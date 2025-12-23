Epic Trade Manager

🎯 Core Features:

  1. Manual Trading Panel - Graphical interface with buttons for Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders

  2. Trailing Stop System - Automated trailing stop with customizable settings

  3. Order Management - One-click close all positions, trail all positions

  4. Real-time Dashboard - Visual display of account info, positions, and trading metrics

📊 Dashboard Sections:

  • Order Management - Volume, price, SL/TP inputs, order buttons

  • Trailing Stop - Status, settings, active trailing positions

  • Account Info - Balance, equity, margin, risk percentage

  • Trading Info - Positions, pending orders, spread, prices

⚙️ Key Settings:

  • Customizable lot size, SL/TP points

  • Risk management with percentage-based calculations

  • Magic number for order filtering

  • Configurable trailing stop (pips/points)

  • Maximum order limits

🖱️ User Interface:

  • Interactive buttons for order placement

  • Editable fields for volume, price, SL/TP

  • Color-coded profit/loss indicators

  • Real-time updates via timer

🛡️ Risk Management:

  • Stop loss/take profit controls

  • Maximum orders restriction

  • Margin level monitoring

  • Multiple orders toggle


