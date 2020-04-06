Elirox Trading EA

Welcome, Trader! Are you looking for an EA that trades with the precision of a seasoned investor and the intelligence of advanced automation?

Introducing Elirox Trading EA — a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and long-term growth. Built on cutting-edge AI Reversal Intelligence, Elirox Trading EA meticulously analyzes market structures, identifies critical turning points, and executes trades only under the most favorable conditions. Specifically optimized for AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD, this EA combines stability, control, and growth, redefining what intelligent, automated trading truly means.

Live Tracking:
Monitor real-time performance: (Click Here)

Key Features

  • Advanced Multi-Market Optimization
    Thoroughly tested and optimized across diverse market conditions to deliver stability, adaptability, and consistently high performance, even during periods of extreme volatility.

  • AI-Powered Reversal Algorithm
    Leverages proprietary AI technology to accurately identify potential reversal zones, enabling precise entries and expertly managed risk exposure.

  • Elegant and User-Friendly Interface
    Intuitively designed for traders of all experience levels, offering seamless setup, professional execution, and effortless operation.

  • Intelligent Drawdown Protection
    Automatically halts trading when drawdown limits are reached, protecting your account during volatile market conditions.

  • Smart Recovery Technology
    Features a built-in self-healing system that gradually restores account balance after adverse movements, ensuring consistent recovery and stability.

  • Dynamic Money Management
    Continuously adjusts lot sizes in real time based on account balance or equity, providing professional-level risk control without manual intervention.

  • Volatility Shield Mechanism
    Actively monitors market volatility and temporarily suspends aggressive trading during unstable periods to preserve account capital.

  • Precision Grid Intelligence
    Implements a refined grid strategy that activates only under optimal conditions, maximizing profit potential while minimizing unnecessary exposure.

    Optimized Timeframe

    • Specifically designed to perform best on the M15 timeframe.

    Supported Currency Pairs

    • AUDCAD

    • AUDNZD

    • NZDCAD

    Risk Management Levels

    • High Risk: 1000

    • Medium Risk: 2000

    • Low Risk: 3000

    Account Requirements

    • Minimum Capital: $5,000 – $10,000 (Higher capital improves consistency)

    • Leverage: 1:500

    • Recommended Broker: Low-spread ECN brokers such as IC Markets for optimal execution.

    Performance Metrics

    • Maximum Drawdown:

      • High Risk: Up to 75%

      • Low Risk: Up to 25%

    • Trade Frequency: 1–3 trades per month, focusing only on high-quality setups.

    Each trade is executed with discipline, precision, and logic — never random entries.

    Installation Guide

    1. Attach the EA to the M15 chart on AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD.

    2. Choose your preferred risk level and load the correct set file.

    3. Restart MT4 at least three times to ensure full initialization.

    Important Considerations

    • Ensure your account meets the recommended requirements for consistent results.

    • For setup files, documentation, and full details, visit the Elirox Trading EA on the MQL5 Market.

    Risk Disclaimer:
    Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and within your financial capacity.

    Why Choose Elirox Trading EA?

    • Precision. Discipline. Intelligence.

    • The Elirox Trading EA is not just an EA — it is a sophisticated trading framework built for traders who think strategically.

    • It doesn’t chase the market — it anticipates it.

    • It doesn’t gamble — it strategizes.

    • It doesn’t react — it plans ahead.

    Every algorithm is designed to analyze, adapt, and protect your capital while pursuing steady, sustainable growth.

    With the Elirox Trading EA, you are not just trading — you are mastering the art of intelligent investing.


    The price of this robot will soon increase to 3000 USD! Don't miss the opportunity to get it at its current price.

