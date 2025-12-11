BTC Precision

BTC Precision – EA for Bitcoin on M15

System concept
BTC Precision is an Expert Advisor designed to trade only Bitcoin (BTC) on the M15 timeframe. The logic focuses on precise entries during the Asian, European and US sessions, filtering market noise and prioritizing setups with a favorable risk-to-reward profile.

Broker and trading conditions
The EA is optimized and tested mainly on IC Markets, but it can be used on any broker that offers:

Low spreads on BTC

Reasonable commissions

Fast execution (ECN/RAW accounts recommended)

Controlled slippage

The better the trading conditions, the closer live results will be to the backtest statistics.

Minimum deposit
Reference backtest was performed with an initial deposit of 200 USD.
Suggested minimum deposit:

200 USD on a standard account, or

the equivalent amount on a cent account for safer testing and risk adjustment.

Backtest results (BTC, M15)

Initial deposit: 200.00 USD

Total net profit: 2 671.53 USD

Gross profit: 4 765.96 USD

Gross loss: -2 094.43 USD

Expected payoff: 10.01 USD per trade

Risk and drawdown

Profit factor: 2.28

Recovery factor: 21.02

Max balance drawdown: 106.11 USD (7.11%)

Relative equity drawdown: about 17.46%

These values show an aggressive but still controlled growth curve for a highly volatile asset like BTC.

Statistical quality

AHPR: 1.0105 (about 1.05% per trade)

GHPR: 1.0100 (about 1.00% per trade)

Sharpe ratio: 21.83

LR correlation: 1.00 (very stable equity curve in the tested period)

Trade profile

Total trades: 267 (534 deals)

Winning trades: 210 (78.65%)

Losing trades: 57 (21.35%)

Short trades won: 138 (76.81%)

Long trades won: 129 (80.62%)

Largest winning trade: 64.79 USD

Largest losing trade: -81.19 USD

Max consecutive wins: 13 trades (293.82 USD)

Max consecutive losses: 3 trades (-54.43 USD)

Usage recommendations
BTC Precision is intended for traders who want to automate their BTC trading on M15 with a statistically solid system, high win rate and moderate drawdown. It is recommended to:

Start with the suggested minimum deposit or higher.

Adjust lot size according to account balance and risk profile.

Avoid changing core parameters without backtesting and demo testing first.

Past performance does not guarantee future results, but the statistics illustrate the potential of the algorithm when used on IC Markets or any other broker with good market conditions.
