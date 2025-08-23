Shaiane

ShaianeEA is an advanced automated trading system developed entirely using artificial intelligence for MetaTrader 4. This expert advisor employs a sophisticated multi-layer strategy based on EMA crossover signals with dynamic position sizing.

The AI engine utilizes adaptive ATR-based distance calculation between orders, automatically adjusting to market volatility conditions. It features intelligent risk management with automatic breakeven activation, partial position closing upon reaching profit targets, and built-in protection against overtrading with configurable time intervals between layers.

Complete visual feedback includes trend lines, profit targets, and historical trade tracking directly on your chart. Developed 100% through AI technology, ShaianeEA represents the next generation of automated trading with smart money management and adaptive market response capabilities.

ShaianeEA is suitable for large investments or those who want to move into funded accounts, being suitable for minimum accounts of €10,000 and 1:500 leverage.

Shaiane EA is apropriate to work on any timeframe, but I recommend M5 timeframe.

Assets to negociate: Gold, Forex, Nasdaq and criptocurrencies


