Epic Trade Manager
- Utilità
- Saba Ansar Ul Haq
- Versione: 1.11
🎯 Core Features:
Manual Trading Panel - Graphical interface with buttons for Buy/Sell Stop/Limit orders
Trailing Stop System - Automated trailing stop with customizable settings
Order Management - One-click close all positions, trail all positions
Real-time Dashboard - Visual display of account info, positions, and trading metrics
📊 Dashboard Sections:
Order Management - Volume, price, SL/TP inputs, order buttons
Trailing Stop - Status, settings, active trailing positions
Account Info - Balance, equity, margin, risk percentage
Trading Info - Positions, pending orders, spread, prices
⚙️ Key Settings:
Customizable lot size, SL/TP points
Risk management with percentage-based calculations
Magic number for order filtering
Configurable trailing stop (pips/points)
Maximum order limits
🖱️ User Interface:
Interactive buttons for order placement
Editable fields for volume, price, SL/TP
Color-coded profit/loss indicators
Real-time updates via timer
🛡️ Risk Management:
Stop loss/take profit controls
Maximum orders restriction
Margin level monitoring
Multiple orders toggle