Session Shade (MT4) – Non-Trading Hours Background Shading

Overview

Session Shade is a lightweight MT4 chart utility indicator that visually highlights non-trading hours by shading the chart background.

It is designed to help you confirm your daily time-filter window at a glance.

This is a visualization tool only. It does not generate trading signals and it does not place, modify, or close any orders.

Key features

Shades non-trading hours (NG) on the chart background

Keeps trading hours (OK) clean and unshaded

Optional start/end vertical lines for the trading window

Optional info panel showing: server time TRADING OK / NG status countdown to the next switch

Works on any symbol and timeframe (server-time based)

How it works

You define a daily trading window:

Trading Start (hour / minute)

Trading End (hour / minute)

The indicator shades the time outside that window as non-trading hours.

Main inputs (summary)

Enable_Shade

Shade_NonTrading_Hours

Shade_Trading_Hours (optional)

TradingStart_Hour / TradingStart_Minute

TradingEnd_Hour / TradingEnd_Minute

DaysToDraw_Back

Draw_StartEnd_VLines

Show_Panel (and panel settings)

Colors for shading and lines

Notes

Time calculations are based on your broker server time.

If your trading window crosses midnight, configure Start/End accordingly and verify on the chart.

This indicator is a visual utility tool only and does not provide trading signals.

Support

If you have questions or suggestions, please leave a comment on the product page.