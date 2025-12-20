AI XPro Gold

AI XPro Gold is an advanced trading system for XAUUSD designed for the M15 timeframe. It integrates a direction-prediction AI model trained on gold market structure, volatility behavior, and breakout patterns. The EA continuously analyzes real-time price action and dynamically adapts its entries, stop loss, and exit logic based on probability-weighted direction forecasts.

Built for high-accuracy intraday trading, AI XPro Gold delivers consistent, data-driven decisions without manual tuning.

Features

- Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required

- Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits

- Daily AI Model Updates – Adapts to changing market conditions in near real-time (Need correct setup )

- Close on Opposite Signal – Minimizes exposure to trend reversals

- Trailing Stop Loss – Locks in profits as trades move in your favor

Requirements

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD

- Timeframe: M15

- Recommended Deposit: $2000 for 0.01

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces). 

- Open XAUUSD M15 timeframe chart 

- Attach EA to the chart. Using the default setting

Backtesting

- The backtesting just to know how the EA works. Don't expect the same result at realtime 

- On backtesting it is  using an embed model but at real time it downloads and updates the model daily NOT using the embed mode

