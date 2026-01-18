Sarah White

Professional Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5

The Sarah White EA is a professional automated trading system designed for active traders and investors seeking consistent market performance. This advanced Expert Advisor operates seamlessly in the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering sophisticated trade execution coupled with comprehensive risk management protocols.

Optimal Performance Configuration

Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Charts)
Recommended Pair: EURUSD
Account Type: Netting Accounts

Key Operational Features

Advanced Risk Management System

  • Dynamic position sizing with adjustable risk percentages

  • Configurable stop-loss and take-profit parameters

  • Automated trailing stop functionality with step controls

  • Daily loss limitation and maximum drawdown protection

  • Martingale recovery system (optional with configurable steps)

Professional Trading Interface

  • Interactive control panel with real-time market data

  • Dark/light theme customization options

  • One-click trading buttons for manual override

  • Comprehensive statistics dashboard with win rate tracking

  • Account equity and margin level monitoring

Market Condition Adaptation

  • Spread monitoring and validation

  • Trading hour restrictions (configurable)

  • Automatic pivot level calculation for daily targets

  • Broker compliance validation for stop levels

  • Invalid stop adjustment and correction

Technical Specifications

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 2000 or higher)

  • Windows/Linux/Mac with MT5 compatibility

  • Stable internet connection

  • EURUSD symbol availability

Performance Characteristics

  • Optimized for high-frequency timeframes

  • Low latency trade execution

  • Minimal resource consumption

  • Persistent statistics between sessions

  • Automatic daily reset functions

User Experience Benefits

Ease of Use

  • Simple installation and setup process

  • Intuitive control panel with clear indicators

  • Comprehensive input parameter configuration

  • Real-time status monitoring

  • Detailed trade logging and error reporting

Safety Features

  • Emergency stop functionality

  • Maximum drawdown protection

  • Margin level alerts and protections

  • Invalid trade prevention mechanisms

  • Broker requirement compliance checks

Operational Advantages

For Active Traders

  • 24/7 market monitoring capability

  • Consistent trade execution without emotional bias

  • Multi-timeframe compatibility (optimized for M5)

  • Real-time performance tracking

  • Manual override capability when needed

For Portfolio Managers

  • Multiple instance capability with unique magic numbers

  • Account-specific risk parameterization

  • Detailed trade history and statistics

  • Risk-adjusted position sizing

  • Drawdown control and protection

Installation & Configuration

Quick Setup Process

  1. Attach to M5 chart of desired currency pair

  2. Configure risk parameters according to account size

  3. Set stop-loss and take-profit preferences

  4. Enable/disable additional features as needed

  5. Monitor initial performance via control panel

Recommended Settings

  • M5 timeframe for optimal signal frequency

  • EURUSD for liquidity and spread consistency

  • 1-2% risk per trade for balanced growth

  • Enabled trailing stops for profit protection

  • Daily pivot targeting for structured exits

Support & Compatibility

Broker Compatibility

  • Supports all MetaTrader 5 brokers

  • Netting account model compliance

  • Variable spread and commission adaptation

  • Multiple execution mode compatibility

  • Global server time zone adjustment

Technical Support

  • Comprehensive error logging and reporting

  • Automatic statistic saving and recovery

  • Session persistence between platform restarts

  • Detailed trade history with timestamp recording

Performance Monitoring

Real-Time Analytics

  • Current profit/loss tracking

  • Win rate calculation and display

  • Consecutive loss monitoring

  • Daily performance metrics

  • Drawdown percentage monitoring

Historical Reporting

  • Trade statistic persistence

  • Performance trend analysis

  • Error history logging

  • Configuration setting storage

  • Account balance progression tracking

Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer

Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is a technical tool for automated trade execution. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should:

  • Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading

  • Adjust risk parameters according to personal risk tolerance

  • Monitor performance regularly, especially during market news

  • Maintain adequate account balance for position sizing

  • Understand all features and settings before activation

Summary

The Sarah White EA represents a sophisticated yet accessible automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 users. With its emphasis on risk management, user-friendly interface, and M5 timeframe optimization, it provides traders with a professional-grade tool for consistent market participation. The system's comprehensive feature set, combined with its safety mechanisms and performance tracking capabilities, makes it suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking automated trading assistance.

Note: Always conduct thorough testing and adjust settings according to your individual trading style and risk management preferences before deploying in live market conditions

