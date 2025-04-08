Sarah White
Professional Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5
The Sarah White EA is a professional automated trading system designed for active traders and investors seeking consistent market performance. This advanced Expert Advisor operates seamlessly in the MetaTrader 5 platform, offering sophisticated trade execution coupled with comprehensive risk management protocols.
Optimal Performance Configuration
Primary Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Charts)
Recommended Pair: EURUSD
Account Type: Netting Accounts
Key Operational Features
Advanced Risk Management System
Dynamic position sizing with adjustable risk percentages
Configurable stop-loss and take-profit parameters
Automated trailing stop functionality with step controls
Daily loss limitation and maximum drawdown protection
Martingale recovery system (optional with configurable steps)
Professional Trading Interface
Interactive control panel with real-time market data
Dark/light theme customization options
One-click trading buttons for manual override
Comprehensive statistics dashboard with win rate tracking
Account equity and margin level monitoring
Market Condition Adaptation
Spread monitoring and validation
Trading hour restrictions (configurable)
Automatic pivot level calculation for daily targets
Broker compliance validation for stop levels
Invalid stop adjustment and correction
Technical Specifications
System Requirements
MetaTrader 5 (build 2000 or higher)
Windows/Linux/Mac with MT5 compatibility
Stable internet connection
EURUSD symbol availability
Performance Characteristics
Optimized for high-frequency timeframes
Low latency trade execution
Minimal resource consumption
Persistent statistics between sessions
Automatic daily reset functions
User Experience Benefits
Ease of Use
Simple installation and setup process
Intuitive control panel with clear indicators
Comprehensive input parameter configuration
Real-time status monitoring
Detailed trade logging and error reporting
Safety Features
Emergency stop functionality
Maximum drawdown protection
Margin level alerts and protections
Invalid trade prevention mechanisms
Broker requirement compliance checks
Operational Advantages
For Active Traders
24/7 market monitoring capability
Consistent trade execution without emotional bias
Multi-timeframe compatibility (optimized for M5)
Real-time performance tracking
Manual override capability when needed
For Portfolio Managers
Multiple instance capability with unique magic numbers
Account-specific risk parameterization
Detailed trade history and statistics
Risk-adjusted position sizing
Drawdown control and protection
Installation & Configuration
Quick Setup Process
Attach to M5 chart of desired currency pair
Configure risk parameters according to account size
Set stop-loss and take-profit preferences
Enable/disable additional features as needed
Monitor initial performance via control panel
Recommended Settings
M5 timeframe for optimal signal frequency
EURUSD for liquidity and spread consistency
1-2% risk per trade for balanced growth
Enabled trailing stops for profit protection
Daily pivot targeting for structured exits
Support & Compatibility
Broker Compatibility
Supports all MetaTrader 5 brokers
Netting account model compliance
Variable spread and commission adaptation
Multiple execution mode compatibility
Global server time zone adjustment
Technical Support
Comprehensive error logging and reporting
Automatic statistic saving and recovery
Session persistence between platform restarts
Detailed trade history with timestamp recording
Performance Monitoring
Real-Time Analytics
Current profit/loss tracking
Win rate calculation and display
Consecutive loss monitoring
Daily performance metrics
Drawdown percentage monitoring
Historical Reporting
Trade statistic persistence
Performance trend analysis
Error history logging
Configuration setting storage
Account balance progression tracking
Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer
Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is a technical tool for automated trade execution. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should:
Test thoroughly on demo accounts before live trading
Adjust risk parameters according to personal risk tolerance
Monitor performance regularly, especially during market news
Maintain adequate account balance for position sizing
Understand all features and settings before activation
Summary
The Sarah White EA represents a sophisticated yet accessible automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5 users. With its emphasis on risk management, user-friendly interface, and M5 timeframe optimization, it provides traders with a professional-grade tool for consistent market participation. The system's comprehensive feature set, combined with its safety mechanisms and performance tracking capabilities, makes it suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking automated trading assistance.
Note: Always conduct thorough testing and adjust settings according to your individual trading style and risk management preferences before deploying in live market conditions