AI XPro Gold

AI XPro Gold is an advanced trading system for XAUUSD designed for the M15 timeframe. It integrates a direction-prediction AI model trained on gold market structure, volatility behavior, and breakout patterns. The EA continuously analyzes real-time price action and dynamically adapts its entries, stop loss, and exit logic based on probability-weighted direction forecasts.

Built for high-accuracy intraday trading, AI XPro Gold delivers consistent, data-driven decisions without manual tuning.

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- Daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time (Need correct setup )

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

Requirements

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M15

- Recommended Deposit: $2000 for 0.01

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces). 

- Open XAUUSD M15 timeframe chart 

- Attach EA to the chart. Using the default setting

Backtesting

- The backtesting just to know how the EA works. Don't expect the same result at realtime 

- On backtesting it is  using an embed model but at real time it downloads and updates the model daily NOT using the embed mode

Altri dall’autore
AI Swing Gold
Tran Vinh Vu
1 (1)
Experts
AI Swing Gold – Smarter Way to Trade Gold Unlock the power of swing trading with AI Swing Gold, an advanced trading system built to capture Gold’s biggest moves. Powered by intelligent algorithms, it identifies high-probability swing opportunities and manages them with discipline – so you can trade smarter, not harder. Features - Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required - Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits - 3-Daily AI Model Updates – A
AI Ultral Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
5 (1)
Experts
AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY AI Ultral Yen is an intelligent trading solution designed specifically for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Built on a short-term prediction strategy, it identifies high-probability market opportunities and executes trades with precision. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, AI Ultral Yen applies a clean and disciplined approach. It can open multiple independent positions at once, each managed separately with its own protective Stop Loss and T
Bar Time Countdown
Tran Vinh Vu
Indicatori
The Bar Time Countdown indicator displays the remaining time before the current candle (bar) closes and a new one opens. It provides a clear, real-time countdown in minutes and seconds , helping traders precisely time their entries and exits during fast-moving markets — especially for scalping or breakout strategies. Designed with a clean, minimal interface , it automatically adjusts to any timeframe and symbol. The countdown is updated every second and positioned conveniently on the chart, with
FREE
AI Ultra XGold Pro
Tran Vinh Vu
1 (3)
Experts
AI Ultra XGold Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) designed to  intelligent automation to your gold trading strategy. Powered by an advanced AI prediction model, this EA continuously analyzes market conditions. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 Timeframe By default, the EA allows multiple orders at a time. These trades are not part of a grid or martingale strategy — each order is independent and protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit. Features - Fully Automated Tr
Engulfing Candlestick EA
Tran Vinh Vu
Experts
Engulfing EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , using the powerful Engulfing candlestick pattern as its core trading signal. This EA identifies strong bullish and bearish engulfing patterns — key signals of potential trend reversals — and executes trades with precision. Key Features: - Engulfing Pattern Detection: Automatically identifies valid bullish and bearish engulfing setups for high-probability entries. - ART-Based Risk Management: Us
Sessions and Bar Time
Tran Vinh Vu
Indicatori
The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display. Key Features: Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations. Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading
AI XPro Ethereum
Tran Vinh Vu
Experts
AI XPro Ethereum is an Expert Advisor designed for ETHUSD M15 , powered by a custom AI direction-prediction model trained on historical ETH data. The EA analyzes short-term price structure and volatility to forecast bullish or bearish movement, then executes automated trades using optimized entry/exit rules, SL/TP, and trailing. It delivers fast, data-driven decision making for intraday ETHUSD trading. Real Signal 1 Real Signal 2 Features - Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention requir
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione