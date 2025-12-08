WS Result Panel Fast Trade HUD

WS Trade Result HUD is a lightweight and fast utility that displays essential information about your open trade directly on the chart: current profit/loss, lot/contract size, and TP/SL values automatically converted into points.

It is perfect for traders who want clarity and speed without cluttering the chart with heavy dashboards.

The HUD works on any MetaTrader 5 instrument — including Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks and Futures — and updates in real time with every tick.

You can customize corner position, spacing, font and colors for a clean and personalized display.