоса Tick-Unit во вложенном окне будет показана и сдвинута влево, когда в таймере секунды будет хотя бы 1 тик.  С помощью всего ли
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
Другие продукты этого автора
Grid Vision TP and NP
Shunsuke Kanaya
Индикаторы
Grid Vision TP and NP (World Edition) Grid Vision TP and NP is a visual helper indicator for grid / averaging style trading. This is a chart visualization tool only. It does not place, modify, or close any orders. It shows you, directly on the chart: where your basket average price is at which price your basket will reach a target profit in money at which price your basket will hit a maximum loss in money (optional) how many grid / averaging steps you still have until your risk limit It works w
FREE
Drop and Volatility Shield Monitor
Shunsuke Kanaya
Индикаторы
Drop & Volatility Shield Monitor – Volatility/Spread Status Bar (MT4) Overview Drop & Volatility Shield Monitor is an MT4 chart visualization indicator that turns current market conditions into a simple color status bar at the top of the chart. It does not generate entries and it does not place, modify, or close any orders. Instead, it highlights when conditions are: NORMAL (green) – regular conditions COOL (red) – high volatility, sharp drops, or abnormal spread (cool-down zone) RECOV (orange)
FREE
Gold Only Win World Edition Long Only EA
Shunsuke Kanaya
Эксперты
GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition (MT4 / XAUUSD long-only grid EA) Current price: 199 USD (may be adjusted in the future). Long-only grid system for XAUUSD on MT4, designed for conservative operation and risk control. “GOLD ONLY WIN” is a product name and does not imply any guarantee of profit. 1. Overview GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (GOLD) on MetaTrader 4, M15 timeframe, long-only. It buys dips using a dynamic grid and closes baskets at a profit target that adapt
Breakout Quality Score Alert
Shunsuke Kanaya
Индикаторы
Breakout Quality Score (BQS) (MT4) – Breakout Strength Scoring (0–100) Overview Breakout Quality Score (BQS) is an MT4 indicator that scores breakout quality from 0 to 100, helping you quickly evaluate breakout strength using a rule-based approach. This is a visualization/alert tool only. It does not place, modify, or close any orders. What BQS provides 0–100 scoring for breakout strength Strong-only focus via a configurable threshold (example default: 80+) On-chart numeric labels for quick visu
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв