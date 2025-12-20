AI XPro Gold
- Experts
- Tran Vinh Vu
- Version: 28.110
- Updated: 20 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Built for high-accuracy intraday trading, AI XPro Gold delivers consistent, data-driven decisions without manual tuning.
Features
- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required
- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits
- Daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time (Need correct setup )
- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals
- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor
Requirements
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M15
- Recommended Deposit: $2000 for 0.01
Setup
- Go to Tools = > Options => Expert Advisors => checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL: api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces).
- Open XAUUSD M15 timeframe chart
- Attach EA to the chart. Using the default setting
Backtesting
- The backtesting just to know how the EA works. Don't expect the same result at realtime
- On backtesting it is using an embed model but at real time it downloads and updates the model daily NOT using the embed mode